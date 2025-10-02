Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 are exceeding all sales expectations, at least in the US

The Z Flip 7 is more popular than the Z Fold 7 in the US









That's apparently no longer the case, at least stateside, where the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is now officially "garnering the most interest" among the two July 2025-released powerhouses, crushing every record set by a past member of the Z Flip series as far as "converting consumers to Galaxy" is concerned.









Z Flip 7 (or the Z Fold 7 ), although for what it's worth (and it's clearly worth a lot), the tech giant can confirm that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is still about 50 percent more popular than last year's As you can imagine, Samsung is not ready to share any actual regional (or global) sales results for the(or the), although for what it's worth (and it's clearly worth a lot), the tech giant can confirm that theis still about 50 percent more popular than last year's Z Fold 6





That's more or less the same number made public at the end of the Z Fold 7's pre-order timeframe back in late July , but in a way, it's definitely more impressive to be able to sustain such a strong pace for over two months than merely start on a high note.

Have you purchased a Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Z Flip 7? Yes, the Z Fold 7 Yes, the Z Flip 7 No, but I plan to do so soon No, but I'm thinking about it No, and I have no intention to do that Yes, the Z Fold 7 12.5% Yes, the Z Flip 7 12.5% No, but I plan to do so soon 0% No, but I'm thinking about it 37.5% No, and I have no intention to do that 37.5%





Galaxy Z Fold 7 is also responsible for another great achievement that probably seemed impossible to pull off just a few years ago, with nearly 30 percent of its owners representing former users of non-foldable Galaxy S Ultra phones. That's a pretty big number of people realizing that Samsung's latest book-style foldable is more Ultra than the Theis also responsible for another great achievement that probably seemed impossible to pull off just a few years ago, with nearly 30 percent of its owners representing former users of non-foldable Galaxy S Ultra phones. That's a pretty big number of people realizing that Samsung's latest book-style foldable is more Ultra than the Galaxy S25 Ultra , but you have to wonder what that means for the sales prospects of next year's Galaxy S26 Ultra

Are foldable devices finally breaking into the mainstream?





Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 's victories as a leap towards "broadening the appeal of foldables with refined looks that bring new meaning to thin and light designs", but if you're expecting these two to outsell the "conventional" It sure sounds that way, especially as Samsung is celebrating theand's victories as a leap towards "broadening the appeal of foldables with refined looks that bring new meaning to thin and light designs", but if you're expecting these two to outsell the "conventional" Galaxy S25 family worldwide, you're in for a rude awakening.









Z Fold 6 , mind you, barely crossed an estimated global shipment total of 5 million units at the end of 2024, so even if we assume that the aforementioned 50 percent increase applies to both the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 and will continue to apply worldwide through the end of this year, that's still going to take the combined tally to no more than 8 million units. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 and, mind you, barely crossed an estimated global shipment total of 5 million units at the end of 2024, so even if we assume that the aforementioned 50 percent increase applies to both theandand will continue to apply worldwide through the end of this year, that's still going to take the combined tally to no more than 8 million units.





Galaxy S25 , S25 Plus, S25 Ultra , and I highly doubt Samsung will be able to come close to that figure, but even if that happens, the, and S25 Edge are believed to have exceeded a combined 20 million unit sales between the beginning of February and the end of June.

Is Samsung prepared for the iPhone Fold's offensive?







Galaxy Z Fold 7 (let alone next year's presumably better foldable phones to achieve their full mass appeal potential at last. At the same time, I'm not entirely convinced that the first-gen iPhone Fold will be able to eclipse the(let alone next year's presumably better Galaxy Z Fold 8 ) in the build quality and style department, but I'd sure love to see a close fight benefitting all consumers and possibly helpingto achieve their full mass appeal potential at last.







