iPhone Flip release date expectations, price estimates, upgrades

A concept render of a potential iPhone Flip.
A concept image of an iPhone Flip. | Image Credit - iOS News Beta

What we know so far


Apple has yet to join the foldable game, holding back its powers for the moment when it can make a foldable phone that matches its high-quality expectations.

However, recently rumors have been swirling around on the internet, giving us glimpses of the potential Apple plans for a foldable. Most rumors are unanimous that Apple's first foldable iPhone will be a book-style device. But that doesn't exclude a potential clamshell-foldable iPhone from the ether just yet.

There have been concepts about a potential iPhone Flip (or however Apple ends up naming the device) showing how it may look. There have also been patents uncovered, detailing considerations Apple is having and also ideas on how a clamshell iPhone may come to life.

So, here's what Apple's plans for a foldable iPhone with a clamshell-like design could be.


iPhone Flip release date


Apple is rumored to be working on a foldable iPhone for a late 2026 release or an early 2027 release. However, it's likely we are talking here about a book-style foldable. It's possible the iPhone Flip may come after that, presumably in 2027 or later. There are no concrete leaks or rumors about it at this point.

Here's when the main competitors of the iPhone Flip launched first:
Foldable
Release date
Foldable clamshell iPhone
(iPhone Flip)		Early 2027, expected*
Samsung Galaxy Z FlipFebruary 2019
Huawei P50 PocketDecember 2021
Motorola RazrNovember 2019

* - probable dates

iPhone Flip price

Recently, reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo spoke about the potential price of a book style-foldable, positioning it in the $2,000-$2,500 price bracket. This is however an educated guess and doesn't come from Kuo's internal sources. If Apple goes for a similar strategy for the clamshell iPhone, you may expect a slightly less expensive but definitely not cheap iPhone Flip.

Model
Price
Foldable iPhone FlipUnknown, but unlikely under $1,099.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6$1,099
Motorola Razr+$999
Oppo Find N3 FlipSlightly cheaper than the above,
but not available in Western markets

iPhone Flip camera


Foldable phones are not exactly positioned for camera enthusiasts. Despite that, Apple has consistently maintained a reliable and stable camera experience on the regular iPhones, and there's no reason to believe this won't be such for the iPhone Flip.

When it comes, it will likely have a dependable camera. It may or may not have two cameras, and for now, your guess is as good as ours. You can safely expect the main camera will be at least 48MP (given the fact that the mid-range iPhone 16e comes with a 48MP camera), which should be able to take stunning photos. Although, it's quite early to know for certain, maybe, we can see even bigger

iPhone Flip design

It's quite early to know for sure what the design of the iPhone Flip will be. There are some bizarre rumors about a new design for the iPhone 17 Pro which are throwing shadows on the otherwise quite consistent Apple look of simplicity and elegance.

Nevertheless, we're inclined to believe the iPhone Flip will maintain a recognizable Apple look anyway. Several concept renders of a potential iPhone with a clamshell design have been circulating around the interwebs recently. Most point to a Galaxy Z Flip-style look, the classic clamshell foldable smartphone look, but just an iPhone.



Meanwhile, Jon Prosser from Front Page Tech also suggests that Apple may go for two displays like on Surface Duo. At least, according to Prosser, the company has prototyped it.

That would however contradict the other rumors (which are not one or two) that Apple plans to eliminate the crease on the display with the first foldable iPhone. A dual-screen setup doesn't really have a crease, because the screen doesn't bend. So, maybe it's more safe to expect a one-display device without a crease for the iPhone Flip.

Knowing Apple, we can safely expect an exquisite feel for this device. Reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims a titanium casing and a titanium-stainless steel alloy hinge on the book-style foldable iPhone. It's very likely the iPhone Flip may also stick with this approach.

iPhone Flip display


All right, all right, I know this is what everyone wants to know. To crease or not to crease seems to be Apple's dilemma right now (and generally, every foldable phone maker's dilemma). Foldable phones still have a crease in 2025, despite it being very minimal with new models such as the Oppo Find N5.


Multiple rumors about the foldable iPhone claim no crease whatsoever. If Apple manages to eliminate the crease for the iPhone 'Fold' (the straight line dent in the middle where the screen folds), you can be absolutely sure it won't let a crease on the clamshell foldable iPhone either.


Over the last few years, rumors have been contradictory on which display maker may supply the display for the foldable iPhone. Rumor has it Cupertino has been talking with both LG and Samsung for foldable displays, but it is not clear which one Apple has chosen just yet.


As for the size, nothing is known at the moment. The sizes of the iPhone Fold are in the rumor mill, but as far as the iPhone Flip comes, it's all under wraps. 

Competing devices with the clamshell form factor may give you an idea (somewhat) of what display sizes you can imagine for Apple's take:

  • Galaxy Z Flip 6: 6.7-inch folding display, 3.4-inch cover display
  • Motorola Razr+: 6.9-inch folding display, 3.6-inch cover display
  • Oppo Find N3 Flip: 6.8-inch folding display, 3.3-inch cover display


So, picture a big display with a regular smartphone ratio, more or less. The big display coupled with the foldable form factor (portability, you know) is one of the finest advantages of foldable phones in general.

iPhone Flip battery


The rumors are absolutely silent about the potential battery for the iPhone Flip. Recently, Kuo mentioned that the first foldable iPhone (the 'Fold') would come with battery cells with the same energy density as the ones rumored for the iPhone 17 Air.

These higher-density cells are designed to store more energy within the same physical space. The battery size is unknown, but I'm pretty sure it will be just enough for you not to worry about it.

iPhone Flip software


It is unknown at this moment the exact version of iOS that Apple may equip the iPhone Flip with. Logically, it would be iOS, but adapted for the new form factor to sport things like Samsung's Flex Mode (which splits the screen on top and bottom so you can type at the bottom while watching a video at the top part, for example).

Likely, Apple's Flip smartphone may be supported for a long time with software updates, which is in line with Cupertino's strategy about updates in general. So, you won't have to worry about that, I'd presume.

Should I wait for the iPhone Flip?


  • You should wait for the iPhone Flip ifyou currently rock a newish iPhone and want to take advantage of the portability of a foldable iPhone. Also, you should wait if you like foldables but you don't like creases or Android.

  • You should not wait for iPhone Flip ifyou like the current foldables but you don't necessarily fancy iOS. Also, if you're in dire need of upgrading your iPhone,because the iPhone Flip is not expected until at least 2027.

