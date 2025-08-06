$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Galaxy Z Flip 8, you can start panicking now: the world's first Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 flip is coming

Clamshell phones are great and are about to get greater.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Oppo Galaxy Z Series
A man holding the Galaxy Z Flip 7 in his hand.
Galaxy Z Flip 7 for reference. | Image by PhoneArena

Hopes are high for the Galaxy Z Flip 8, but tough times await ahead: apparently, there will be a clamshell rival that packs the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset.

Given that the chipset was seen as off-putting in the Galaxy Z Flip 7 experience – it was an underperforming Exynos 2500, not the top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite – Samsung will have to make a pretty important decision.

The rival clamshell that I'm talking about will be of interest to all of you out there who favor foldables. Remember the Oppo Find N3 Flip? It landed in October 2023 with the best camera kit on a clamshell and now, its successor is called:

  • Oppo Find N6 Flip

If you're new into Far East phones, you shouldn't be surprised that 6 comes after 3 in device monikers. That's not a mistake, it's just that in Chinese culture, the number 4 is often associated with bad luck due to its pronunciation, which closely resembles the word for "death" in both Mandarin and Cantonese. To avoid this negative connection, Chinese smartphone brands typically skip using the number in their product names.



Also, it's probably not being called Find N5 Flip, since it wasn't launched with the king of foldables, the book style Oppo Find N5. Reports have it that the Oppo Find N6 Flip could be launched in 2026, when we're also expecting its larger sibling, the book style Oppo Find N6.

Besides the chipset claims, the only available information at the moment (which is, at the end of the day, a rumor) has to do with build materials. The Find N6 Flip will allegedly incorporate titanium, which should make this phone lighter than its counterparts.

Should Samsung return to Snapdragon for the next flip phones?

Vote View Result


For me, the more important feature is the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset. If Samsung continues to install its in-house Exynos silicon in future Flip phones – like it did with the recently-released Galaxy Z Flip 7 – the Flip 8 and Flip 9 could get blown out of the water by Snapdragon-backed rivals.

We saw this happen in Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs. Moto Razr Ultra (2025) performance tests – the latter packs cutting-edge Snapdragon silicon.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2

Do you use a screen protector? Make your case!

by Abdullah Asim • 5

Military verification

by mjyoung • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
T-Mobile has fallen: the undoing of the un-carrier
T-Mobile has fallen: the undoing of the un-carrier
I was charging my OnePlus 13 all wrong, and it was degrading my battery — here’s what you need to know
I was charging my OnePlus 13 all wrong, and it was degrading my battery — here’s what you need to know
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
It's official! T-Mobile swallows another wireless provider
It's official! T-Mobile swallows another wireless provider

Latest News

iPhone display supplier to be investigated by the US Department of Defense
iPhone display supplier to be investigated by the US Department of Defense
Truckload of Galaxy Z Fold 7 devices stolen after Samsung's record-breaking pre-orders
Truckload of Galaxy Z Fold 7 devices stolen after Samsung's record-breaking pre-orders
Calling all customizers: Show off your home screen setup!
Calling all customizers: Show off your home screen setup!
The premium Motorola Razr+ (2025) is hard to resist at its latest discount
The premium Motorola Razr+ (2025) is hard to resist at its latest discount
The 512GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a compact temptation at $100 off
The 512GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a compact temptation at $100 off
Don't wait for the Pixel 10 — grab the Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off with this limited-time promo
Don't wait for the Pixel 10 — grab the Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off with this limited-time promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless