Starting with the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in 2021, the premium versions of the iPhone were equipped with a screen capable of refreshing 120 times a second. That is a 120Hz refresh rate, double the standard 60Hz rate found on the non-Pro models. The 120Hz refresh rate is part of Apple's ProMotion display which wasn't originally launched on an iPhone. For you trivia buffs out there, the first Apple device with a 120Hz refresh rate and the ProMotion display was the second-generation 10.5-inch iPad Pro.





According to a social media post by well-known leaker Ice Universe that he wrote on Weibo, Apple is about to change which models will be worthy of the ProMotion display and the 120Hz refresh rate. The change won't take place this year but will occur in 2025 when all four iPhone 17 models, which includes the "Slim" variant, will sport a 120Hz refresh rate.





These panels will also feature Low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology which allows the refresh rate to vary depending on the type of content on the display. Video games would typically use a high refresh rate while static text such as email would get by with a low refresh rate. By using a dynamic refresh rate, a phone's battery won't take such a huge hit from powering the feature.









With a high refresh rate, users will notice smoother scrolling and by reducing flicker on the display, a high refresh rate might also lower the possibility of eye strain and fatigue.







Ice Universe's post included a chart showing that the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro will both carry a 6.27-inch display. The iPhone "Slim" model will feature a 6.65-inch screen and the iPhone 17 Pro Max will be equipped with a 6.86-inch display. The non-Pro models including the "Slim" will be powered by the A19 application processor (AP). The A19 Pro will found inside the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. They will be made by TSMC using the foundry's third-generation 3nm process node (N3P).





The iPhone 17 and iPhone Slim will both carry 8GB of RAM, just enough to support Apple Intelligence. The 2025 Pro models will both be equipped with 12GB of RAM. As a comparison, the iPhone 15 non-Pro models feature 6GB of RAM while the Pro units have 8GB. Once again the iPhone 17 Pro models will sport a titanium build compared to aluminum for the non-Pro units.



Recommended Stories

The iPhone 17 and iPhone Slim will have a dual-camera setup in the rear while the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature three 48MP sensors behind a Wide, Ultra-wide, and Telephoto lenses. All four models will have the Dynamic Island and Face ID.





The leak also includes pricing. The iPhone 17 will start at $799, the iPhone Pro will be priced at $1,099 and up, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max will keep the current starting price of $1,199. As rumored, the iPhone Slim will be the most expensive model of the four will a price tag of $1,299. On paper, we don't see anything special with the iPhone Slim but apparently Apple believes that the phone's aesthetics will be worth the extra cost.





The leak reveals that Apple intends to release the iPhone 17 series in September next year keeping with its long running tradition.

