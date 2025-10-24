Weekly deals roundup: $620 off Galaxy Z Fold 7, $590 off S25 Ultra, $370 off Z Flip 7, and more

These top three offers are absolutely epic!

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 $1499 99 $2119 99 $620 off (29%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 8-Inch Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2184 x 1968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.5-Inch Secondary AMOLED Screen with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, 200 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, No Device Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In) Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra $1069 99 $1659 99 $590 off (36%) 5G, Unlocked, 1TB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options, No Device Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In) Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 $849 99 $1219 99 $370 off (30%) 5G, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Processor, Android 16, Galaxy AI, 6.9-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 4.1-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 1048 x 948 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,300mAh Battery, 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IPx8 Water Resistance, Four Color Options, No Device Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In) Buy at Samsung





I don't think this needs to be pointed out, but if it does, let me assure you that it was never my plan to favor Samsung over other brands in any way in my latest weekly deals roundup.









Galaxy S25 Ultra Galaxy Z Fold 7 Galaxy Z Flip 7 Now, you're obviously not looking at affordable devices here by any measure of the word, but the value of awith 1TB storage at a whopping $590 off its list price, a 512GBsold for an even heftier 620 bucks less than usual, and a 512GBmarked down by 30 percent is both hard to beat and pretty much impossible to turn down... if money is not a problem.

These other six smartphone deals are also pretty amazing!

Google Pixel 9 $254 off (32%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Android 15, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch OLED Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Obsidian Color Buy at Amazon Motorola Razr (2025) $100 off (14%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch P-OLED Cover Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Support, IP48 Water and Dust Resistance, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,500mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Motorola Razr Plus (2025) $400 off (40%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch LTPO AMOLED Cover Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, IP48 Water and Dust Resistance, Titanium-Reinforced Hinge, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge $490 off (40%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 Protection, Android 15, 200 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 3,900mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Titanium Construction, Two Color Options Buy at Amazon OnePlus 13 $150 off (15%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.82-Inch AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, Ceramic Guard Glass, 50 + 50 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options Buy at Amazon Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) $1099 99 $1499 99 $400 off (27%) 5G, Unlocked, 1TB Storage, 7-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2912 x 1224 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Panel with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Capabilities, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 16GB RAM, Android 15, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 4,700mAh Battery, 68W Wired Charging, 30W Wireless Charging, Four Color Options Buy at Motorola

Once again, I'm not trying to play favorites, but I can't take my eyes off the gorgeous Motorola Razr Plus (2025) foldable at $400 off its regular price. The even prettier and more powerful Razr Ultra clamshell is also discounted by a massive 400 bucks and also very hard to resist, while the "standard" Razr (2025) is... not a bad deal either at a much humbler markdown.





What a spectacular collection of tablet bargains!

Lenovo Tab One $99 99 $149 99 $50 off (33%) Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G85 Processor, 8.7-Inch IPS Touchscreen with 1340 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Android 14, Guaranteed Android 15 Update, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2MP Front-Facing Camera, Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 5,100mAh Battery, 15W Charging Support, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Luna Grey Color Buy at Lenovo Lenovo Tab M11 $119 99 $199 99 $80 off (40%) 64GB, 4GB RAM, 10.95-Inch LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Octa-Core MediaTek G88 Processor, Android 13, Four Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Luna Grey Color Buy at Lenovo Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite $30 off (9%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 10.9-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2112 x 1320 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Exynos 1380 Processor, Android 15, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery, 25W Charging Support, Circle to Search, AI Tools, Gray Color, S Pen Included Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE $100 off (20%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 1580 Processor, Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 8,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Dual Speakers with AKG Technology, Two Color Options, US Version, S Pen Included Buy at Amazon Gift OnePlus Pad 2 $399 99 $549 99 $150 off (27%) 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 12.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 3000 x 2120 Pixel Resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, AI Toolbox, Android 14, 9,510mAh Battery with 67W Charging Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Nimbus Gray Color, SPOOKY Promo Code Required, Free OnePlus Folio Case 2 Included Buy at OnePlus Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 $419 99 $549 99 $130 off (24%) 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 8.8-Inch LTPS Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Android 14, 6,550mAh Battery, 65W Charging, Two Superlinear Speakers with Stereo Audio and Dual X-Axis Haptics, 13 + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, ColdFront Vapor Chamber Tech, Eclipse Black Color, Folio Case and Rapid Charge Adapter Included Buy at Lenovo Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus $519 99 $769 99 $250 off (32%) 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 12.7-Inch LTPS Display with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 15, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 6-Speaker Harman Kardon Sound System with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Seashell Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and Keyboard Stand Included Buy at Lenovo Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ $175 off (18%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 12.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with AKG Sound, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Moonstone Gray Color, S Pen Included Buy at Amazon





I'm going to be perfectly honest with you, I never expected to be able to recommend no less than eight discounted tablets after Prime Day and before Black Friday and Cyber Monday.



Recommended Stories

This is both a lengthy and very diverse list of awesome deals and steals, with the cheapest device only fetching $99.99 after a 33 percent discount and the costliest going for a little over eight Benjamins instead of a full thousand dollars.





and keyboard), although the also deserves a special mention at an unprecedented $100 discount. My personal favorite out of these eight great Android tablets is the super-versatile and competent Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus (with a bundled styluskeyboard), although the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE also deserves a special mention at an unprecedented $100 discount.

Only three smartwatches?

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE $99 $199 99 $101 off (50%) 40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Three Color Options Buy at Walmart Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm) $70 off (28%) GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 432 x 432 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green Color, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm) $70 off (23%) GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 2,000 Nits Brightness, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Champagne Gold Aluminum Case, Hazel Band Buy at Amazon





Android phones only) at pretty much unbeatable prices. Yes, but quality often trumps quantity in my weekly deals roundups, and this is clearly such a case, where you can get three of the best smartwatches (compatible withonly) at pretty much unbeatable prices.





And only two earbuds...