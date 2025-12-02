Wait, did the Galaxy S26 Ultra just lose TWO of its only real upgrades over the S25 Ultra?
We were to get a 5,200 mAh battery – now that's history. Allegedly.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is what many tech-savvy Android fans are waiting for at the moment: true, the just-unveiled Galaxy Z TriFold is super fancy and all, but only a handful of you need a 10-inch trifoldable (or are willing to pay for it).
Next: we're to get the same amount of RAM (up to 16 GB), although Samsung could use LPDDR5X memory (low-power double data rate 5X), which means it could achieve greater speeds and make the phone feel even snappier. I must ruin your optimism at this very moment, though: RAM is stupid expensive these days, and Samsung could slam some price hikes on the Galaxy S26 family in 2026.
Moving on to the design. Allegedly, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is to be 0.3 mm thinner and 4 grams lighter than the Galaxy S25 Ultra. On paper, it's an achievement… but in real life usage scenarios? How often would you praise Samsung for making your phone less than half a millimeter thinner? How much easier to lift would the S26 Ultra be with its 214 g of total (rumored) weight?
Then, there's the display. I'll need a whole separate section about it.
Speaking of things that'll stay the same, users can expect the 6.9-inch display to arrive once again with 2,600 nits of brightness and the 1–120Hz refresh rate.
However, the Galaxy S26 Ultra might utilize the M14 OLED material – we've written extensively about it in the past, and everybody's pretty hyped about it. Everybody, except for Ice Universe:
According to this information, the M14 luminous material in the Galaxy S26 Ultra may offer little real improvement in display performance compared with other devices using the same panel, such as the Chinese iQOO 15.
To preserve battery life with its 5,000mAh cell, the device reportedly limits the display to 8-bit color depth, caps brightness at 2600 nits, and uses low-frequency PWM, restricting the panel's capabilities. As a result, the M14 panel on the Galaxy S26 Ultra may function more as a power-saving tool than as a means to deliver top-tier display performance.
If the leaks hold up, the Galaxy S26 Ultra might be in trouble with fans looking for real reasons to upgrade. After years of incremental changes, losing meaningful improvements in both battery and display – everybody cares about those – makes the S26 Ultra feel less like a true flagship and more like a slightly tweaked S25 Ultra.
Still, that rumored privacy feature of the display sounds so cool.
There are a ton of exotic Android phones out there that aren't made by Samsung, but it's Samsung's yearly Galaxy S Ultra model that many choose to spend their hard-earned money on. Whether it's because there are many Samsung fans out there, or people just stick with the most popular Android brand in the world, it doesn't really matter to the headquarters in Korea. Hey, as long as people keep on buying the new Ultra, everything's fine!
But how long until even hardcore Samsung fans turn on their favorite brand? The thing is, the Galaxy S26 Ultra might've just lost two of its only real upgrades over its predecessor, the fan-favorite Galaxy S25 Ultra.
What is a flagship?
The Galaxy S25 Ultra for reference. | Image by PhoneArena
In a word: you're getting what you've paid for.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra: still at 5,000 mAh?
The good old Galaxy S20 Ultra. | Image by PhoneArena
- Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Galaxy S24 Ultra
- Galaxy S25 Ultra
The extra 200 mAh of capacity wouldn't make that much of a difference anyway, but paired with a more efficient chipset and new display tech, it could pass as a real upgrade and the real-life battery could be boosted.
Image source – Ice Universe on X
What about the rest of it?
A Galaxy S26 Ultra render. | Image credit – Android Headlines
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is to get the latest and greatest in terms of chipset: the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. That's a clear advantage over the previous Snapdragon 8 Elite, but only if you care the most about maximum raw power. In reality, the Snapdragon 8 Elite (and the even older Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, for that matter) are extremely capable and snappy, too.
Next: we're to get the same amount of RAM (up to 16 GB), although Samsung could use LPDDR5X memory (low-power double data rate 5X), which means it could achieve greater speeds and make the phone feel even snappier. I must ruin your optimism at this very moment, though: RAM is stupid expensive these days, and Samsung could slam some price hikes on the Galaxy S26 family in 2026.
Moving on to the design. Allegedly, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is to be 0.3 mm thinner and 4 grams lighter than the Galaxy S25 Ultra. On paper, it's an achievement… but in real life usage scenarios? How often would you praise Samsung for making your phone less than half a millimeter thinner? How much easier to lift would the S26 Ultra be with its 214 g of total (rumored) weight?
The cameras are reportedly also skipping a meaningful upgrade. Samsung is expected to retain the same ISOCELL HP2 sensor for the main camera and the rest of the cameras could inherit their megapixel count from the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Funny enough, the 3x telephoto might get a physically smaller sensor, but I suppose we'll have to live with it.
Then, there's the display. I'll need a whole separate section about it.
Don't get too high on the new M14 OLED material
Speaking of things that'll stay the same, users can expect the 6.9-inch display to arrive once again with 2,600 nits of brightness and the 1–120Hz refresh rate.
However, the Galaxy S26 Ultra might utilize the M14 OLED material – we've written extensively about it in the past, and everybody's pretty hyped about it. Everybody, except for Ice Universe:
Image source – Ice Universe on X
According to this information, the M14 luminous material in the Galaxy S26 Ultra may offer little real improvement in display performance compared with other devices using the same panel, such as the Chinese iQOO 15.
The leakster claims that while the iQOO 15 pushes the M14 panel to its full potential – achieving higher peak brightness, wider color gamut, and high-frequency dimming – Samsung appears to prioritize power efficiency over visual performance on the S26 Ultra.
To preserve battery life with its 5,000mAh cell, the device reportedly limits the display to 8-bit color depth, caps brightness at 2600 nits, and uses low-frequency PWM, restricting the panel's capabilities. As a result, the M14 panel on the Galaxy S26 Ultra may function more as a power-saving tool than as a means to deliver top-tier display performance.
A slightly tweaked S25 Ultra?
If the leaks hold up, the Galaxy S26 Ultra might be in trouble with fans looking for real reasons to upgrade. After years of incremental changes, losing meaningful improvements in both battery and display – everybody cares about those – makes the S26 Ultra feel less like a true flagship and more like a slightly tweaked S25 Ultra.
Still, that rumored privacy feature of the display sounds so cool.
