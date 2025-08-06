Galaxy Z Flip 8, you can start panicking now: the world's first Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 flip is coming
Clamshell phones are great and are about to get greater.
Galaxy Z Flip 7 for reference. | Image by PhoneArena
Hopes are high for the Galaxy Z Flip 8, but tough times await ahead: apparently, there will be a clamshell rival that packs the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset.
Given that the chipset was seen as off-putting in the Galaxy Z Flip 7 experience – it was an underperforming Exynos 2500, not the top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite – Samsung will have to make a pretty important decision.
The rival clamshell that I'm talking about will be of interest to all of you out there who favor foldables. Remember the Oppo Find N3 Flip? It landed in October 2023 with the best camera kit on a clamshell and now, its successor is called:
- Oppo Find N6 Flip
If you're new into Far East phones, you shouldn't be surprised that 6 comes after 3 in device monikers. That's not a mistake, it's just that in Chinese culture, the number 4 is often associated with bad luck due to its pronunciation, which closely resembles the word for "death" in both Mandarin and Cantonese. To avoid this negative connection, Chinese smartphone brands typically skip using the number in their product names.
Oppo Find N3 for reference. | Image by Oppo
Also, it's probably not being called Find N5 Flip, since it wasn't launched with the king of foldables, the book style Oppo Find N5. Reports have it that the Oppo Find N6 Flip could be launched in 2026, when we're also expecting its larger sibling, the book style Oppo Find N6.
Besides the chipset claims, the only available information at the moment (which is, at the end of the day, a rumor) has to do with build materials. The Find N6 Flip will allegedly incorporate titanium, which should make this phone lighter than its counterparts.
For me, the more important feature is the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset. If Samsung continues to install its in-house Exynos silicon in future Flip phones – like it did with the recently-released Galaxy Z Flip 7 – the Flip 8 and Flip 9 could get blown out of the water by Snapdragon-backed rivals.
We saw this happen in Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs. Moto Razr Ultra (2025) performance tests – the latter packs cutting-edge Snapdragon silicon.
