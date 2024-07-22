Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!
PhoneArena special offer at Samsung
Last days to pre-order your Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6 and take advantage of up to $1,400 of savings.
Jul 24, Wed, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Specs for the 2025 iPhone 17 line, including the new "Slim" model, have leaked

By
1comment
Specs for the 2025 iPhone 17 line, including the new "Slim" model, have leaked
Starting with the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in 2021, the premium versions of the iPhone were equipped with a screen capable of refreshing 120 times a second. That is a 120Hz refresh rate, double the standard 60Hz rate found on the non-Pro models. The 120Hz refresh rate is part of Apple's ProMotion display which wasn't originally launched on an iPhone. For you trivia buffs out there, the first Apple device with a 120Hz refresh rate and the ProMotion display was the second-generation 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

According to a social media post by well-known leaker Ice Universe that he wrote on Weibo, Apple is about to change which models will be worthy of the ProMotion display and the 120Hz refresh rate. The change won't take place this year but will occur in 2025 when all four iPhone 17 models, which includes the "Slim" variant, will sport a 120Hz refresh rate. 

These panels will also feature Low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology which allows the refresh rate to vary depending on the type of content on the display. Video games would typically use a high refresh rate while static text such as email would get by with a low refresh rate. By using a dynamic refresh rate, a phone's battery won't take such a huge hit from powering the feature.

Just about everything you&#039;d want to know about the iPhone 17 series can be found in this chart. | Image credit-Ice Universe - Specs for the 2025 iPhone 17 line, including the new &quot;Slim&quot; model, have leaked
Just about everything you'd want to know about the iPhone 17 series can be found in this chart. | Image credit-Ice Universe

With a high refresh rate, users will notice smoother scrolling and by reducing flicker on the display, a high refresh rate might also lower the possibility of eye strain and fatigue.

Ice Universe's post included a chart showing that the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro will both carry a 6.27-inch display. The iPhone "Slim" model will feature a 6.65-inch screen and the iPhone 17 Pro Max will be equipped with a 6.86-inch display. The non-Pro models including the "Slim" will be powered by the A19 application processor (AP). The A19 Pro will found inside the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. They will be made by TSMC using the foundry's third-generation 3nm process node (N3P).

The iPhone 17 and iPhone Slim will both carry 8GB of RAM, just enough to support Apple Intelligence. The 2025 Pro models will both be equipped with 12GB of RAM. As a comparison, the iPhone 15 non-Pro models feature 6GB of RAM while the Pro units have 8GB. Once again the iPhone 17 Pro models will sport a titanium build compared to aluminum for the non-Pro units.

Recommended Stories
The iPhone 17 and iPhone Slim will  have a dual-camera setup in the rear while the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature three 48MP sensors behind a Wide, Ultra-wide, and Telephoto lenses. All four models will have the Dynamic Island and Face ID.

The leak also includes pricing. The iPhone 17 will start at $799, the iPhone Pro will be priced at $1,099 and up, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max will keep the current starting price of $1,199. As rumored, the iPhone Slim will be the most expensive model of the four will a price tag of $1,299. On paper, we don't see anything special with the iPhone Slim but apparently Apple believes that the phone's aesthetics will be worth the extra cost.

The leak reveals that Apple intends to release the iPhone 17 series in September next year keeping with its long running tradition.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy

Latest News

The super-loud JBL Xtreme 3 is once again $150 off at Walmart
The super-loud JBL Xtreme 3 is once again $150 off at Walmart
Nubia starts teasing the camera-centric Z60S Pro, key specs leaked
Nubia starts teasing the camera-centric Z60S Pro, key specs leaked
Hands-on photos of Pixel 9 Pro XL reveal new cutting-edge modem and 16GB of RAM
Hands-on photos of Pixel 9 Pro XL reveal new cutting-edge modem and 16GB of RAM
How to customize your Home Screen icons with the iOS 18 beta installed
How to customize your Home Screen icons with the iOS 18 beta installed
Upcoming MediaTek non-flagship Dimensity chip beats the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in benchmark test
Upcoming MediaTek non-flagship Dimensity chip beats the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in benchmark test
In the U.S., Samsung will no longer preload the Samsung Messages app on Galaxy devices
In the U.S., Samsung will no longer preload the Samsung Messages app on Galaxy devices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless