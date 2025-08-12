$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

If you have one of these Galaxy phones, you can receive six free months of powerful AI tools

Redeeming this offer is a snap, and it will give you some cool AI capabilities.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy S Series Galaxy Z Series
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is shown off with the rear panel facing the camera.
Last month, we told you about the free one-year subscription to Google's AI One Pro that Pixel 9 users might not have been fully aware of. The subscription comes with access to Veo 3, which is Google's AI Video generation model. You can say, "Make me a video of a giant baby climbing the Empire State Building," and the model will create a high-quality, high-fidelity video no longer than 8 seconds in length of the subject requested.

The promotion not only offers one year of free access to Veo 3, it includes the ability to use Gemini's 2.5 Pro, movie creation tool Flow, Gemini in Workspace apps, and 2TB of storage. You might be wondering what the difference is between Veo 3 and Flow. The former creates the 8-second video clips you ask to see, and the latter strings together these clips to form longer scenes. After the free year expires, you'll be asked to pay the regular price of $19.99 per month. A one-year subscription is $199.99.

If eligible, will you take advantage of this freebie?

Vote View Result

To take advantage of this offer, download the Google One app from the Play Store by tapping this link. The offer should be presented to you if you have an eligible phone.

Now, Samsung is offering a deal to owners of the following Galaxy handsets:


If you own one of these handsets, you are entitled to receive six free months of Google AI One Pro. Those with the aforementioned Galaxy handsets will get Gemini 2.5 Pro, Flow, Gemini in Workspace apps, and 2TB of storage. You can redeem the offer by downloading the Google One app from the Play Store, and when you open it using an eligible Galaxy phone, you should be presented with the offer.

In an effort to make the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 seem suitable for multitaskers, Samsung is giving owners of its recently released foldables the following:

  • Two months free of Adobe Lightroom
  • 50% off LumaFusion video editing
  • 30% off Arcsite
  • 30% off Noteshelf

In July, Samsung gave away 12-month subscriptions to Perplexity AI Pro to many Galaxy phone and tablet owners. To redeem this offer, if you already have the Perplexity app installed from the Google Play Store, uninstall it. Open the Galaxy Store-not the Google Play Store-and install Perplexity. Complete these tasks on a compatible U.S. Galaxy phone or tablet, and you'll be upgraded to Perplexity Pro for one year. You might receive a confirmation from Perplexity to respond to.

Recommended Stories
I would suggest that anyone with a phone or tablet eligible for any of these freebies take advantage of them. Just remember to jot down the expiration date when your free subscription ends so that you can cancel the service before getting charged.

Unlimited by Mint Mobile at $15/mo

Get 50% off – try it for 3 months today!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 3

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 2

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
Galaxy S26 Ultra's big ace over predecessor revealed
Galaxy S26 Ultra's big ace over predecessor revealed
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
T-Mobile exec hints users will have a good rest of the year
T-Mobile exec hints users will have a good rest of the year
T-Mobile subscriber gets lied to by rep, winds up paying $50 for two flagship phones
T-Mobile subscriber gets lied to by rep, winds up paying $50 for two flagship phones
Defying Apple, Jon Prosser is back with more iPhone 17 renders
Defying Apple, Jon Prosser is back with more iPhone 17 renders

Latest News

The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
Your AT&T service tanked this weekend because of a fire which the carrier is clueless about
Your AT&T service tanked this weekend because of a fire which the carrier is clueless about
The OnePlus 15's battery upgrade sounds massive, and you'll want to hear why it's not even bigger
The OnePlus 15's battery upgrade sounds massive, and you'll want to hear why it's not even bigger
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
At $231 off, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is the rugged smartwatch you should get
At $231 off, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is the rugged smartwatch you should get
Amazon slashes the price of the 256GB Galaxy S24 FE, turning it into a real bargain
Amazon slashes the price of the 256GB Galaxy S24 FE, turning it into a real bargain
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless