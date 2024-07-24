iPhone 17 Slim specs are nothing special; Apple is counting on the design to win over consumers





The first bit of disappointment came after leaker Ice Universe recently revealed specs for the phone which included a 6.65-inch ProMotion display with a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by the non-Pro A19 application processor, come equipped with 8GB of RAM (just enough for Apple Intelligence and well below the 12GB of RAM on the iPhone 17 Pro models), and a $1,299 starting price tag topping the $1,199 starting price of the iPhone 17 Pro Max by $100.









We further learned that the iPhone 17 Slim might feature a single camera on the back albeit equipped with variable aperture like Huawei's last few flagship models. This allows the user to optimize depth-of-field settings and improve low-light photos. Some rumors call for the phone to include smaller cutouts for the Dynamic Island. We could also see an improvement in the FaceTime camera.





Still, none of these specs screams premium and today TF International's crystal ball-wielding Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the man who can tell you what the soup of the day will be in the Cupertino cafeteria two years from tomorrow, weighed in on Slim





Actually, Kuo calls the new model an "ultra-slim model" which he says is not replacing the Plus. Kuo states that Apple is exploring new design trends beyond the current iPhone lineup. Armed with some more precise specs than Ice Universe, Kuo says that the iPhone 17 Slim display will measure 6.6 inches with a resolution of 1260 x 2740. That is slightly lower than the 1290 x 2796 resolution of the iPhone 15 Pro Max display.

Specs won't sell the iPhone 17 Slim, the design of the phone will







Kuo agrees that the A19 non-Pro chipset will be under the hood although he says that the size of the Dynamic Island will be identical to current models. The analyst adds that the phone will use a titanium-aluminum alloy metal frame with a smaller percentage of titanium than what is used on the iPhone 15 Pro series models.







From the specs, it would appear that Apple is counting on the phone's design to get consumers excited about the device. And even then, it's unsure whether the design will excite them enough to shell out $1,299 and up for the most expensive iPhone yet. As Kuo wrote, "The ultra-slim iPhone 17 will emphasize innovative form factor design rather than competing on hardware specifications (processor, camera, etc.)."