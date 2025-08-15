$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Galaxy Z Flip 7 could beat this new rival on paper – but might fail where it really matters for you

The flip phone with the biggest battery is coming down the road.

Honor flip phone on a white background.
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is the first foldable flagship by Samsung that doesn't pack a Snapdragon chipset: instead, it has Exynos 2500 inside. That's no match for the Snapdragon 8 Elite in terms of raw performance (which the 2025 Motorola Razr Ultra packs). But the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and its Exynos 2500 could go toe to toe with an upcoming hot clamshell – and actually win.

That possibility is strictly reserved for performance, though. On other fronts, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could get destroyed, but let me explain.

The mystical Z FIip 7 rival I'm referring to here is the Honor Magic V Flip 2, which we've talked about recently. Now, new claims about the Magic V Flip 2 are made by well-known Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station and some confusion is introduced:

Image source – Weibo, machine translated - Galaxy Z Flip 7 could beat this new rival on paper – but might fail where it really matters for you
Image source – Weibo, machine translated


The person(s) behind the popular account claim that Honor's clamshell (expected on August 21) will pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Until recently, Rumorsville had it that the Honor Magic V Flip 2 could be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, so we'll just have to wait this one out until the premiere.

Is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 a bad choice for a 2025 flip phone?

Vote View Result


The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the bees' knees until not so long ago in terms of silicon, is performing both better and worse than the Exynos 2500 in single- and multi-core tests, depending on which device it's in:



Interestingly enough, the Exynos 2500 gets destroyed in terms of 3D scores, so keep that in mind.

Of course, the single-core scores do not vary greatly, so the Honor Magic V Flip 2 will perform at similar Galaxy Z Flip 7 levels even if it's not fully optimized.



However, when it comes to the battery, the Honor Magic V Flip 2 is expected to destroy not just Z Flip 7 (4,300 mAh), but all other rivals out there with a rumored 5,500 mAh cell. If the rumor turns out to be true, the Magic V Flip 2 would be the flip phone with the largest battery.

Besides the chipset and the battery, Honor's champ should feature a 6.82-inch LTPO OLED foldable display with a 2868 x 1232 resolution, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and ultra-thin glass for added durability.

The cameras include a 50MP selfie camera on the inside, plus a rear setup with a 200MP main lens and a 50MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field of view.

Sounds like a heavy hitter, despite the slightly dated chipset!

