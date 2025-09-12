Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S25 FE, Z Flip 7, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, and more unbeatable offers!
Three of Samsung's latest and greatest Android devices are at the top of our latest weekly deals roundup at hefty new discounts, followed by so many other amazing products from a bunch of top industry brands.
The iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air are finally official, and that can only mean one thing. This is the perfect time to buy... something else, as Apple never likes to sell its new stuff at a discount right off the bat while practically every other major brand in the mobile industry has a cool phone (or five), tablet, smartwatch, or headphones available at a special price.
Yes, I've got another spectacular weekly deals roundup for you filled to the brim with excellent offers on low and high-end Samsung handsets, mid and high-end Samsung tablets, affordable Motorolas, the latest and greatest Galaxy Watches, and top-shelf wireless headphones options from brands as diverse as Beats, Sony, and of course, Samsung.
This week's three best deals will overjoy hardcore Galaxy fans
I know, I know, it's the second week in a row with Samsung seizing all the top three spots in my little roundups here, but whether you believe me or not, I guarantee you that I never intended to favor any specific brand or company.
The Galaxy S25 FE, Z Flip 7, and Tab S11 Ultra just so happen to objectively be the most compelling products available at a hefty discount this week, with the newest member of Samsung's Fan Edition roster in particular likely to feel pretty much irresistible for a lot of cash-strapped Android power users at an introductory $60 discount in a 256GB storage variant with a $100 Amazon gift card also included.
The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is similarly young and attractive (for folks who can afford it) at a surprisingly large $300 discount with no less than a terabyte of internal storage, while the Galaxy Z Flip 7... continues to live in the shadow of the more popular Z Fold 7 despite being the one actually sold at a (much) lower price.
These top smartphone offers are for everyone
And when I say that, I do mean every single one of you dear friends and readers out there. Yes, even that shy guy in the back with a budget of under $200, who can now get the... respectable Galaxy A16 5G at a nice little $25 discount.
Do you have significantly more money to spend on a hot new mid-range phone? Then the Galaxy A56 5G and Motorola Edge (2025) are your best options, and trust me, you'll be satisfied with either one. The same goes for power users looking at the OnePlus 13 and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, while the Galaxy S25 Edge is... a pretty great deal too if you understand its flaws and limitations.
Looking for one of the best foldable phones out there at an unbeatable price? The 2024 Motorola Razr Plus (with some cool accessories bundled in at no extra cost) and the super-premium 2025 Razr Ultra (with a whopping 1TB storage) are waiting for you to make your decision, both striking me as absolute value champions... if you hurry.
These phenomenal tablet deals are... not for everyone
Yes, I'm afraid I don't have any discounted Apple iPads, Microsoft Surface Pros, or Lenovo Tabs to recommend today. Not even Google's one-and-done Pixel Tablet is available at a heavily reduced price anymore, leaving bargain hunters in this category with only two options from the same brand... that cracked the above top three with the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra.
The "vanilla" Tab S11 and the mid-range Tab S10 FE, however, are so good (especially at these prices) that most of you will probably not be bothered much by the absences of the far costlier iPad Pro (2024) duo or the latest Surface Pro generation.
Who wants a fancy new Galaxy Watch at a fancy new discount?
Once again, I apologize to any Apple or Google fans out there and urge them... to consider a switch to the Samsung camp. Yes, the 2025 Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 8, and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic are all on sale at unbeatable discounts, and all three of these Wear OS-powered bad boys (with One UI goodies sprinkled on top) deliver absolutely amazing bang for your buck right now.
Now this is an impressive list of top earbuds and headphones bargains!
You may have gotten used to seeing this final section of our weekly deals roundups include only two or three true wireless products, but today I have no less than five discounted heavy hitters to recommend, starting with the latest addition to Samsung's Galaxy Buds roster and ending with quite possibly thebest high-end wireless headphones money can buy in 2025.
I'd personally recommend going with the slightly older but better and only slightly costlier Galaxy Buds 3 Pro over the new Galaxy Buds 3 FE, but the ultra-affordable Beats Studio Buds+ and gym-friendly Powerbeats Pro 2 (with built-in heart rate monitoring during workouts) are clearly worth taking into consideration as well at their hot new discounts.
