T-Mobile wants AT&T to accept the new reality

T-Mobile's network may have 'sucked' years ago, but it has now improved 'by like a lot.'

AT&T and T-Mobile have been sparring over who has the best and the largest network, so T-Mobile has decided to set the record straight by putting out a new ad that explains why it's leading its rivals.

T-Mobile has come a long way


While the ad doesn't directly reference AT&T, it succinctly explains T-Mobile's ascent from being a struggling network to America's best provider. The carrier tapped celebrity Billy-Bob Thornton for the ad, whose message to consumers is that 'things change.'

T-Mobile cites Ookla to back up its claims, but doesn't want you to just take its word for it. The carrier wants you to see the difference for yourself by switching to its network in 15 minutes using the T-Life app.

The carrier isn't rubbing industry awards in your face, though, admitting customers don't really care about that. What matters is coverage. That's what T-Mobile is promising. In addition to expanding its land-based network, T-Mobile also offers satellite-powered connectivity to ensure you are never without signals.

When will this end?


AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon all want you to believe that they are winning the wireless race. And depending on which connectivity firm they cite or which particular result they choose to brag about, they are being not entirely misleading.

Verizon is undergoing, or at least attempting, a transformation. AT&T is strengthening its network. T-Mobile is trying to solidify its 5G lead. This means that all these carriers are fiercely competing with each other.

Where T-Mobile differs, though, is its aggressive pursuit of AT&T and Verizon customers by making switching convenient. It has removed the obstacle of conventional switching, which could take up to three hours, by letting AT&T and Verizon subscribers use T-Life to join its network.

While carrier wars aren't going to stop anytime soon, AT&T and Verizon may want to get a little creative to match T-Mobile's wits.

Are you getting tired of wireless wars?

But who is the best?


That's a tricky one, because different analytics companies use different testing methods. The simplest answer is that whichever network works best in your area is the best for you. Of course, if you travel a lot or the strongest network in your area is also the priciest, you wouldn't classify it as the best network.

What's more worthy of your attention, however, is that each of the Big Three carriers wants to be the best network, so if there's one thing you can count on, it's continued service improvement. 

