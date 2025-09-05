Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S25 Edge, S25 Ultra, Z Flip 7, and more top bargains available today!

Is it wise to buy a new phone, tablet, smartwatch, or wireless earbuds in the midst of quite possibly the busiest time of the year as far as product announcements are concerned? In theory, not really, but in practice, you might find it difficult to wait for Apple to unveil the highly anticipated iPhone 17 quartet, AirPods Pro 3 , Watch Series 11, and Watch Ultra 3 before making a purchase, especially when so many other existing devices are on sale at hefty discounts.





Because I know it can also be hard to constantly keep track of all the best deals available on said devices at all major US retailers and the official US stores of the industry-leading product makers, I'm here today to do the heavy-lifting for you and present a few neatly organized lists of the top mobile tech offers from across the web.





All of these are obviously up for grabs right now, and while some are likely to sound very familiar to the most seasoned bargain hunters out there, a number of others are either unprecedented or unlikely to be eclipsed anytime soon.

This week's top three is all Samsung!

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge $400 off (36%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 Protection, Android 15, 200 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 3,900mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Titanium Construction, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 $150 off (14%) 5G, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Processor, Android 16, Galaxy AI, 6.9-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 4.1-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 1048 x 948 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,300mAh Battery, 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IPx8 Water Resistance, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra $300 off (23%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon

Z Flip 7 , and S25 Ultra are this week's three chosen products. You can call me a Galaxy fanboy if you want, but let me assure you, it was never my intention to favor any particular brand (this week or at any other point in the past). These are simply the most compelling deals available today in my (unbiased) opinion, and I think it's pretty easy to understand why the Galaxy S25 Edge , and S25 Ultra are this week's three chosen products.





S25 Edge remains an undeniably gorgeous powerhouse, and at a bonkers $400 under its list price, the razor-thin Android flagship is absolutely irresistible... for folks who can't afford the For all its (obvious) flaws, theremains an undeniably gorgeous powerhouse, and at a bonkers $400 under its list price, the razor-thin Android flagship is absolutely irresistible... for folks who can't afford the Galaxy S25 Ultra





These other top smartphone deals are not to be ignored either

Motorola Moto G Power (2025) $249 99 $299 99 $50 off (17%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 15, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor, 6.8-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2388 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IP68 and IP69 Water Resistance, Military-Grade Durability, Vegan Leather Finish, Two Color Options Buy at Motorola Motorola Edge (2025) $449 99 $549 99 $100 off (18%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch P-OLED Display with 2712 x 1220 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Processor, Android 15, 50 + 10 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,200mAh Battery, 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IP68 and IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, Military-Grade Durability, Vegan Leather Finish, Pantone Deep Forest Color Buy at Motorola Samsung Galaxy S25 FE $160 off (20%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 2400 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Capabilities, Android 16 with One UI 8, 50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 25W Wireless Charging Support, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Armor Aluminum Frame, Four Color Options, $100 Amazon Gift Card Included Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S25 $119 off (15%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Silver Shadow Color Buy at Amazon Gift Motorola razr Plus (2024) $699 99 $999 99 $300 off (30%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options, Free Moto Watch Fit and Moto Buds+ Included Buy at Motorola Motorola Razr Plus (2025) $849 99 $999 99 $150 off (15%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch LTPO AMOLED Cover Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, IP48 Water and Dust Resistance, Titanium-Reinforced Hinge, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Mocha Mousse Color Buy at Motorola Gift OnePlus 13 $899 99 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.82-Inch AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, Ceramic Guard Glass, 50 + 50 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Black Eclipse Color, Free OnePlus Watch 2 Included Buy at OnePlus Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) $1099 99 $1499 99 $400 off (27%) 5G, Unlocked, 1TB Storage, 7-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2912 x 1224 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Panel with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Capabilities, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 16GB RAM, Android 15, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 4,700mAh Battery, 68W Wired Charging, 30W Wireless Charging, Four Color Options Buy at Motorola



Razr Plus (2024), which is not only massively discounted from a $999.99 list price, but also bundled with a complimentary smartwatch and a free pair of wireless earbuds for maximum value. The non-foldable Of those three, I find it incredibly hard to look away from the(2024), which is not only massively discounted from a $999.99 list price, but also bundled with a complimentary smartwatcha free pair of wireless earbuds for maximum value. The non-foldable OnePlus 13 is sold alongside a very cool (and very valuable) gift as well, but in that case, you do need to pay the handset's normal price... for a bundle that's obviously worth a lot more than $899.99.

Who wants an awesome tablet at a killer price?

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro $279 99 $389 99 $110 off (28%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 12.7-Inch LCD Screen with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Processor, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Quad JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus Included Buy at Lenovo Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 $419 99 $549 99 $130 off (24%) 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 8.8-Inch LTPS Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Android 14, 6,550mAh Battery, 65W Charging, Two Superlinear Speakers with Stereo Audio and Dual X-Axis Haptics, 13 + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, ColdFront Vapor Chamber Tech, Eclipse Black Color, Folio Case and Rapid Charge Adapter Included Buy at Lenovo Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE $70 off (14%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 1580 Processor, Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 8,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Dual Speakers with AKG Technology, Three Color Options, S Pen Included, US Version, Two-Year Manufacturer Warranty Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 $120 off (12%) Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with AKG Sound, 8,400mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, S Pen Included, Gray and Silver Color Options, US Version Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra $1199 99 $1319 99 $120 off (9%) Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 16 with One UI 8, Galaxy AI, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with AKG Sound, 11,600mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Gray and Silver Color Options, S Pen Included, No Device Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In) Buy at Samsung





There's no need to raise your hand in front of your computer or phone, but you might want to hurry and place your Galaxy Tab S11 or Tab S11 Ultra order as soon as possible. Yes, Samsung's hot new high-end tablets are neatly discounted right off the bat... in 512GB storage variants in introductory deals that are unlikely to last very long.





, Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3, and Idea Tab Pro come in at sweet discounts ranging from 70 to 130 bucks. Both the Tab S10 Fan Edition and Lenovo Idea Tab Pro come with neat styluses included as standard, mind you, while the hardcore gaming-centric Legion Tab Gen 3 remarkably packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor for top-notch performance at a reasonable price. Of course, the two iPad Pro alternatives are still pretty expensive, which is where the mid-range Galaxy Tab S10 FE , Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3, and Idea Tab Pro come in at sweet discounts ranging from 70 to 130 bucks. Both the Tab S10 Fan Edition and Lenovo Idea Tab Pro come with neat styluses included as standard, mind you, while the hardcore gaming-centric Legion Tab Gen 3 remarkably packs aprocessor for top-notch performance at a reasonable price.

Two of the best smartwatches out there are also hard to turn down

Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm) $50 off (17%) GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 2,000 Nits Brightness, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm) $70 off (18%) GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color and Band Options Buy at Amazon





Let's wrap things up just like we started them!

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE $30 off (30%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, New Wingtip Design, Auto Switch, IPX2 Water Resistance, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included, White and Graphite Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE $30 off (17%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Mode, 11mm Dynamic Speaker with Deep Bass, Real-Time Interpreter, Hands-Free Gemini, Intuitive Touch Control, 360 Audio, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Black and Gray Color Options, US Version, Two-Year Warranty, Galaxy SmartTag 2 Included Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro $70 off (28%) True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Galaxy AI, Sound Optimization, Adaptive Equalizer, Real-Time Interpreter, Intuitive Touch Control, 360 Audio, Bluetooth 5.4 Connectivity, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 26 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Silver Color, US Version, Two-Year Warranty Included Buy at Amazon





Galaxy S25 Edge , S25 Ultra, and Z Flip 7 . That's right, I've got another trio of Samsung bargains to recommend, and as you can imagine, the Galaxy Buds FE, Galaxy Buds 3 FE, and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro all go great with the, S25 Ultra, and





Galaxy Buds 3 Pro ... if you can afford them, or the first-gen Galaxy Buds FE if not. The new Which is my personal recommendation out of the three? The super-premium... if you can afford them, or the first-gen Galaxy Buds FE if not. The new Galaxy Buds 3 FE , I'm afraid, are not great from a bang-for-buck perspective, even with a complimentary tracking device thrown in at launch.







