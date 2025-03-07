iPhone Flip release date expectations, price estimates, upgrades

All right, all right, I know this is what everyone wants to know. To crease or not to crease seems to be Apple's dilemma right now (and generally, every foldable phone maker's dilemma). Foldable phones still have a crease in 2025, despite it being very minimal with new models such as the Oppo Find N5.





Multiple rumors about the foldable iPhone claim no crease whatsoever. If Apple manages to eliminate the crease for the iPhone 'Fold' (the straight line dent in the middle where the screen folds), you can be absolutely sure it won't let a crease on the clamshell foldable iPhone either.







Over the last few years, rumors have been contradictory on which display maker may supply the display for the foldable iPhone. Rumor has it Cupertino has been talking with both LG and Samsung for foldable displays, but it is not clear which one Apple has chosen just yet.





As for the size, nothing is known at the moment. The sizes of the iPhone Fold are in the rumor mill, but as far as the iPhone Flip comes, it's all under wraps.

Competing devices with the clamshell form factor may give you an idea (somewhat) of what display sizes you can imagine for Apple's take:





Galaxy Z Flip 6 : 6.7-inch folding display, 3.4-inch cover display

Motorola Razr+: 6.9-inch folding display, 3.6-inch cover display

Oppo Find N3 Flip : 6.8-inch folding display, 3.3-inch cover display





So, picture a big display with a regular smartphone ratio, more or less. The big display coupled with the foldable form factor (portability, you know) is one of the finest advantages of foldable phones in general.

