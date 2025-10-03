Weekly deals roundup: $470 off Galaxy S25 Ultra, $270 off Galaxy Z Flip 7, and more
Is this the best time to buy a new phone, tablet, or smartwatch? It can be if you carefully analyze all the top deals available today and choose the ones that fit your taste and budget best.
If you consider yourself a professional bargain hunter, it might feel like Christmas is about to come early this year with next week's Prime Big Deal Days event. But what if you're not an Amazon Prime member and have no intention of becoming one just to save a few (hundred) bucks on your next smartphone, tablet, or smartwatch purchase?
Or what if you can't wait another second (let alone four or five more days) and absolutely need to own that next mobile or wearable device right now? Well, that's where I come in, bringing you yet another epic list (or four) of carefully curated and rigorously researched deals from across the web that require no waiting around, no jumping through hoops, and no meeting special conditions of any sort.
This week's three best offers look pretty much impossible to beat
I don't have a crystal ball or anything, so I can't make any promises, but if Amazon is able to slash more than $470 off the list price of the hugely popular Galaxy S25 Ultra or sell the similarly successful (by its family's standards) Galaxy Z Flip 7 at a deeper discount than $270 next week, let's just say I'll be very surprised.
Granted, the S25 Ultra is not exactly conventionally affordable even after that markdown (which is only available for a top-of-the-line 1TB storage variant that normally carries a pretty obscene price tag), and in order to maximize your foldable savings today, you'll need to opt for a Z Flip 7 with 512 gigs of local digital hoarding room instead of going with the entry-level 256GB configuration.
But these are still undeniably spectacular (and unprecedented) deals here, and the same actually goes for the post-Apple Watch Series 11 launch discount of an Apple Watch Series 10 model with standalone cellular connectivity. That may no longer be the all-around best smartwatch money can buy for... obvious reasons, but at a whopping $170 off, it's incredibly hard to turn down.
These seven other smartphone deals are also magnificent
Can't afford a 1TB Galaxy S25 Ultra? Then how about a Motorola Razr Ultra with the same copious amount of internal storage space? Of course, the pricing difference between the two Ultras is not very large, so if you want to spend significantly less on a similarly powerful and fashionable handset, the Galaxy S25, S25 Edge, Motorola Razr (2025), and Razr Plus (2024) are all worth considering at their latest discounts.
Last year's Razr+ powerhouse looks particularly appealing at both a hefty discount and with some very valuable gifts bundled in, but if you're still not sold on foldables, the "vanilla" Pixel 9 and Galaxy S25 can deliver amazing value as well at two heavily reduced prices... I personally expect to go even lower during Amazon's fall Prime Day extravaganza on October 7 and 8.
Speaking of "even lower", the Moto G Power (2025) is by far the cheapest phone on our list(s) this week, packing a hefty battery into a reasonably elegant body at a very hard-to-beat price.
It's raining outstanding tablet bargains too!
Here's something I'm not sure I've ever seen happen in one of my weekly deals roundups before. Without meaning to, I've collected a massive group of mid-range tablets available at special prices right now and not even one true high-end model.
That means there are no super-expensive devices in this particular section of this week's roundup, although the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Lenovo Yoga Tab are obviously a lot costlier than Amazon's Fire HD 8, Fire HD 10, and even the Fire Max 11.
The cool thing about the Lenovo Yoga Tab, Idea Tab Plus, and Idea Tab is that all three of these affordable slates are very new, having gone on sale in the US over the last couple of weeks and incredibly already dropping to even lower prices. The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, meanwhile, is not going to be sold alongside a neat little gift for long, with the rugged Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro looking set to be discontinued in the relatively near future after more than three (discreet) years on the market.
Who wants a nice smartwatch at an unbeatable price?
Obviously, the cellular-enabled Apple Watch Series 10 included in the general top three category above perfectly fits that description, but so does the second-gen Apple Watch SE with built-in 4G LTE connectivity... for an undoubtedly limited time.
Then you have the brand-new Apple Watch Ultra 3 at a... small but notable discount, and for Android phone users, a Pixel Watch 3 at a record low price, an old but undeniably eye-catching Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for 50 percent (!!!) less than usual, and the brand-new and even more stylish Galaxy Watch 8 Classic at a small but slightly higher discount than Apple's aforementioned 2025 rugged timepiece.
That's a lot of interesting options for quite a few budgets and different types of consumers, and although some of these deals are essentially guaranteed to become better next week, it's going to be mighty hard to resist pulling the trigger before then.
