T-Mobile wants AT&T to accept the new reality

Are you getting tired of wireless wars? No, we need fierce competition. Yeah, it's boring now. Maybe they should compete on price. No, we need fierce competition. 30.53% Yeah, it's boring now. 12.79% Maybe they should compete on price. 56.68%

But who is the best?

That's a tricky one, because different analytics companies use different testing methods. The simplest answer is that whichever network works best in your area is the best for you. Of course, if you travel a lot or the strongest network in your area is also the priciest, you wouldn't classify it as the best network.What's more worthy of your attention, however, is that each of the Big Three carriers wants to be the best network, so if there's one thing you can count on, it's continued service improvement.