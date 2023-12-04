Galaxy Z Flip 6 release date predictions, price, specs, and must-know features
*Header image: Galaxy Z Flip 5 (Image Source - PhoneArena)
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is going to be Samsung's next clamshell foldable phone. It is expected to be released sometime in the summer of next year, and although it seems pretty early to be talking about it, that's not what leakers think.
Rumors and leaks are now starting to creep up from the Internet's dark corners and building up the excitement for next year's foldable. Here's what we're hearing about the Z Flip 6 so far.
Galaxy Z Flip 6 expected release date
Usually, Samsung does an Unpacked event in the summer to introduce its new foldable flagships. The event is usually held sometime in late July or early August. The Flip 6 predecessor, the Flip 5, was announced on July 26. In previous years, the event was held a bit later, in the month of August. It's understandably a little bit early to have the official date yet, but expect it in July or August.
|Phone
|Announcement date
|Release date
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
|February 11, 2020
|February 14, 2020
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
|August 11, 2021
|August 27, 2021
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
|August 10, 2022
|August 26, 2022
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
|July 26, 2023
|August 11, 2023
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
|mid-July to early August, 2024*
|August, 2024*
Galaxy Z Flip 6 expected price
So far, we've not heard leaks about the pricing for Samsung's next foldable. This is understandable given the fact we've got some six months or something until the official unveiling. For now, it's safe to assume the pricing will remain the same and the Z Flip 6 may be available at the same price as its predecessor. Of course, when leaks about this do show up, we'll make sure to include them here.
|Phone model
|128GB of storage
|256GB of storage
|512GB of storage
|Galaxy Z Flip 3
|$999
|$1059.99
|$1179
|Galaxy Z Flip 4
|$999
|$1059.99
|$1179
|Galaxy Z Flip 5
|-
|$999
|$1119.99
|Galaxy Z Flip 6
|-
|$999*
|$1119.99*
Galaxy Z Flip 6 camera: what to expect
Leakers have not detailed the exact camera setup that we should expect for the clamshell foldable yet. It's not a secret that cameras on foldables aren't their strongest suit, and that could partly be due to the lack of space for larger sensors due to the peculiar design of the phone.
The Z Flip 5 camera wasn't particularly improved over its predecessor and sported most of the same hardware, so we can expect a similar situation for the Flip 6 as well. You can expect a dual-camera setup with a 12MP wide-angle camera and a 12MP ultra-wide one if the Flip 6 sports the same cameras as the Flip 5. The foldable will most likely have a third camera (the selfie cam on the inner screen), which could end up being 10MP.
Galaxy Z Flip 6 storage: what to expect
We don't expect big changes in the storage department as well. The Flip 5 comes with 256 or 512GB of storage, and it's highly likely the Flip 6 to come in these two storage variants as well. Usually, phones that come with more storage are more geared towards power users, and such phones include the Galaxy S23 Ultra or the Z Fold 5 (these both have 1TB storage options as well).
Galaxy Z Flip 6 design: what do the rumors say so far
Clamshell foldables have automatic points for design just because of their unique and recognizable form factor. Of course, we're expecting a similar design this year to the Flip 6 predecessor. However, leaks are showing that we might be getting an even bigger outer display with the Flip 6.
The Flip 5 improved upon the quite tiny outer display of the Flip 4 and brought more functionality to it. The Flip 5's outer screen measures 3.4 inches, which is a big improvement over the Flip 4's tiny 1.9-inch outer screen.
Galaxy Z Flip 5 outer screen (Image Source - PhoneArena)
Things are reportedly going to get even better with the Flip 6. Reputable leaker Ross Young states the Flip 6 outer display may go all the way up to 3.9 inches. This, although not a huge difference from its predecessor, will be a welcome improvement and will mean you can do even more things without flipping the phone open every time.
As for other elements of the design, we don't expect dramatic changes. Last time, Samsung improved on the hinge of the Flip 5 with a new hinge technology which helped make the foldable slightly slimmer. It is unclear whether Samsung will continue to upgrade the hinge tech even more. When we hear rumors about that, we'll let you know.
The Z Flip 5 on the left and the Z Flip 4 on the right for reference (Image Source - PhoneArena)
As for colors, Samsung is known to offer fresh and exciting colors with each iteration of its premium phones and we expect the Flip 6 to continue the tradition. Maybe we can expect a purple-ish color, a white or beige one, a black one, and some new ones to attract attention.
Galaxy Z Flip 6 expected display specs
Ross Young's leak says the outer display of the Z Flip 6 will be even bigger at 3.9 inches. Ross also said the foldable screen may be bigger, but he didn't specify by how much. It is possible the other display specs for the Flip 6 to remain similar to its predecessor.
Here's what we expect from the Z Flip 6 display specs so far:
Main display (the foldable one):
- Size to be a bit bigger than 6.6 inches
- Expected resolution 2640 x 1080 (FHD+)
- Dynamic AMOLED 2X
- 120Hz display refresh rate
Outer display (cover screen):
- Size to be around 3.9 inches
- Expected resolution 720 x 748
- SUPER AMOLED
Galaxy Z Flip 6 battery and charging specs: what to expect
Rumors are scarce yet about what the battery size and charging speeds of the Z Flip 6 will be. Its predecessor sports a 3,700mAh battery with charging speeds of 25W wired and 10W wireless. The Flip 4 also has the same battery specs. We do hope Samsung figured out a way to improve the size of the Flip 6 battery, just because battery improvements are always a good thing. But it is unclear whether this will be the case.
Galaxy Z Flip 6 expected features and software
So far, rumors have not spoken on that yet. We expect the phone to ship with Android 14 and One UI 6, and will then be probably updated to One UI 7 in late 2024. Apart from that, we expect the foldable features from the Flip 5 like for example Flex Mode to be available for the Flip 6 as well. And there's plenty of space for Samsung to surprise us.
Galaxy Z Flip 6 expected hardware
The clamshell foldables by Samsung always come with the latest and greatest chip. In the Z Flip 6's case, this means a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, 8GB of RAM, and a starting storage of 256GB. We don't expect an Exynos processor here, as Samsung doesn't have a habit of using Exynos for foldables.