T-Mobile has started making the change you've been dreading for so long

All tablets and wearable devices sold through the nation's 5G leader can either be paid in full at the time of your purchase or over 36 months now instead of 24. That will naturally reduce the amount of money you need to spend every month for a new iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab, Apple Watch, or Pixel Watch while keeping customers tied to Magenta for an extra 12 months, during which time more taxes and fees can be charged.





That's a pretty great profit-enhancing move from T-Mobile , and the fear is this is only the first step towards an identical change of policy for Magenta's phones.





Predictably enough, customers are not happy about a change some are calling "pathetic" on Reddit and describing it as meant to "milk more money out of" users, which is quite brutal, but not entirely uncalled-for.

Verizon and AT&T have been doing this for years





Not that that's going to make any T-Mobile users (especially longtime subscribers) feel much better, but the "Un-carrier" is (yet again) taking a (dirty) trick from its rivals' playbook, proving for the umpteenth time over the last couple of years that it has become a "traditional" carrier for all intents and purposes.





Because Verizon and AT&T are doing 36-month installment plans for smartwatches, tablets, and smartphones, it's clearly only a matter of time until T-Mo will expand its new policy to iPhones, Google Pixels, Samsung Galaxy handsets, Motorolas, and so on.





At that point, it will arguably become even more convenient for even more people to shop directly at said device manufacturers, especially with the likes of Samsung often selling its phones at wild discounts and Apple offering its own killer financing deals with zero interest.



As pointed out by a couple of different Redditors, T-Mobile built quite a few marketing campaigns (especially for costly plans like Go5G+ and Experience More) around the promise of an easy two-year upgrade cycle, which will probably have to be revised soon. Then again, that certainly wouldn't be Magenta's first broken promise of the last few years, and it likely won't be the last one either.

How frustrated should you really be here?





In a way, not that frustrated. After all, T-Mo isn't (technically) making its watches, tablets, and soon enough, phones any pricier. There are clearly worse things that could happen, have happened in the past, and are likely to happen to you in the future, so while I can definitely understand some frustration, it's important to maintain perspective, stay calm, and not overreact.









Alternatively, of course, I can get why some of you might feel like this is the last straw and the time has come to try something different, in which case you'll want to take a look at our complete list and comprehensive analysis of the best phone carriers out there today.

