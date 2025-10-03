Samsung's hugely popular Galaxy Z Flip 7 is somehow discounted by a whopping $270 now sans trade-in





According to Z Fold 7 as well. That makes it a little unexpected to see the same manufacturer charge no less than 270 bucks less than usual for a 512GB storage configuration of the Z Flip 7 through its official US website today. According to its manufacturer just yesterday , the two-and-a-half-month-old clamshell has managed to outsell not only last year's Z Flip 6 in that timeframe, but the similarly successfulas well. That makes it a little unexpected to see the same manufacturer charge no less than 270 bucks less than usual for a 512GB storage configuration of thethrough its official US website today.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 $949 99 $1219 99 $270 off (22%) 5G, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Exynos 2500 Processor, Android 16, Galaxy AI, 6.9-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 4.1-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 1048 x 948 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,300mAh Battery, 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IPx8 Water Resistance, Four Color Options, No Device Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In) Buy at Samsung





Galaxy Z Flip 7 savings. As you can imagine, this is a straightforward deal requiring no obligatory trade-in or any other jumping through hoops of any sort, although if you do have a good device in good condition that you want to get rid of, Samsung will obviously take it off your hands and allow you to maximize yoursavings.

$270, mind you, is the highest discount offered to date by the world's top smartphone vendor or an authorized US retailer on any Z Flip 7 variant without strings attached, and while no expiration date is listed on Samsung's official website for this unprecedented promotion, I'm willing to bet my house (that the bank still owns) that you only have a few days (tops) to take advantage of it.









And yes, Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event is right around the corner, but due to this bad boy's very young age and very strong mass appeal even at its regular prices of $1,099.99 and up, I'm not entirely convinced Prime members will be able to save more than $270 next week.





Galaxy Z Flip 7 is currently considerably cheaper than a 512GB At a new record low price of $949.99, the 512GBis currently considerably cheaper than a 512GB Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) while still costing $100 more than a Motorola Razr+ (2025) ... with only 256 gigs of internal storage space.





That makes it pretty obvious that you're looking at the best value proposition here among flip-style foldables in the US... despite an unremarkable Exynos 2500 processor harming the overall system performance compared to the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered Galaxy Z Fold 7



