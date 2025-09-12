Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S25 FE, Z Flip 7, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, and more unbeatable offers!

Three of Samsung's latest and greatest Android devices are at the top of our latest weekly deals roundup at hefty new discounts, followed by so many other amazing products from a bunch of top industry brands.

Samsung Android Deals Galaxy S Series Galaxy Tab
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 in three colors
The iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air are finally official, and that can only mean one thing. This is the perfect time to buy... something else, as Apple never likes to sell its new stuff at a discount right off the bat while practically every other major brand in the mobile industry has a cool phone (or five), tablet, smartwatch, or headphones available at a special price.

Yes, I've got another spectacular weekly deals roundup for you filled to the brim with excellent offers on low and high-end Samsung handsets, mid and high-end Samsung tablets, affordable Motorolas, the latest and greatest Galaxy Watches, and top-shelf wireless headphones options from brands as diverse as Beats, Sony, and of course, Samsung.

This week's three best deals will overjoy hardcore Galaxy fans 

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

$160 off (20%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 2400 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ Protection, Armor Aluminum Frame, Android 16 with One UI 8, 50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 25W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Three Color Options, $100 Amazon Gift Card Included
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

$150 off (14%)
5G, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Exynos 2500 Processor, Android 16, Galaxy AI, 6.9-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 4.1-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 1048 x 948 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,300mAh Battery, 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IPx8 Water Resistance, Three Color Options, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra

$1319 99
$1619 99
$300 off (19%)
Wi-Fi Only, 1TB Storage, 16GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 16 with One UI 8, Galaxy AI, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with AKG Sound, 11,600mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Gray and Silver Color Options, S Pen Included
Buy at BestBuy

I know, I know, it's the second week in a row with Samsung seizing all the top three spots in my little roundups here, but whether you believe me or not, I guarantee you that I never intended to favor any specific brand or company.

The Galaxy S25 FE, Z Flip 7, and Tab S11 Ultra just so happen to objectively be the most compelling products available at a hefty discount this week, with the newest member of Samsung's Fan Edition roster in particular likely to feel pretty much irresistible for a lot of cash-strapped Android power users at an introductory $60 discount in a 256GB storage variant with a $100 Amazon gift card also included.

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is similarly young and attractive (for folks who can afford it) at a surprisingly large $300 discount with no less than a terabyte of internal storage, while the Galaxy Z Flip 7... continues to live in the shadow of the more popular Z Fold 7 despite being the one actually sold at a (much) lower price.

These top smartphone offers are for everyone

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G

$25 off (13%)
Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Samsung Exynos 1330 Processor, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 5 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 25W Charging Capabilities, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Two Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

$50 off (10%)
Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 1580 Processor, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, Android 15, 50 + 12 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Single Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging Capabilities, Awesome Graphite Color
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Edge (2025)

$449 99
$549 99
$100 off (18%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch P-OLED Display with 2712 x 1220 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Processor, Android 15, 50 + 10 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,200mAh Battery, 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IP68 and IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, Military-Grade Durability, Vegan Leather Finish, Pantone Deep Forest Color
Buy at Motorola

Motorola razr Plus (2024)

$699 99
$999 99
$300 off (30%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options, Free Moto Watch Fit and Moto Buds+ Included
Buy at Motorola

OnePlus 13

$899 99
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.82-Inch AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, Ceramic Guard Glass, 50 + 50 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Black Eclipse Color, Free OnePlus Watch 2 Included
Buy at OnePlus

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

$250 off (20%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 Protection, Android 15, 200 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 3,900mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Titanium Construction, Silver Color
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

$250 off (19%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Razr Ultra (2025)

$1099 99
$1499 99
$400 off (27%)
5G, Unlocked, 1TB Storage, 7-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2912 x 1224 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Panel with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Capabilities, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 16GB RAM, Android 15, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 4,700mAh Battery, 68W Wired Charging, 30W Wireless Charging, Four Color Options
Buy at Motorola

And when I say that, I do mean every single one of you dear friends and readers out there. Yes, even that shy guy in the back with a budget of under $200, who can now get the... respectable Galaxy A16 5G at a nice little $25 discount. 

Do you have significantly more money to spend on a hot new mid-range phone? Then the Galaxy A56 5G and Motorola Edge (2025) are your best options, and trust me, you'll be satisfied with either one. The same goes for power users looking at the OnePlus 13 and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, while the Galaxy S25 Edge is... a pretty great deal too if you understand its flaws and limitations.

Looking for one of the best foldable phones out there at an unbeatable price? The 2024 Motorola Razr Plus (with some cool accessories bundled in at no extra cost) and the super-premium 2025 Razr Ultra (with a whopping 1TB storage) are waiting for you to make your decision, both striking me as absolute value champions... if you hurry.

These phenomenal tablet deals are... not for everyone

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE

$70 off (14%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 1580 Processor, Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 8,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Dual Speakers with AKG Technology, Three Color Options, S Pen Included, US Version, Two-Year Manufacturer Warranty
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11

$120 off (12%)
Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with AKG Sound, 8,400mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, S Pen Included, Gray and Silver Color Options, US Version
Buy at Amazon

Yes, I'm afraid I don't have any discounted Apple iPads, Microsoft Surface Pros, or Lenovo Tabs to recommend today. Not even Google's one-and-done Pixel Tablet is available at a heavily reduced price anymore, leaving bargain hunters in this category with only two options from the same brand... that cracked the above top three with the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra.

The "vanilla" Tab S11 and the mid-range Tab S10 FE, however, are so good (especially at these prices) that most of you will probably not be bothered much by the absences of the far costlier iPad Pro (2024) duo or the latest Surface Pro generation.

Who wants a fancy new Galaxy Watch at a fancy new discount?

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (40mm)

$20 off (6%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 325mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Graphite and Silver Colors, US Version, Two-Year Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

$30 off (6%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 46mm Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Cushion Design, Quick Button, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 445mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Black and White Color Options, US Version, Two-Year Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025)

$50 off (8%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 47mm, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Titanium Construction, Wear OS with One UI 8 Watch, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Customizable Quick Button, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Four Color Options, US Version, 2-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

Once again, I apologize to any Apple or Google fans out there and urge them... to consider a switch to the Samsung camp. Yes, the 2025 Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 8, and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic are all on sale at unbeatable discounts, and all three of these Wear OS-powered bad boys (with One UI goodies sprinkled on top) deliver absolutely amazing bang for your buck right now.

Now this is an impressive list of top earbuds and headphones bargains!

Beats Studio Buds+

$70 off (41%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, IPX4 Water Resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Music Listening, 36 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Pocket-Sized Charging Case with USB-C Connector, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE

$30 off (17%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Mode, 11mm Dynamic Speaker with Deep Bass, Real-Time Interpreter, Hands-Free Gemini, Intuitive Touch Control, 360 Audio, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Black and Gray Color Options, US Version, Two-Year Warranty, Galaxy SmartTag 2 Included
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

$60 off (24%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Galaxy AI, Sound Optimization, Adaptive Equalizer, Real-Time Interpreter, Intuitive Touch Control, 360 Audio, Bluetooth 5.4 Connectivity, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 26 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Two Color Options, US Version, Two-Year Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2

$50 off (20%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Secure Fit Earhooks, Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Transparency Mode, Adaptive EQ, Apple H2 Chip, Heart Rate Monitoring for Workouts, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 10 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 45 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Android and iOS Compatibility, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM5

$102 off (25%)
Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Industry-Leading Noise Cancellation, Integrated V1 Processor, HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1, Eight Microphones, Auto NC Optimizer, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Precise Voice Pickup Technology, Advanced Audio Signal Processing, Wearing Detection, Touch Control, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

You may have gotten used to seeing this final section of our weekly deals roundups include only two or three true wireless products, but today I have no less than five discounted heavy hitters to recommend, starting with the latest addition to Samsung's Galaxy Buds roster and ending with quite possibly thebest high-end wireless headphones money can buy in 2025.

I'd personally recommend going with the slightly older but better and only slightly costlier Galaxy Buds 3 Pro over the new Galaxy Buds 3 FE, but the ultra-affordable Beats Studio Buds+ and gym-friendly Powerbeats Pro 2 (with built-in heart rate monitoring during workouts) are clearly worth taking into consideration as well at their hot new discounts.
