Samsung beats Apple for a third straight quarter in spite of the iPhone 17's strong box-office start





Samsung's latest achievement is made that much more impressive by the smartphone market's expansion in Q3 compared to the same timeframe of last year, as well as Apple's recent iPhone 17 family launch, which didn't come early enough in the quarter to cause a change at the top of the vendor hierarchy.

The gap is small, but the winner is clear













This time around, things are a lot clearer, as the IDC ( quoted by Reuters ) and Omdia agree not just on the name of the Q3 2025 champ, but the tiny advantage held over the market's silver medalist too.





We're talking about a 19 to 18 percent market share win here, which perfectly matches the numbers and difference from Q3 2024. That apparently equates to 61.4 million units for Samsung and 58.6 million for Apple, and believe it or not, both scores are up from a year ago because the market as a whole is showing very promising signs of growth following two stagnant results in Q1 and Q2.

Did you buy a phone in Q3 2025? Yes, a Samsung Yes, an iPhone Yes, an Android from another brand No, I'm waiting for the holidays No, I'm waiting for a different time Yes, a Samsung 0% Yes, an iPhone 0% Yes, an Android from another brand 100% No, I'm waiting for the holidays 0% No, I'm waiting for a different time 0%





While Omdia's estimates put the industry's progress at a healthy 3 percent year-on-year without detailing the totals of either Q3 2024 or Q3 2025, IDC analysts have far more specific figures for us. Namely, 322.7 million units during this year's July-September timeframe, marking a 2.6 percent increase from last year's July-September quarter.

How big of a victory will Apple claim in Q4?





iPhone 17 series barely had a couple of weeks of commercial availability to its name. Look, I'm no Nostradamus, but it's pretty obvious that Apple will (easily) dominate the global smartphone sales chart this holiday season. That's been the case for quite a few years now, and the tradition will certainly not be broken following a quarter where theseries barely had a couple of weeks of commercial availability to its name.









iPhone 17 family will definitely be successful enough to propel its makers to the number one spot in Q4. That (along with the steady popularity of last year's iPhone 16 roster) was apparently enough to bring Apple within one percentage point of Samsung's dominant market share in the same quarter that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 started selling, so thefamily will definitely be successful enough to propel its makers to the number one spot in Q4.





iPhone 17 model is highlighted as the family's top early performer, reportedly "exceeding launch expectations" thanks to its upgraded storage and unchanged pricing, while the Interestingly, the "base"model is highlighted as the family's top early performer, reportedly "exceeding launch expectations" thanks to its upgraded storage and unchanged pricing, while the 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max sound like they're only matching the performance of their predecessors.



As for the first-of-a-kind iPhone Air , its shipments so far are described as "modest", but that might not be true in a head-to-head comparison with the defunct iPhone 16 Plus . So, yes, the 2025 iPhone lineup as a whole is clearly outperforming the 2024 series, but it remains to be seen if the boost will be big enough to cancel Samsung's Q1 to Q3 advantage over Apple at the end of the year.

Let's not forget about the big picture





I know you're all primarily interested in the battle for supremacy between Samsung and Apple (especially when it's so close), but I believe the most important takeaway today is that the smartphone market is clearly growing again.









Whether we're talking a 2.6 or 3 percent expansion, this is definitely a great sign of what's to come during the holidays, and no, the iPhone 17 family will certainly not be Q4's only bright star.





Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 , and Galaxy A-series mid-rangers to continue to sell well, as will Xiaomi, Transsion, and Vivo's handsets that put the three companies in the third, fourth, and fifth spot in the global vendor hierarchy between July and September 2025. More than anything, we should celebrate the industry's general health rather than the narrow victory of our personal favorite brand. Instead, you can probably expect Samsung's, and Galaxy A-series mid-rangers to continue to sell well, as will Xiaomi, Transsion, and Vivo's handsets that put the three companies in the third, fourth, and fifth spot in the global vendor hierarchy between July and September 2025. More than anything, we should celebrate the industry's general health rather than the narrow victory of our personal favorite brand.







The world's top smartphone vendor in Q1 and Q2 2025 managed to retain its crown between July and September as well, according to the preliminary sales reports put together by not one but two of the industry's biggest market research firms.