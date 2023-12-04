Galaxy Z Flip 6 release date predictions, price, specs, and must-know features

*Header image: Galaxy Z Flip 5 (Image Source - PhoneArena)







The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is going to be Samsung's next clamshell foldable phone . It is expected to be released sometime in the summer of next year, and although it seems pretty early to be talking about it, that's not what leakers think.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 expected release date

Galaxy Z Flip 6 expected price

So far, we've not heard leaks about the pricing for Samsung's next foldable. This is understandable given the fact we've got some six months or something until the official unveiling. For now, it's safe to assume the pricing will remain the same and the Z Flip 6 may be available at the same price as its predecessor. Of course, when leaks about this do show up, we'll make sure to include them here.





Galaxy Z Flip 6 camera: what to expect

Galaxy Z Flip 6 storage: what to expect

Galaxy Z Flip 6 design: what do the rumors say so far

Clamshell foldables have automatic points for design just because of their unique and recognizable form factor. Of course, we're expecting a similar design this year to the Flip 6 predecessor. However, leaks are showing that we might be getting an even bigger outer display with the Flip 6.



The Flip 5 improved upon the quite tiny outer display of the Flip 4 and brought more functionality to it. The Flip 5's outer screen measures 3.4 inches, which is a big improvement over the Flip 4's tiny 1.9-inch outer screen.









Things are reportedly going to get even better with the Flip 6. Reputable leaker Ross Young states the Flip 6 outer display may go all the way up to 3.9 inches. This, although not a huge difference from its predecessor, will be a welcome improvement and will mean you can do even more things without flipping the phone open every time.













As for colors, Samsung is known to offer fresh and exciting colors with each iteration of its premium phones and we expect the Flip 6 to continue the tradition. Maybe we can expect a purple-ish color, a white or beige one, a black one, and some new ones to attract attention.



Galaxy Z Flip 6 expected display specs

Main display (the foldable one):

Size to be a bit bigger than 6.6 inches

Expected resolution 2640 x 1080 (FHD+)

Dynamic AMOLED 2X

120Hz display refresh rate

Outer display (cover screen):

Size to be around 3.9 inches

Expected resolution 720 x 748

SUPER AMOLED

Galaxy Z Flip 6 battery and charging specs: what to expect

Galaxy Z Flip 6 expected features and software

Galaxy Z Flip 6 expected hardware