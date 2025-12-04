4 free 5G phones with Total Wireless Base

Total Wireless holiday deals let you upgrade without breaking the bank – here's what's on offer

This holiday season, Total Wireless is offering free or heavily discounted phones when you switch plans.

Total Wireless
It's the holiday season, and Verizon's Total Wireless has got you covered if you've been looking to equip yourself and your family with new phones this season. The MVNO now has a few excellent offers for you to choose from. 

Total Wireless has some hot deals to help you save money


First off, you can get a free Galaxy A36 5G when you switch to the Total 5G or 5G+ Unlimited 3-month plan from the carrier. Switching to the Total 5G+ Unlimited 3-month plan can get you an iPhone 13 for just $49.99 instead, if you're in team Apple. 

iPhone 13: only $49.99 at Total Wireless

$49 99
$249
$199 off (80%)
Total Wireless is offering an incredibly good iPhone 13 holiday deal that you just can't ignore. You can now grab the phone for $49.99 instead of $249, and all you have to do is switch and purchase a Total 5G+ Unlimited 3-month plan.
Buy at Total Wireless

iPhone 16e: grab now for 50% off at Total Wireless

$299 99
$599
$299 off (50%)
Switch and purchase Total Wireless' 5G+ Unlimited plan (3 months) if you want to save big on the best mid-range phone from Apple. Meeting these requirements will bring the iPhone 16e to just $299.99, saving you a whopping 50%.
Buy at Total Wireless

Galaxy A36: Free at Total Wireless

$0
$279 99
$280 off (100%)
Total Wireless gives you a prepaid Galaxy A36 offer that's pure gold! Believe it or not, you can now grab the Android phone for free (no joke!) with a new line on the Total 5G Unlimited or 5G+ Unlimited 3-month plans.
Buy at Total Wireless

Pick four free 5G phones at Total Wireless!

$0
$199 99
$200 off (100%)
Total Wireless allows you to pick four free prepaid 5G phones for a limited time! This amazing holiday deal allows you to pick from various 5G options, including the Moto G 5G (2025), Moto G Power (2025), Moto G Stylus (2025), and the Galaxy A25. This offer is available to anyone that activates a new line on the Total Base 5G Unlimited plan.
Buy at Total Wireless

Free Motorola Edge (2024) at Total Wireless

$0
$249 99
$250 off (100%)
The Motorola Edge (2024) is practically free at Total Wireless this holiday season. For a limited time, you can save 100% on the prepaid phone when you purchase and activate a 2-month Total 5G or a 5G+ Unlimited plan.
Buy at Total Wireless

If you wish to get a newer device, the iPhone 16e can be yours for just $299.99 with the same plan (Total 5G+ Unlimited 3-month plan). 

Another promotion can get you four phones: you can choose between the Moto G Stylus, Moto G Power (2025), Moto G (2025), and a few other budget-friendly devices for $25 a month for each line. 


Last but not least, the Motorola Edge 2024 is also on promotion at Total Wireless right now. This phone can be yours for free with a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ Unlimited plan. 

Total Wireless – prepaid wireless service by Verizon


Total Wireless is a prepaid wireless service owned by Verizon that offers no-contract plans using Verizon's 5G network. 

Which Total Wireless deal would you go for this holiday season?

Vote View Result

Because it's part of Verizon's "value brand" family, Total Wireless aims to give people reliable coverage and fast 5G data without the high price tag of a full-blown postpaid plan. 

The MVNO now offers plans that include unlimited talk, text, and data – and often include perks like hotspot data, international calling, and even free or heavily discounted phones when you sign up. That makes Total Wireless a good option if you want 5G and decent coverage but don't want to pay premium carrier prices or be locked into a long contract.

I like what Total Wireless is doing this holiday season


Honestly, these kinds of deals from Total Wireless feel perfect for people who want a new phone (or gift one) without spending too much. Getting a newer phone like an iPhone 16e or a Galaxy A-series for free or cheap when you switch plans – that's a sweet holiday bonus.

If I were shopping for a phone now, I'd seriously consider switching to Total Wireless this season. It seems like a smart move – you get 5G on Verizon's network, you skip long-term contracts, and if you're okay with a prepaid plan, you might end up saving a lot. For families or people who just want no-frills mobile service and a good deal, this looks like a nice combination of value and convenience.

