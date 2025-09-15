Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Time to unwind with our new word puzzle, inspired by the popular games you already know and love!

Galaxy Z Flip 7 becomes even harder to resist with Samsung's trade-in offer

Premium design, bigger displays, and a huge trade-in discount make the Galaxy Z Flip 7 a top pick for flip phone fans.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Deals Galaxy Z Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Galaxy Z Flip 7, showcasing its big cover display.
If you’ve been waiting for a Galaxy flip phone with a large cover display, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is absolutely the one to go for. With its 4.1-inch OLED cover screen and other nice upgrades, this is easily the best flip option Samsung has ever launched. And while it’s nowhere near cheap, retailing for $1,099.99, you can now grab it with a fantastic $600 trade-in discount at the Samsung Store.

Save up to $600 on the Z Flip 7

$499 99
$1099 99
$600 off (55%)
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 brings multiple upgrades over its predecessor, making it a solid choice for every flip phone fan out there. Right now, you can grab the device for up to $600 off at the Samsung Store with eligible trade-ins. Samsung also gives you a six-month free trial of Google AI Pro with your purchase (extra $120 in savings).
Buy at Samsung

To get the maximum price cut, you have to trade in a Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, or iPhone 16 Pro Max in good condition. Sure, these are all premium devices, but if you’re a Z Flip 6 owner looking for more, this is the perfect chance to upgrade and save on the latest model.

To sweeten the pot, the official store also gives you a six-month free trial of Google AI Pro, which comes with huge cloud storage and other AI perks. The subscription costs $19.99/mo., so that’s an extra $120 in savings. After the trial period, you’ll have to pay full price to keep your subscription. And if you don't have an eligible trade-in, you can get a $150 discount with Samsung Instant Savings (though this offer could expire soon).

As we’ve emphasized in our Galaxy Z Flip 7 review, it’s not just the increased size of the flex window that’s impressive — you’re also getting a buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, compared to a rather modest 60Hz on the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

The main display has also grown, and you’re now looking at a 6.9-inch 120Hz OLED display. It boasts accurate colors and ultra-comfortable minimum brightness levels, offering a premium visual experience.

When it comes to performance, this Samsung phone isn’t the best — the Motorola Razr Ultra surpasses it with the Snapdragon 8 Elite. However, you won’t notice slowdown or lag on the Z Flip 7, which is equipped with an Exynos 2500 SoC.

Sure, Motorola holds the edge on performance, but Samsung’s option makes up for it with impressive software. For the first time, you’re getting DeX on a flip device, but that’s not all. You also get seven years of continuous support and multiple Galaxy AI features. However you look at it, this is one of the best flip phones in 2025.

Recommended Stories

If you like what the new Galaxy Z Flip 7 brings to the table (and have an eligible device you don’t mind trading in), now’s the perfect time to save. Head to the Samsung Store and grab up to $600 off while this offer lasts.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 becomes even harder to resist with Samsung&#039;s trade-in offer

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Google Fi wireless

by Markymark5.0 • 5

iPhone 17 reveal event: who's gettin' what?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 3

Samsung Z Fold 7

by Nenad • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon gives customers another reason to be angry
Verizon gives customers another reason to be angry
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
T-Mobile and Verizon users buying iPhone 17 would be wise to skip their carriers
T-Mobile and Verizon users buying iPhone 17 would be wise to skip their carriers
T-Mobile sold thousands of smartphone units before ensuring they were fit for sale
T-Mobile sold thousands of smartphone units before ensuring they were fit for sale
Samsung Galaxy S26 series image leak confirms the bad news: they’re ugly
Samsung Galaxy S26 series image leak confirms the bad news: they’re ugly

Latest News

Apple's next big products: here's what reportedly follows the iPhone 17
Apple's next big products: here's what reportedly follows the iPhone 17
T-Mobile cell tower drama continues in one small town
T-Mobile cell tower drama continues in one small town
Google has made a huge change to the monthly Android Security Bulletin
Google has made a huge change to the monthly Android Security Bulletin
Sony's new Xperia phone is the latest to steal from the Pixel
Sony's new Xperia phone is the latest to steal from the Pixel
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Mid-range Galaxy A56 is once again a treat at $50 off on Amazon
Mid-range Galaxy A56 is once again a treat at $50 off on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless