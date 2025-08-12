If you have one of these Galaxy phones, you can receive six free months of powerful AI tools

Last month, we told you about the free one-year subscription to Google's AI One Pro that Pixel 9 users might not have been fully aware of . The subscription comes with access to Veo 3, which is Google's AI Video generation model. You can say, "Make me a video of a giant baby climbing the Empire State Building," and the model will create a high-quality, high-fidelity video no longer than 8 seconds in length of the subject requested.





The promotion not only offers one year of free access to Veo 3, it includes the ability to use Gemini's 2.5 Pro, movie creation tool Flow, Gemini in Workspace apps, and 2TB of storage. You might be wondering what the difference is between Veo 3 and Flow. The former creates the 8-second video clips you ask to see, and the latter strings together these clips to form longer scenes. After the free year expires, you'll be asked to pay the regular price of $19.99 per month. A one-year subscription is $199.99.







To take advantage of this offer, download the Google One app from the Play Store by tapping this link . The offer should be presented to you if you have an eligible phone.

Now, Samsung is offering a deal to owners of the following Galaxy handsets:





If you own one of these handsets, you are entitled to receive six free months of Google AI One Pro. Those with the aforementioned Galaxy handsets will get Gemini 2.5 Pro, Flow, Gemini in Workspace apps, and 2TB of storage. You can redeem the offer by downloading the Google One app from the Play Store, and when you open it using an eligible Galaxy phone , you should be presented with the offer.





In an effort to make the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 seem suitable for multitaskers, Samsung is giving owners of its recently released foldables the following:





Two months free of Adobe Lightroom

50% off LumaFusion video editing

30% off Arcsite

30% off Noteshelf

In July, Samsung gave away 12-month subscriptions to Perplexity AI Pro to many Galaxy phone and tablet owners. To redeem this offer, if you already have the Perplexity app installed from the Google Play Store, uninstall it. Open the Galaxy Store-not the Google Play Store-and install Perplexity. Complete these tasks on a compatible U.S. Galaxy phone or tablet, and you'll be upgraded to Perplexity Pro for one year. You might receive a confirmation from Perplexity to respond to.

I would suggest that anyone with a phone or tablet eligible for any of these freebies take advantage of them. Just remember to jot down the expiration date when your free subscription ends so that you can cancel the service before getting charged.


