Total Wireless holiday deals let you upgrade without breaking the bank – here's what's on offer

Total Wireless has some hot deals to help you save money

First off, you can get a free Galaxy A36 5G when you switch to the Total 5G or 5G+ Unlimited 3-month plan from the carrier. Switching to the Total 5G+ Unlimited 3-month plan can get you an iPhone 13 for just $49.99 instead, if you're in team Apple.





iPhone 13: only $49.99 at Total Wireless $49 99 $249 $199 off (80%) Total Wireless is offering an incredibly good iPhone 13 holiday deal that you just can't ignore. You can now grab the phone for $49.99 instead of $249, and all you have to do is switch and purchase a Total 5G+ Unlimited 3-month plan. Buy at Total Wireless iPhone 16e: grab now for 50% off at Total Wireless $299 99 $599 $299 off (50%) Switch and purchase Total Wireless' 5G+ Unlimited plan (3 months) if you want to save big on the best mid-range phone from Apple. Meeting these requirements will bring the iPhone 16e to just $299.99, saving you a whopping 50%. Buy at Total Wireless Galaxy A36: Free at Total Wireless $0 $279 99 $280 off (100%) Total Wireless gives you a prepaid Galaxy A36 offer that's pure gold! Believe it or not, you can now grab the Android phone for free (no joke!) with a new line on the Total 5G Unlimited or 5G+ Unlimited 3-month plans. Buy at Total Wireless Pick four free 5G phones at Total Wireless! $0 $199 99 $200 off (100%) Total Wireless allows you to pick four free prepaid 5G phones for a limited time! This amazing holiday deal allows you to pick from various 5G options, including the Moto G 5G (2025), Moto G Power (2025), Moto G Stylus (2025), and the Galaxy A25. This offer is available to anyone that activates a new line on the Total Base 5G Unlimited plan. Buy at Total Wireless Free Motorola Edge (2024) at Total Wireless $0 $249 99 $250 off (100%) The Motorola Edge (2024) is practically free at Total Wireless this holiday season. For a limited time, you can save 100% on the prepaid phone when you purchase and activate a 2-month Total 5G or a 5G+ Unlimited plan. Buy at Total Wireless

Another promotion can get you four phones: you can choose between the Moto G Stylus, Moto G Power (2025), Moto G (2025), and a few other budget-friendly devices for $25 a month for each line.





Total Wireless – prepaid wireless service by Verizon

Total Wireless is a prepaid wireless service owned by Verizon that offers no-contract plans using Verizon 's 5G network.





Which Total Wireless deal would you go for this holiday season? Free Galaxy A36 5G iPhone 13 for $49.99 iPhone 16e for $299.99 Moto G series or Motorola Edge None — I’m happy with my current phone Free Galaxy A36 5G 0% iPhone 13 for $49.99 0% iPhone 16e for $299.99 0% Moto G series or Motorola Edge 33.33% None — I’m happy with my current phone 66.67%

Verizon

I like what Total Wireless is doing this holiday season

iPhone 16e

Recommended For You

Verizon

Travel Easy with Nomad eSIM – 25% Off 25% off eSIM data-only plans & global coverage - enter code IPHONE25, sign up required Check Out The Offer