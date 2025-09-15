Galaxy Z Flip 7 becomes even harder to resist with Samsung's trade-in offer
Premium design, bigger displays, and a huge trade-in discount make the Galaxy Z Flip 7 a top pick for flip phone fans.
If you’ve been waiting for a Galaxy flip phone with a large cover display, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is absolutely the one to go for. With its 4.1-inch OLED cover screen and other nice upgrades, this is easily the best flip option Samsung has ever launched. And while it’s nowhere near cheap, retailing for $1,099.99, you can now grab it with a fantastic $600 trade-in discount at the Samsung Store.
To get the maximum price cut, you have to trade in a Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, or iPhone 16 Pro Max in good condition. Sure, these are all premium devices, but if you’re a Z Flip 6 owner looking for more, this is the perfect chance to upgrade and save on the latest model.
The main display has also grown, and you’re now looking at a 6.9-inch 120Hz OLED display. It boasts accurate colors and ultra-comfortable minimum brightness levels, offering a premium visual experience.
When it comes to performance, this Samsung phone isn’t the best — the Motorola Razr Ultra surpasses it with the Snapdragon 8 Elite. However, you won’t notice slowdown or lag on the Z Flip 7, which is equipped with an Exynos 2500 SoC.
Sure, Motorola holds the edge on performance, but Samsung’s option makes up for it with impressive software. For the first time, you’re getting DeX on a flip device, but that’s not all. You also get seven years of continuous support and multiple Galaxy AI features. However you look at it, this is one of the best flip phones in 2025.
To sweeten the pot, the official store also gives you a six-month free trial of Google AI Pro, which comes with huge cloud storage and other AI perks. The subscription costs $19.99/mo., so that’s an extra $120 in savings. After the trial period, you’ll have to pay full price to keep your subscription. And if you don't have an eligible trade-in, you can get a $150 discount with Samsung Instant Savings (though this offer could expire soon).
As we’ve emphasized in our Galaxy Z Flip 7 review, it’s not just the increased size of the flex window that’s impressive — you’re also getting a buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, compared to a rather modest 60Hz on the Galaxy Z Flip 6.
If you like what the new Galaxy Z Flip 7 brings to the table (and have an eligible device you don’t mind trading in), now’s the perfect time to save. Head to the Samsung Store and grab up to $600 off while this offer lasts.
