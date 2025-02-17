This is what the iPhone 17 Air looks like
After weeks of multiple reports claiming a radical shift in design philosophy from Apple we have further confirmation of what the iPhone 17 Air will look like. A trusted industry insider has gotten a look at the iPhone 17 Air, and the Pro model too, and made a render to show off what it looks like.
It appears that the rumors were true: not only is Apple adopting a Pixel-inspired design but it’s also strongly committing to that look. The iPhone 17 Air will not be the only phone from the lineup that will feature a horizontal camera bump. However it does look to be the prettiest in my opinion.
It will have a single camera similar to the iPhone SE 4 — or iPhone 16E according to some reports — that is just around the corner. However this camera may be a better one seeing as the iPhone 17 Air is expected to cost significantly more than the SE 4: around $1,300 vs $500.
Ultimately the iPhone 17 Air will be marketed towards users who want that premium Apple experience in a much slimmer form factor and don’t mind sacrificing some specs. Though I do think that Apple shouldn’t make its phones resemble a competitor I also find the design of the iPhone 17 Air very appealing.
The iPhone 17 Air is expected to replace the poorly performing Plus models but it remains to be seen whether Apple will finally strike gold or just have another model that doesn’t sell well.
While the iPhone 17 Pro will apparently come with a very large rear camera bump to house the iconic triple camera setup the iPhone 17 Air will opt for a much sleeker design. Heavily resembling a Google Pixel 9 the iPhone 17 Air will have a slim horizontal bump on the back that accentuates its “Airy” personality.
Image credit — Fpt.
Fortunately for those who are not a fan of the new look there will be another option. The iPhone 17 base model will reportedly continue the look found on the iPhone 16 base model. Though this means losing out on the iconic triple camera layout it at least ensures that people won’t mistake your phone for something that it’s not.
