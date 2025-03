iPhone Flip release date expectations, price estimates, upgrades

It's quite early to know for sure what the design of thewill be. There are some bizarre rumors about a new design for the iPhone 17 Pro which are throwing shadows on the otherwise quite consistent Apple look of simplicity and elegance.Nevertheless, we're inclined to believe thewill maintain a recognizable Apple look anyway. Several concept renders of a potential iPhone with a clamshell design have been circulating around the interwebs recently. Most point to a Galaxy Z Flip-style look, the classic clamshell foldable smartphone look, but just an iPhone.Meanwhile, Jon Prosser from Front Page Tech also suggests that Apple may go for two displays like on Surface Duo. At least, according to Prosser, the company has prototyped it.That would however contradict the other rumors (which are not one or two) that Apple plans to eliminate the crease on the display with the first foldable iPhone . A dual-screen setup doesn't really have a crease, because the screen doesn't bend. So, maybe it's more safe to expect a one-display device without a crease for theKnowing Apple, we can safely expect an exquisite feel for this device. Reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims a titanium casing and a titanium-stainless steel alloy hinge on the book-style. It's very likely themay also stick with this approach.

All right, all right, I know this is what everyone wants to know. To crease or not to crease seems to be Apple's dilemma right now (and generally, every foldable phone maker's dilemma). Foldable phones still have a crease in 2025, despite it being very minimal with new models such as the Oppo Find N5.





Multiple rumors about the foldable iPhone claim no crease whatsoever. If Apple manages to eliminate the crease for the iPhone 'Fold' (the straight line dent in the middle where the screen folds), you can be absolutely sure it won't let a crease on the clamshell foldable iPhone either.







Over the last few years, rumors have been contradictory on which display maker may supply the display for the foldable iPhone. Rumor has it Cupertino has been talking with both LG and Samsung for foldable displays, but it is not clear which one Apple has chosen just yet.





As for the size, nothing is known at the moment. The sizes of the iPhone Fold are in the rumor mill, but as far as the iPhone Flip comes, it's all under wraps.

Competing devices with the clamshell form factor may give you an idea (somewhat) of what display sizes you can imagine for Apple's take:





Galaxy Z Flip 6 : 6.7-inch folding display, 3.4-inch cover display

Motorola Razr+: 6.9-inch folding display, 3.6-inch cover display

Oppo Find N3 Flip : 6.8-inch folding display, 3.3-inch cover display





So, picture a big display with a regular smartphone ratio, more or less. The big display coupled with the foldable form factor (portability, you know) is one of the finest advantages of foldable phones in general.