Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 are exceeding all sales expectations, at least in the US
Samsung's latest and greatest foldables are not only massively outselling their predecessors stateside, also beating the most optimistic expectations of their manufacturers.
The latest and greatest foldable devices from the world's top smartphone vendor are still selling like hotcakes several months after breaking pre-order records around the world, with the otherwise solid numbers posted by previous Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip generations paling in comparison to the box-office performance of the newest family members thus far.
The Z Flip 7 is more popular than the Z Fold 7 in the US
That's perhaps the most newsworthy part of Samsung's latest US Newsroom post discussing the achievements of the company's seventh-generation foldables, as we were all previously under the impression that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 was outselling the Z Flip 7.
That's apparently no longer the case, at least stateside, where the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is now officially "garnering the most interest" among the two July 2025-released powerhouses, crushing every record set by a past member of the Z Flip series as far as "converting consumers to Galaxy" is concerned.
How could you not love this little guy? | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
As you can imagine, Samsung is not ready to share any actual regional (or global) sales results for the Z Flip 7 (or the Z Fold 7), although for what it's worth (and it's clearly worth a lot), the tech giant can confirm that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is still about 50 percent more popular than last year's Z Fold 6.
That's more or less the same number made public at the end of the Z Fold 7's pre-order timeframe back in late July, but in a way, it's definitely more impressive to be able to sustain such a strong pace for over two months than merely start on a high note.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is also responsible for another great achievement that probably seemed impossible to pull off just a few years ago, with nearly 30 percent of its owners representing former users of non-foldable Galaxy S Ultra phones. That's a pretty big number of people realizing that Samsung's latest book-style foldable is more Ultra than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but you have to wonder what that means for the sales prospects of next year's Galaxy S26 Ultra.
Are foldable devices finally breaking into the mainstream?
It sure sounds that way, especially as Samsung is celebrating the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7's victories as a leap towards "broadening the appeal of foldables with refined looks that bring new meaning to thin and light designs", but if you're expecting these two to outsell the "conventional" Galaxy S25 family worldwide, you're in for a rude awakening.
The Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 are clearly closer to the mainstream than the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6, mind you, barely crossed an estimated global shipment total of 5 million units at the end of 2024, so even if we assume that the aforementioned 50 percent increase applies to both the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 and will continue to apply worldwide through the end of this year, that's still going to take the combined tally to no more than 8 million units.
I highly doubt Samsung will be able to come close to that figure, but even if that happens, the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra, and S25 Edge are believed to have exceeded a combined 20 million unit sales between the beginning of February and the end of June.
Is Samsung prepared for the iPhone Fold's offensive?
Now that, my friends and dear readers, is the million multi-billion dollar question, and the answer is... nobody knows. It's clearly good for Samsung that its foldable devices are growing again after a couple of years of very worrying stagnation, but I don't think Apple will enter the market to rank second or third next year or settle for sub-10 million sales scores in six months.
At the same time, I'm not entirely convinced that the first-gen iPhone Fold will be able to eclipse the Galaxy Z Fold 7 (let alone next year's presumably better Galaxy Z Fold 8) in the build quality and style department, but I'd sure love to see a close fight benefitting all consumers and possibly helping foldable phones to achieve their full mass appeal potential at last.
