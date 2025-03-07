iPhone Flip release date expectations, price estimates, upgrades
What we know so far
However, recently rumors have been swirling around on the internet, giving us glimpses of the potential Apple plans for a foldable. Most rumors are unanimous that Apple's first foldable iPhone will be a book-style device. But that doesn't exclude a potential clamshell-foldable iPhone from the ether just yet.
So, here's what Apple's plans for a foldable iPhone with a clamshell-like design could be.
iPhone Flip release date
|Foldable
|Release date
|Foldable clamshell iPhone
(iPhone Flip)
|Early 2027, expected*
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
|February 2019
|Huawei P50 Pocket
|December 2021
|Motorola Razr
|November 2019
iPhone Flip price
|Model
|Price
|Foldable iPhone Flip
|Unknown, but unlikely under $1,099.
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
|$1,099
|Motorola Razr+
|$999
|Oppo Find N3 Flip
|Slightly cheaper than the above,
but not available in Western markets
iPhone Flip camera
When it comes, it will likely have a dependable camera. It may or may not have two cameras, and for now, your guess is as good as ours. You can safely expect the main camera will be at least 48MP (given the fact that the mid-range iPhone 16e comes with a 48MP camera), which should be able to take stunning photos. Although, it's quite early to know for certain, maybe, we can see even bigger
iPhone Flip design
Nevertheless, we're inclined to believe the iPhone Flip will maintain a recognizable Apple look anyway. Several concept renders of a potential iPhone with a clamshell design have been circulating around the interwebs recently. Most point to a Galaxy Z Flip-style look, the classic clamshell foldable smartphone look, but just an iPhone.
Meanwhile, Jon Prosser from Front Page Tech also suggests that Apple may go for two displays like on Surface Duo. At least, according to Prosser, the company has prototyped it.
That would however contradict the other rumors (which are not one or two) that Apple plans to eliminate the crease on the display with the first foldable iPhone. A dual-screen setup doesn't really have a crease, because the screen doesn't bend. So, maybe it's more safe to expect a one-display device without a crease for the iPhone Flip.
Knowing Apple, we can safely expect an exquisite feel for this device. Reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims a titanium casing and a titanium-stainless steel alloy hinge on the book-style foldable iPhone. It's very likely the iPhone Flip may also stick with this approach.
iPhone Flip display
All right, all right, I know this is what everyone wants to know. To crease or not to crease seems to be Apple's dilemma right now (and generally, every foldable phone maker's dilemma). Foldable phones still have a crease in 2025, despite it being very minimal with new models such as the Oppo Find N5.
Multiple rumors about the foldable iPhone claim no crease whatsoever. If Apple manages to eliminate the crease for the iPhone 'Fold' (the straight line dent in the middle where the screen folds), you can be absolutely sure it won't let a crease on the clamshell foldable iPhone either.
Over the last few years, rumors have been contradictory on which display maker may supply the display for the foldable iPhone. Rumor has it Cupertino has been talking with both LG and Samsung for foldable displays, but it is not clear which one Apple has chosen just yet.
As for the size, nothing is known at the moment. The sizes of the iPhone Fold are in the rumor mill, but as far as the iPhone Flip comes, it's all under wraps.
Competing devices with the clamshell form factor may give you an idea (somewhat) of what display sizes you can imagine for Apple's take:
- Galaxy Z Flip 6: 6.7-inch folding display, 3.4-inch cover display
- Motorola Razr+: 6.9-inch folding display, 3.6-inch cover display
- Oppo Find N3 Flip: 6.8-inch folding display, 3.3-inch cover display
So, picture a big display with a regular smartphone ratio, more or less. The big display coupled with the foldable form factor (portability, you know) is one of the finest advantages of foldable phones in general.
iPhone Flip battery
These higher-density cells are designed to store more energy within the same physical space. The battery size is unknown, but I'm pretty sure it will be just enough for you not to worry about it.
iPhone Flip software
Likely, Apple's Flip smartphone may be supported for a long time with software updates, which is in line with Cupertino's strategy about updates in general. So, you won't have to worry about that, I'd presume.
Should I wait for the iPhone Flip?
- You should wait for the iPhone Flip ifyou currently rock a newish iPhone and want to take advantage of the portability of a foldable iPhone. Also, you should wait if you like foldables but you don't like creases or Android.
- You should not wait for iPhone Flip ifyou like the current foldables but you don't necessarily fancy iOS. Also, if you're in dire need of upgrading your iPhone,because the iPhone Flip is not expected until at least 2027.