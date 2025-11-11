Samsung gives you a solid Galaxy Z Flip 7 discount ahead of Black Friday
Grab this powerful and stylish flip phone for $200 off before the shopping season!
It’s almost time to start saving big on the best Android phones. And while there’s technically still some time before Black Friday begins, the Samsung Store has already launched some exciting deals on some of its most sought-after models. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is part of the early bargains, and you can now get it for $200 off, no trade-in required.
In other words, you can buy the base storage configuration for $899.99 or grab the 512GB storage variant for $1,019.99. And yes — this isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever come across. But it’s the best one you can get right now. At the moment, Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy all sell the device at its full MSRP.
What about performance, though? Well, this Android phone doesn’t have a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. Instead, it comes with an Exynos 2500 chipset, delivering a smooth and reliable everyday experience. And yet, this SoC isn’t quite as powerful as the latest Qualcomm flagship processor used in the Razr Ultra (2025).
Camera-wise, the latest high-end flip phone from Samsung packs a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, just like the Z Flip 6. However, as evident in our Galaxy Z Flip 7 review, the newer model delivers much better detail with zoom photos. It also performs quite well in low-light conditions.
Considering everything it brings to the table, we’d say the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is a very smart choice at $200 off. If you agree, now’s your chance to save at the official store.
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is easily the best clamshell foldable Samsung has ever launched. This bad boy boasts an upgraded design — most notably, an edge-to-edge 4.1-inch OLED cover screen that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. In contrast, last year’s flagship comes with a 3.4-inch display that caps at a much more modest 60Hz.
But it’s not just the cover panel that has grown — you’re also getting a 6.9-inch main OLED display. With superb brightness levels and vivid colors, both screens are a joy to use.
