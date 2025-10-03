Samsung's hugely popular Galaxy Z Flip 7 is somehow discounted by a whopping $270 now sans trade-in
This is an unbelievably good deal for an incredibly well-reviewed and massively successful new foldable phone, and best of all, you don't have to wait for Prime Day.
Equipped with two extra-large and undeniably beautiful screens, an impressively hefty battery (by its family's standards, at least), three more than respectable cameras, and of course, the newest Android version out the box, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is not just one of the all-around best foldable devices money can buy right now, but also a massively successful product.
According to its manufacturer just yesterday, the two-and-a-half-month-old clamshell has managed to outsell not only last year's Z Flip 6 in that timeframe, but the similarly successful Z Fold 7 as well. That makes it a little unexpected to see the same manufacturer charge no less than 270 bucks less than usual for a 512GB storage configuration of the Z Flip 7 through its official US website today.
As you can imagine, this is a straightforward deal requiring no obligatory trade-in or any other jumping through hoops of any sort, although if you do have a good device in good condition that you want to get rid of, Samsung will obviously take it off your hands and allow you to maximize your Galaxy Z Flip 7 savings.
$270, mind you, is the highest discount offered to date by the world's top smartphone vendor or an authorized US retailer on any Z Flip 7 variant without strings attached, and while no expiration date is listed on Samsung's official website for this unprecedented promotion, I'm willing to bet my house (that the bank still owns) that you only have a few days (tops) to take advantage of it.
That's an incredibly thin profile for the Z Flip 7's battery capacity and newly reduced price. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
And yes, Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event is right around the corner, but due to this bad boy's very young age and very strong mass appeal even at its regular prices of $1,099.99 and up, I'm not entirely convinced Prime members will be able to save more than $270 next week.
At a new record low price of $949.99, the 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 7 is currently considerably cheaper than a 512GB Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) while still costing $100 more than a Motorola Razr+ (2025)... with only 256 gigs of internal storage space.
That makes it pretty obvious that you're looking at the best value proposition here among flip-style foldables in the US... despite an unremarkable Exynos 2500 processor harming the overall system performance compared to the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered Galaxy Z Fold 7.
