iPhone 17 Air display leak isn't shocking - but the confusion around it sure is

Apple iPhone
The alleged iPhone 17 Air from the side, showcasing it's thin profile.
A new rumor now claims the iPhone 17 Air display size may be 6.7-inch, contrary to what was believed earlier.

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to replace the Plus model in the upcoming iPhone 17 flagship series. Leaks and rumors have already given us glimpses of what to expect from the phone - including potentially a new look with something that looks like the Pixel's camera bar on the back. We've also heard that the Air will potentially be Apple's thinnest iPhone so far.

Now, tech YouTuber Jon Prosser says the iPhone 17 Air will come with a 6.7-inch display, just like the Plus and Pro Max models from Apple, instead of the earlier rumored 6.6-inch display.

The previous rumors come from display industry analyst Ross Young, who has a pretty good record when it comes to leaks. Young previously claimed that the iPhone 17 Air will come with a 6.55-inch display, rounded up to 6.6-inch. This would be a tad smaller than the Plus model it is rumored to replace.

Jon Prosser, on the other hand, has had some major Apple leaks proven right - like nailing the AirTag design months in advance - but he's also had some misses, like predicting flat edges for the Apple Watch Series 7. Meanwhile, Ross Young's track record with display-related leaks has been consistently strong. With two notable sources clashing on the iPhone 17 Air's screen size, it's unclear which one will be right in the end. But one thing's for sure - this confusion over a basic spec is unexpected.



Despite the contradictions, one thing looks pretty clear: the iPhone 17 Air's display will be on the bigger side.

Meanwhile, Prosser also said the iPhone 17 Air may be 5.64mm thick (not counting the Pixelesque camera bar). This is slightly thicker than what was earlier suggested by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who said that the Air will measure 5.5mm at its 'thinnest point'.

The YouTuber has also published renders of how the alleged new iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Air designs will be, showcasing the, frankly strange in my opinion, design decision from Apple to go for a hefty section on the top to house the cameras. If all these rumors pan out, Apple may be taking chances here, contrary to its usual conservative approach when it comes to iPhone design.

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be unveiled alongside the other iPhone 17 phones sometime in September. Its super-slim profile will have to face the Galaxy S25 Edge (if it makes it to the US, that is), the slim rival from Samsung expected to come in April. We recently heard the Galaxy S25 Edge may come with a ceramic back for a more premium feel. Meanwhile, rumors indicate the iPhone 17 Air may come with a titanium frame, unlike the Pro and Pro Max, which would revert to aluminum, if rumors are accurate.
