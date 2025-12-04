Total Wireless holiday deals let you upgrade without breaking the bank – here's what's on offer
This holiday season, Total Wireless is offering free or heavily discounted phones when you switch plans.
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It's the holiday season, and Verizon's Total Wireless has got you covered if you've been looking to equip yourself and your family with new phones this season. The MVNO now has a few excellent offers for you to choose from.
If you wish to get a newer device, the iPhone 16e can be yours for just $299.99 with the same plan (Total 5G+ Unlimited 3-month plan).
Last but not least, the Motorola Edge 2024 is also on promotion at Total Wireless right now. This phone can be yours for free with a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ Unlimited plan.
Because it's part of Verizon's "value brand" family, Total Wireless aims to give people reliable coverage and fast 5G data without the high price tag of a full-blown postpaid plan.
The MVNO now offers plans that include unlimited talk, text, and data – and often include perks like hotspot data, international calling, and even free or heavily discounted phones when you sign up. That makes Total Wireless a good option if you want 5G and decent coverage but don't want to pay premium carrier prices or be locked into a long contract.
Honestly, these kinds of deals from Total Wireless feel perfect for people who want a new phone (or gift one) without spending too much. Getting a newer phone like an iPhone 16e or a Galaxy A-series for free or cheap when you switch plans – that's a sweet holiday bonus.
Total Wireless has some hot deals to help you save money
First off, you can get a free Galaxy A36 5G when you switch to the Total 5G or 5G+ Unlimited 3-month plan from the carrier. Switching to the Total 5G+ Unlimited 3-month plan can get you an iPhone 13 for just $49.99 instead, if you're in team Apple.
If you wish to get a newer device, the iPhone 16e can be yours for just $299.99 with the same plan (Total 5G+ Unlimited 3-month plan).
Another promotion can get you four phones: you can choose between the Moto G Stylus, Moto G Power (2025), Moto G (2025), and a few other budget-friendly devices for $25 a month for each line.
Last but not least, the Motorola Edge 2024 is also on promotion at Total Wireless right now. This phone can be yours for free with a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ Unlimited plan.
Total Wireless – prepaid wireless service by Verizon
Total Wireless is a prepaid wireless service owned by Verizon that offers no-contract plans using Verizon's 5G network.
Because it's part of Verizon's "value brand" family, Total Wireless aims to give people reliable coverage and fast 5G data without the high price tag of a full-blown postpaid plan.
The MVNO now offers plans that include unlimited talk, text, and data – and often include perks like hotspot data, international calling, and even free or heavily discounted phones when you sign up. That makes Total Wireless a good option if you want 5G and decent coverage but don't want to pay premium carrier prices or be locked into a long contract.
I like what Total Wireless is doing this holiday season
Honestly, these kinds of deals from Total Wireless feel perfect for people who want a new phone (or gift one) without spending too much. Getting a newer phone like an iPhone 16e or a Galaxy A-series for free or cheap when you switch plans – that's a sweet holiday bonus.
Recommended For You
If I were shopping for a phone now, I'd seriously consider switching to Total Wireless this season. It seems like a smart move – you get 5G on Verizon's network, you skip long-term contracts, and if you're okay with a prepaid plan, you might end up saving a lot. For families or people who just want no-frills mobile service and a good deal, this looks like a nice combination of value and convenience.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: