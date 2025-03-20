Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 with a discount here!

iPhone 17 Air's weird new look may not be going away - this leaked case is the latest evidence

iPhone 17 Air concept render with the new camera bar look.
A leaker has now shared what could potentially be a case for Apple's rumored iPhone 17 Air, which joins earlier leaks about a new camera island design.

The dreaded by many Pixel-inspired iPhone 17 Air design - rumored, of course - seems to be getting more and more real with every new leak we get. Now, a newly leaked image claiming to be a case for the yet-unannounced iPhone 17 Air hammers another nail in the previous iPhone design's coffin.

Apparently, the leaked case has a cutout for the 'camera bar' of the iPhone 17 Air - a horizontal camera bump at the top. The leaker Sonny Dickson is the tipster sharing the image, and it's important to know that not all his leaks have come to fruition (some have, though).


This corroborates the earlier leaked metal molds for the iPhone 17 series, as well as a huge amount of CAD drawings that seem to have swarmed the Internet. The entire iPhone 17 family may be getting a new look this year (except the base iPhone 17, it appears), with the iPhone 17 Pro looking dramatic (not in a good way, in my opinion) too.

The iPhone 17 Air is said to replace the Plus in the lineup. Apart from the redesigned camera bump that may now look like a Pixel tribute, the phone is also said to slim down noticeably. Rumors about the thickness of the iPhone 17 Air place it as potentially the thinnest iPhone to date, measuring 5.44mm or 5.5mm without the aforementioned camera bar.

For reference, the iPhone 16 is 7.8mm thick, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max is 8.25mm thick. Apparently, the camera bar may add some 4mm to the thickness at the Air's top.

The leaker doesn't indicate where the image of the case is coming from. Maybe, the case manufacturer wants to stay ahead of the competition and is working based on rumors rather than official Apple information. Despite that, Dickson has also had successfully accurate leaks in the past as well, including a leak about the iPhone 16 display sizes.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Air may have been planned to be a portless phone or may have not been, but is also rumored to have a trick up its sleeve so it won't suffer a disappointing battery life due to its slim-chic body.

When it becomes official, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to face the Galaxy S25 Edge, another slim-chic phone (arguably, with a far more beautiful back) that's yet to be officially launched. But it was teased by Samsung itself, so at least we know for certain its design is real... which definitely cannot be said for the repeatedly leaking iPhone 17 series mismatched chaos.
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
