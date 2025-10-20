Samsung makes the 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 7 even harder to turn down at a rare $320 discount

and

Galaxy Z Flip 7





Normally priced at $1,219.99, the top-of-the-line configuration of the Exynos 2500-powered clamshell can be had for as little as $899.99 right now with no obligatory device trade-in or other special requirements. That super-deep $320 price cut essentially renders the handset's entry-level 256GB variant meaningless, while also providing stiffer-than-usual competition for Motorola's Normally priced at $1,219.99, the top-of-the-line configuration of the Exynos 2500-powered clamshell can be had for as little as $899.99 right now with no obligatory device trade-in or other special requirements. That super-deep $320 price cut essentially renders the handset's entry-level 256GB variant meaningless, while also providing stiffer-than-usual competition for Motorola's Razr+ (2025) and Razr Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 $899 99 $1219 99 $320 off (26%) 5G, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Exynos 2500 Processor, Android 16, Galaxy AI, 6.9-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 4.1-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 1048 x 948 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,300mAh Battery, 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IPx8 Water Resistance, Four Color Options, No Device Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In) Buy at Samsung





In fact, the cheaper Z Flip 7 model is not available from its manufacturer at all at the time of this writing, while matching the massively discounted price of the 512GB variant at Amazon. Clearly, you're looking at an unmissable deal here, and if you hurry, you can choose from a grand total of four colorways.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 "Coralred" might be my personal favorite, as I feel that it accentuates the's cosmetic strengths best, while if you want something subtler, you can always go for a Jetblack or Mint hue. Last but certainly not least, the Blue Shadow flavor is... exactly as cool and as classy as it sounds, combining black with blue to grab your attention without feeling cheap or aggressive.





Galaxy Z Flip 7 Of course, the phone's true beauty lies on the inside, where a 4,300mAh battery is in charge of keeping the undeniably gorgeous 6.9 and 4.1-inch screens going for as long as possible without you having to hug a wall. With 12 gigs of RAM under the hood, theis obviously a powerful multitasker as well... despite opting for an Exynos processor in favor of a Qualcomm Snapdragon.









Razr Plus (2025) is even cheaper and not a lot humbler. Fortunately for Samsung, its long-term software support is far superior, but will that be enough to make you pull the trigger on the Z Flip 7 ? You tell us. Compared to the aforementioned Motorola Razr Ultra , this bad boy is a little more affordable today, which definitely gives Samsung an important edge in terms of bang for your buck... although the(2025) is even cheaper and not a lot humbler. Fortunately for Samsung, its long-term software support is far superior, but will that be enough to make you pull the trigger on the? You tell us.



Recommended Stories



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!



Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer