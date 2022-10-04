Best tablet deals on Cyber Monday 2022: our expectations
The holiday season is just about close enough for us to smell the upcoming annual sale spree that we expect to commence during Cyber Monday 2022. Among all of the greatly discounted tech products, there will likely also be some awesome offers on popular tablets from companies like Samsung, Amazon, Lenovo, and Apple.
If you are really in the market for a new tablet, then it is probably worth waiting until this year’s holiday season to buy it. Black Friday usually provides a more colorful variety of offers, but if you happen to miss the great Black Friday tablet deals, Cyber Monday 2022 will be a great second chance to get in on the action.
Cyber Monday is a major shopping event that every popular retailer participates in. Some of the best tablet deals during Cyber Monday 2022 will most likely be at places like Amazon and BestBuy, but also from the manufacturers themselves like Samsung and Lenovo. Another great place to find good offers are carriers like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile.
So, the time has come for some shopping preparations! Let’s take a closer look at what kind of deals we got in 2021, and try to determine where we might find the best tablet deals during Cyber Monday 2022.
Samsung Galaxy Tab deals
Samsung’s products usually enjoy some great deals during Cyber Monday, and that includes its Galaxy Tab devices. Last year we saw some awesome discounts ranging from $150 all the way to $300 for its flagship lineup! The more affordable models like the Galaxy Tab FE and A series also got some good price cuts in the neighborhood of $40 to $100.
We fully expect similar offers on Cyber Monday 2022 for Samsung’s Galaxy Tab 8 series. This time there is a new member to the company’s flagship tablet lineup — the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra — which we expect to see discounted by a hefty $400, or even more.
iPad Pro deals
Unlike Samsung, Apple’s high-end iPad Pro tablets don’t usually enjoy significant discounts. The best offers we got to see were from Amazon, where the 12.9-inch iPad Pro’s price dropped by $100 while the 11-inch version by $50.
It is best if you don’t get your hopes up for 2022 either, as the chances the iPad Pro gets considerable discounts are quite slim. That being said, you never know what crazy-good deal will pop up at these massive shopping events, so it is a good idea to still keep an eye out for any surprises.
Apple iPad Air and iPad mini deals
Given that we have a brand new iPad Air (2022) that came out this year, it is very likely that retailers will finally come out with some decent deals on the older model from 2020, despite that there were barely any last year. We don’t expect any offers for the latest generation, though.
As for the iPad mini, the 6th generation (2021) didn’t show up at all during last Cyber Monday, likely because it had just been released. However, it is now 1 year old, so we could see some $50-$100 discounts on it this time.
Apple iPad 10.2 deals
The entry-level 10.2-inch iPad was also refreshed in 2021, leading to a drought in terms of any deals. But just like with the iPad mini (2021), there is a good possibility that we would see the regular iPad with some $50-$100 price cuts in 2022.
Lenovo tablet deals
Lenovo is a great option for those looking to get a tablet but don’t want to break the bank to do so. That means that discounts on Lenovo tablets usually don’t go above 15-20%, but that is pretty good, given their lower price tags.
The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro, for example, saw a $140 price cut last year, dropping from $500 to $359.99. For the cheaper models we expect to see offers that drop the price by $40 to $100.
Microsoft Surface Pro deals
The Microsoft Surface Pro tablets come with a hefty price tag. Thankfully, in 2021 we saw decent discounts dropping the Surface Pro 7 by $210 and the Surface Pro 8 by $400. We expect to see similar Microsoft Surface Pro tablets on Cyber Monday 2022 as well.
Amazon Fire deals
It might not be Amazon Prime Day, but Cyber Monday is still a great time to buy one of Amazon’s Fire tablets. Last year we saw many of the models, both those meant for kids and those for adults, get their prices reduced by around 50%!
Amazon is always happy to join in on a massive shopping event with amazing offers on its own products, so expect to see great deals on its Fire tablets on Cyber Monday 2022 as well.
Should I wait until Cyber Monday to buy a tablet?
If you are really in the market for a new tablet, then it is probably worth waiting until this year’s holiday season to buy it. Black Friday usually provides a more colorful variety of offers, but if you happen to miss the great Black Friday tablet deals, Cyber Monday 2022 will be a great second chance to get in on the action.
Where to find the best tablet sales on Cyber Monday?
Cyber Monday is a major shopping event that every popular retailer participates in. Some of the best tablet deals during Cyber Monday 2022 will most likely be at places like Amazon and BestBuy, but also from the manufacturers themselves like Samsung and Lenovo. Another great place to find good offers are carriers like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile.
