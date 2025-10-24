Weekly deals roundup: $620 off Galaxy Z Fold 7, $590 off S25 Ultra, $370 off Z Flip 7, and more
Three of the best Android phones out there are on sale at remarkable discounts (even by Prime Day standards) today, and that's just the beginning of yet another spectacular collection of week-ending deals and steals.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Who needs Amazon's biannual Prime Day sales events when you have Samsung's far more frequent first-party store deals on many of the best phones out there?
Believe it or not, the exceptionally well-reviewed Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy S25 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are discounted more steeply right now than in recent weeks, and of course, I've got a bunch of other products at heavily reduced prices to recommend today as well.
These top three offers are absolutely epic!
I don't think this needs to be pointed out, but if it does, let me assure you that it was never my plan to favor Samsung over other brands in any way in my latest weekly deals roundup.
It's just that no company or device can currently compete with the appeal of probably the two greatest foldables available in the US and possibly the best Android phone money can buy... before the launch of the Galaxy S26 family.
Now, you're obviously not looking at affordable devices here by any measure of the word, but the value of a Galaxy S25 Ultra with 1TB storage at a whopping $590 off its list price, a 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 7 sold for an even heftier 620 bucks less than usual, and a 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 7 marked down by 30 percent is both hard to beat and pretty much impossible to turn down... if money is not a problem.
These other six smartphone deals are also pretty amazing!
Once again, I'm not trying to play favorites, but I can't take my eyes off the gorgeous Motorola Razr Plus (2025) foldable at $400 off its regular price. The even prettier and more powerful Razr Ultra clamshell is also discounted by a massive 400 bucks and also very hard to resist, while the "standard" Razr (2025) is... not a bad deal either at a much humbler markdown.
Not a big foldable fan... just yet? Then why not go for Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge, which is really not as bad as you may have heard, especially at $490 under its list price in a 512GB storage variant? Google's "vanilla" Pixel 9 is pretty cool too (despite its advanced age) for those who prefer their phones nice and compact, while the OnePlus 13 is... about to be replaced with an improved OnePlus 15, which hasn't obliterated its appeal just yet.
What a spectacular collection of tablet bargains!
I'm going to be perfectly honest with you, I never expected to be able to recommend no less than eight discounted tablets after Prime Day and before Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Recommended Stories
This is both a lengthy and very diverse list of awesome deals and steals, with the cheapest device only fetching $99.99 after a 33 percent discount and the costliest going for a little over eight Benjamins instead of a full thousand dollars.
My personal favorite out of these eight great Android tablets is the super-versatile and competent Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus (with a bundled stylus and keyboard), although the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE also deserves a special mention at an unprecedented $100 discount.
Only three smartwatches?
Yes, but quality often trumps quantity in my weekly deals roundups, and this is clearly such a case, where you can get three of the best smartwatches (compatible with Android phones only) at pretty much unbeatable prices.
My recommendation? Go for that half-off Samsung Galaxy Watch FE, which is somehow a lot cheaper than both the Galaxy Watch 7 and Google Pixel Watch 3 but not a lot humbler in virtually all the areas that count.
And only two earbuds...
But again, we're talking about some of the greatest wireless earbuds you can buy at some of the best possible prices. Even better, you're looking at a top option for Android users in general and Samsung fans in particular and one for Apple devotees, so this section of this week's deals roundup may not shine in terms of quantity, but as far as diversity is concerned, it should be more than enough for the vast majority of (early) holiday shoppers.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: