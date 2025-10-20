Samsung makes the 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 7 even harder to turn down at a rare $320 discount
Who needs a 256GB Galaxy Z Flip 7 when the higher-end variant of Samsung's latest premium clamshell is just as affordable right now (sans trade-in)?
Did you miss out on Amazon's killer Prime Day and post-Prime Day offers for Samsung's recently released Galaxy Z Flip 7? Then why not go directly to the world's number one smartphone vendor today to get one of the greatest foldables out there at an even bigger discount with 512 gigs of internal storage space?
Normally priced at $1,219.99, the top-of-the-line configuration of the Exynos 2500-powered clamshell can be had for as little as $899.99 right now with no obligatory device trade-in or other special requirements. That super-deep $320 price cut essentially renders the handset's entry-level 256GB variant meaningless, while also providing stiffer-than-usual competition for Motorola's Razr+ (2025) and Razr Ultra.
In fact, the cheaper Z Flip 7 model is not available from its manufacturer at all at the time of this writing, while matching the massively discounted price of the 512GB variant at Amazon. Clearly, you're looking at an unmissable deal here, and if you hurry, you can choose from a grand total of four colorways.
"Coralred" might be my personal favorite, as I feel that it accentuates the Galaxy Z Flip 7's cosmetic strengths best, while if you want something subtler, you can always go for a Jetblack or Mint hue. Last but certainly not least, the Blue Shadow flavor is... exactly as cool and as classy as it sounds, combining black with blue to grab your attention without feeling cheap or aggressive.
Of course, the phone's true beauty lies on the inside, where a 4,300mAh battery is in charge of keeping the undeniably gorgeous 6.9 and 4.1-inch screens going for as long as possible without you having to hug a wall. With 12 gigs of RAM under the hood, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is obviously a powerful multitasker as well... despite opting for an Exynos processor in favor of a Qualcomm Snapdragon.
How could you not love this beautiful shade of red on this stunning flip phone? | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
Compared to the aforementioned Motorola Razr Ultra, this bad boy is a little more affordable today, which definitely gives Samsung an important edge in terms of bang for your buck... although the Razr Plus (2025) is even cheaper and not a lot humbler. Fortunately for Samsung, its long-term software support is far superior, but will that be enough to make you pull the trigger on the Z Flip 7? You tell us.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world.
