Samsung just gave DeX on the Z Fold 7 a big boost, and it finally feels exciting again

Samsung is now rolling out the stable One UI 8 release. Curiously enough, a new One UI 8 update for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 brings new features to Samsung DeX and the Now Bar on the foldable phones.
Samsung has completely rebuilt DeX on top of Google's Desktop Mode. For now, the update felt like a downgrade in the short term with huge potential for the long term. Samsung is now addressing the most common complaints with the experience and adding new features that weren't available in the classic version of the tech.
As for Dex, you can now add widgets to your Home screen when using Dex on a connected display. On top of that, you can control settings for the mouse and on-screen keyboard.
Right now, for example, Dex cannot disable mouse continuity between displays. But Google is adding this feature to Android, so it should soon come with a future One UI release.
I really like where Samsung is going with DeX. Yes, it still has gaps compared to the old version, but you can feel that this rebuild has bigger plans in mind.
The software update rolled out in South Korea last week and is now available in the U.S. There's now Google Finance integration for the Now Bar on these devices and home screen widget support for Samsung Dex.
With the Finance integration in Now Bar, you can see stock alerts for major price changes at the end of the trading day without unlocking your phone.
Meanwhile, with this One UI 8 update, you can also add any app to the taskbar in Dex, and there are new keyboard settings for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 (the ability to control where and when the on-screen keyboard appears).
There's also now a full-screen button in the app header that offers a quick way to maximize a window. It was previously hidden in a menu and was added to the Galaxy S25 series in a beta update.
Dex still needs a few features to close the gap
There are still some tweaks that need to happen so that the new Dex can be on par with the classic version, but it seems this is very likely to happen quite soon. Samsung is no longer the only company working on improving the experience. Google can also make changes to the Android Desktop Mode, and they should also appear on Dex.
Samsung is finally making Dex exciting again
Adding widgets, keyboard controls, and quick window tools makes DeX feel less like a half-finished idea and more like something you'd actually want to use every day. The fact that Google is now improving Desktop Mode too means things should only get better from here. It feels like Samsung is setting up DeX for the future, and that's exciting.
Meanwhile, Samsung has an ambitious plan with the One UI 8 release, potentially set to rival the new iOS 26 that's currently available for download on iPhones.
