Samsung just gave DeX on the Z Fold 7 a big boost, and it finally feels exciting again

One UI 8 update levels up Samsung Dex on Z Fold 7









With the Finance integration in Now Bar, you can see stock alerts for major price changes at the end of the trading day without unlocking your phone.

Meanwhile, with this One UI 8 update, you can also add any app to the taskbar in Dex, and there are new keyboard settings for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 (the ability to control where and when the on-screen keyboard appears).





There's also now a full-screen button in the app header that offers a quick way to maximize a window. It was previously hidden in a menu and was added to the Galaxy S25 series in a beta update.

Dex still needs a few features to close the gap

There are still some tweaks that need to happen so that the new Dex can be on par with the classic version, but it seems this is very likely to happen quite soon. Samsung is no longer the only company working on improving the experience. Google can also make changes to the Android Desktop Mode, and they should also appear on Dex.





Samsung is finally making Dex exciting again

Adding widgets, keyboard controls, and quick window tools makes DeX feel less like a half-finished idea and more like something you'd actually want to use every day. The fact that Google is now improving Desktop Mode too means things should only get better from here. It feels like Samsung is setting up DeX for the future, and that's exciting.







