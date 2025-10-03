Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Weekly deals roundup: $470 off Galaxy S25 Ultra, $270 off Galaxy Z Flip 7, and more

Is this the best time to buy a new phone, tablet, or smartwatch? It can be if you carefully analyze all the top deals available today and choose the ones that fit your taste and budget best.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
If you consider yourself a professional bargain hunter, it might feel like Christmas is about to come early this year with next week's Prime Big Deal Days event. But what if you're not an Amazon Prime member and have no intention of becoming one just to save a few (hundred) bucks on your next smartphone, tablet, or smartwatch purchase?

Or what if you can't wait another second (let alone four or five more days) and absolutely need to own that next mobile or wearable device right now? Well, that's where I come in, bringing you yet another epic list (or four) of carefully curated and rigorously researched deals from across the web that require no waiting around, no jumping through hoops, and no meeting special conditions of any sort.

This week's three best offers look pretty much impossible to beat

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

$1189 99
$1659 99
$470 off (28%)
5G, Unlocked, 1TB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options, No Device Trade-In Needed (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In)
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

$949 99
$1219 99
$270 off (22%)
5G, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Processor, Android 16, Galaxy AI, 6.9-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 4.1-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 1048 x 948 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,300mAh Battery, 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IPx8 Water Resistance, Multiple Color Options, No Device Trade-In Needed (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In)
Buy at Samsung

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm)

$170 off (34%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Rose Gold Aluminum Case, Light Blush Sport Band
Buy at Amazon

I don't have a crystal ball or anything, so I can't make any promises, but if Amazon is able to slash more than $470 off the list price of the hugely popular Galaxy S25 Ultra or sell the similarly successful (by its family's standards) Galaxy Z Flip 7 at a deeper discount than $270 next week, let's just say I'll be very surprised.

Granted, the S25 Ultra is not exactly conventionally affordable even after that markdown (which is only available for a top-of-the-line 1TB storage variant that normally carries a pretty obscene price tag), and in order to maximize your foldable savings today, you'll need to opt for a Z Flip 7 with 512 gigs of local digital hoarding room instead of going with the entry-level 256GB configuration.

But these are still undeniably spectacular (and unprecedented) deals here, and the same actually goes for the post-Apple Watch Series 11 launch discount of an Apple Watch Series 10 model with standalone cellular connectivity. That may no longer be the all-around best smartwatch money can buy for... obvious reasons, but at a whopping $170 off, it's incredibly hard to turn down.

These seven other smartphone deals are also magnificent

Motorola Moto G Power (2025)

$249 99
$299 99
$50 off (17%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 15, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor, 6.8-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2388 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IP68 and IP69 Water Resistance, Military-Grade Durability, Vegan Leather Finish, Two Color Options
Buy at Motorola

Motorola Razr (2025)

$599 99
$699 99
$100 off (14%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch P-OLED Cover Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Support, IP48 Water and Dust Resistance, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,500mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options
Buy at Motorola

Google Pixel 9

$599
$799
$200 off (25%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Android 15, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch OLED Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Obsidian Color
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy S25

$120 off (15%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Motorola razr Plus (2024)

$699 99
$999 99
$300 off (30%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options, Free Moto Watch Fit and Moto Buds+ Included
Buy at Motorola

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

$300 off (27%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 Protection, Android 15, 200 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 3,900mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Titanium Construction, Two Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Razr Ultra (2025)

$1099 99
$1499 99
$400 off (27%)
5G, Unlocked, 1TB Storage, 7-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2912 x 1224 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Panel with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Capabilities, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 16GB RAM, Android 15, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 4,700mAh Battery, 68W Wired Charging, 30W Wireless Charging, Four Color Options
Buy at Motorola

Can't afford a 1TB Galaxy S25 Ultra? Then how about a Motorola Razr Ultra with the same copious amount of internal storage space? Of course, the pricing difference between the two Ultras is not very large, so if you want to spend significantly less on a similarly powerful and fashionable handset, the Galaxy S25, S25 Edge, Motorola Razr (2025), and Razr Plus (2024) are all worth considering at their latest discounts.

Last year's Razr+ powerhouse looks particularly appealing at both a hefty discount and with some very valuable gifts bundled in, but if you're still not sold on foldables, the "vanilla" Pixel 9 and Galaxy S25 can deliver amazing value as well at two heavily reduced prices... I personally expect to go even lower during Amazon's fall Prime Day extravaganza on October 7 and 8.

Speaking of "even lower", the Moto G Power (2025) is by far the cheapest phone on our list(s) this week, packing a hefty battery into a reasonably elegant body at a very hard-to-beat price.

It's raining outstanding tablet bargains too!

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2024)

$45 off (45%)
32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, 8-Inch Display with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Hexa-core 2.0 GHz Processor, Up to 13 Hours of Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, 5MP Rear-Facing Camera with 1080p Video Recording, 2MP Front-Facing Camera with 1080p Video Recording, 5W Power Adapter in the Box, Generative AI Features, Three Color Options, With Lockscreen Ads
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023)

$70 off (50%)
Latest Model, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Octa-Core 2.0 GHz Processor, 10.1-Inch Touchscreen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Up to 13 Hours of Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, 5MP Rear-Facing Camera with 1080p Video Recording, 5MP Front-Facing Camera with 1080p Video Recording, Multiple Color Options, With Lockscreen Ads
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Fire Max 11

$90 off (39%)
64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Octa-Core Processor, 11-Inch Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, 15W Charging Support, 9W Power Adapter in the Box, MicroSD Card Slot, 8MP Front Camera, 8MP Rear Camera, Gray Color, With Lockscreen Ads
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Idea Tab

$189 99
$219 99
$30 off (14%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor, 11-Inch IPS Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with Dolby Atmos Audio Technology, 7,040mAh Battery, 20W Charging Support, microSD Card Slot, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Android 15, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Included
Buy at Lenovo

Lenovo Idea Tab Plus

$239 99
$289 99
$50 off (17%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Processor, 12.1-Inch Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with Dolby Atmos Audio Technology, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, microSD Card Slot, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Android 15, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Included
Buy at Lenovo

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite

$80 off (19%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 10.9-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2112 x 1320 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Exynos 1380 Processor, Android 15, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery, 25W Charging Support, Circle to Search, AI Tools, Gray Color, S Pen Included, Smart Book Cover Included
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro

$256 off (39%)
Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 10.1-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, MIL-STD-810H Durability, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 Processor, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, User-Removable 7,600mAh Battery, Front-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, S Pen Included, Black
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE

$70 off (14%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 1580 Processor, Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 8,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Dual Speakers with AKG Technology, Three Color Options, US Version, S Pen Included
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Yoga Tab

$489 99
$549 99
$60 off (11%)
256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 11.1-Inch LTPS Display with 3200 x 2000 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 15, 8,860mAh Battery, 68W Charging Support, Quad Speaker System with Dolby Atmos Sound, 13MP + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and 2-in-1 Keyboard Pack Included
Buy at Lenovo

Here's something I'm not sure I've ever seen happen in one of my weekly deals roundups before. Without meaning to, I've collected a massive group of mid-range tablets available at special prices right now and not even one true high-end model.

That means there are no super-expensive devices in this particular section of this week's roundup, although the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Lenovo Yoga Tab are obviously a lot costlier than Amazon's Fire HD 8, Fire HD 10, and even the Fire Max 11. 

The cool thing about the Lenovo Yoga TabIdea Tab Plus, and Idea Tab is that all three of these affordable slates are very new, having gone on sale in the US over the last couple of weeks and incredibly already dropping to even lower prices. The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, meanwhile, is not going to be sold alongside a neat little gift for long, with the rugged Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro looking set to be discontinued in the relatively near future after more than three (discreet) years on the market.

Who wants a nice smartwatch at an unbeatable price?

Apple Watch SE (2022)

$110 off (37%)
40mm, GPS + Cellular, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Third-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Midnight Aluminum Case, Ink Sport Loop (Small/Medium)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm)

$50 off (20%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 2,000 Nits Brightness, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Champagne Gold Aluminum Case, Hazel Band
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm)

$200 off (50%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Silver Color, US Version
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

$54 off (11%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 46mm Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Cushion Design, Quick Button, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 445mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, White Color, US Version, Two-Year Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra 3

$19 off (2%)
49mm Case, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE + 5G Connectivity, Satellite Communications, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Sapphire Crystal, Customizable Action Button, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Notifications, Hypertension Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Score, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Siren, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 100 Meters, Swimproof, IP6X Dust Resistant, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, 64GB Storage, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 42 Hours of Battery Life (72 Hours in Low Power Mode), Fast Charging, Natural Titanium Case, Multiple Band Options
Buy at Amazon

Obviously, the cellular-enabled Apple Watch Series 10 included in the general top three category above perfectly fits that description, but so does the second-gen Apple Watch SE with built-in 4G LTE connectivity... for an undoubtedly limited time.

Then you have the brand-new Apple Watch Ultra 3 at a... small but notable discount, and for Android phone users, a Pixel Watch 3 at a record low price, an old but undeniably eye-catching Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for 50 percent (!!!) less than usual, and the brand-new and even more stylish Galaxy Watch 8 Classic at a small but slightly higher discount than Apple's aforementioned 2025 rugged timepiece. 

That's a lot of interesting options for quite a few budgets and different types of consumers, and although some of these deals are essentially guaranteed to become better next week, it's going to be mighty hard to resist pulling the trigger before then.

Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
