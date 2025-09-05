Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S25 Edge, S25 Ultra, Z Flip 7, and more top bargains available today!
We don't just have Samsung devices on our lists of the top mobile tech deals available right now, with plenty of other great products from leading brands also selling at killer prices.
Is it wise to buy a new phone, tablet, smartwatch, or wireless earbuds in the midst of quite possibly the busiest time of the year as far as product announcements are concerned? In theory, not really, but in practice, you might find it difficult to wait for Apple to unveil the highly anticipated iPhone 17 quartet, AirPods Pro 3, Watch Series 11, and Watch Ultra 3 before making a purchase, especially when so many other existing devices are on sale at hefty discounts.
Because I know it can also be hard to constantly keep track of all the best deals available on said devices at all major US retailers and the official US stores of the industry-leading product makers, I'm here today to do the heavy-lifting for you and present a few neatly organized lists of the top mobile tech offers from across the web.
All of these are obviously up for grabs right now, and while some are likely to sound very familiar to the most seasoned bargain hunters out there, a number of others are either unprecedented or unlikely to be eclipsed anytime soon.
This week's top three is all Samsung!
You can call me a Galaxy fanboy if you want, but let me assure you, it was never my intention to favor any particular brand (this week or at any other point in the past). These are simply the most compelling deals available today in my (unbiased) opinion, and I think it's pretty easy to understand why the Galaxy S25 Edge, Z Flip 7, and S25 Ultra are this week's three chosen products.
For all its (obvious) flaws, the S25 Edge remains an undeniably gorgeous powerhouse, and at a bonkers $400 under its list price, the razor-thin Android flagship is absolutely irresistible... for folks who can't afford the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Probably the best Android phone in the world today is discounted by a very cool $300 of its own, mind you, while the Galaxy Z Flip 7 seems guaranteed to overshadow the so far headline-grabbing Z Fold 7 at a lower-than-ever price. Now how in the world are you going to pick the best Samsung phone for your needs out of this holy trinity of ultra-high-end bargains?
These other top smartphone deals are not to be ignored either
Don't have the money to buy a Galaxy S25-series device or one of the greatest foldables out there? Don't worry, as the mid-range Motorola Edge (2025) and Moto G Power (2025) are also available at special (and significantly lower) prices after solid (but significantly lower) markdowns.
The "vanilla" Galaxy S25 and the just-unveiled Galaxy S25 FE technically fall into the category of affordable Galaxy S25 Edge and S25 Ultra alternatives as well, while the Motorola Razr Plus (2024), Razr Plus (2025), and Razr Ultra (2025) can be excellent replacements for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 at their latest (and greatest) discounts.
Of those three, I find it incredibly hard to look away from the Razr Plus (2024), which is not only massively discounted from a $999.99 list price, but also bundled with a complimentary smartwatch and a free pair of wireless earbuds for maximum value. The non-foldable OnePlus 13 is sold alongside a very cool (and very valuable) gift as well, but in that case, you do need to pay the handset's normal price... for a bundle that's obviously worth a lot more than $899.99.
Who wants an awesome tablet at a killer price?
There's no need to raise your hand in front of your computer or phone, but you might want to hurry and place your Galaxy Tab S11 or Tab S11 Ultra order as soon as possible. Yes, Samsung's hot new high-end tablets are neatly discounted right off the bat... in 512GB storage variants in introductory deals that are unlikely to last very long.
Of course, the two iPad Pro alternatives are still pretty expensive, which is where the mid-range Galaxy Tab S10 FE, Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3, and Idea Tab Pro come in at sweet discounts ranging from 70 to 130 bucks. Both the Tab S10 Fan Edition and Lenovo Idea Tab Pro come with neat styluses included as standard, mind you, while the hardcore gaming-centric Legion Tab Gen 3 remarkably packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor for top-notch performance at a reasonable price.
Two of the best smartwatches out there are also hard to turn down
Will these Pixel Watch 3 and Apple Watch Series 10 deals make you forget about the brand-new Pixel Watch 4 and fast-approaching Apple Watch Series 11? Maybe... or maybe not, but either way, the value proposition is strong with Google and Apple's previous-gen smartwatches after their latest discounts.
Let's wrap things up just like we started them!
That's right, I've got another trio of Samsung bargains to recommend, and as you can imagine, the Galaxy Buds FE, Galaxy Buds 3 FE, and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro all go great with the Galaxy S25 Edge, S25 Ultra, and Z Flip 7.
Which is my personal recommendation out of the three? The super-premium Galaxy Buds 3 Pro... if you can afford them, or the first-gen Galaxy Buds FE if not. The new Galaxy Buds 3 FE, I'm afraid, are not great from a bang-for-buck perspective, even with a complimentary tracking device thrown in at launch.
