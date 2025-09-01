Samsung's brilliant Galaxy Z Flip 7 scores a first-of-a-kind $150 discount with 256GB storage





For the first time ever, Samsung's latest ultra-high-end flip phone can be had at a killer $150 discount in an entry-level 256GB storage variant without an obligatory trade-in or any other special requirements. As you may have already guessed, the phenomenal new deal comes from Amazon rather than the phone's manufacturer itself, and at least if you hurry, you can pick your favorite colorway at a lower-than-ever price.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 $150 off (14%) 5G, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Exynos 2500 Processor, Android 16, Galaxy AI, 6.9-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 4.1-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 1048 x 948 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,300mAh Battery, 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IPx8 Water Resistance, Three Color Options, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Amazon





This bad boy normally starts at $1,099.99, mind you, so while it's still clearly not what I would call a conventionally affordable handset, its design is obviously not very conventional either. We're talking about a clamshell-type device here with a large and beautiful 6.9-inch primary display on the inside and a 4.1-inch secondary screen on the outside that's also pretty impressive in its own right.

The two panels were unsurprisingly highlighted as a key strength in our in-depth Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 review a little while ago, closely followed by some excellent battery life numbers improved from the Z Flip 6 by, well, a larger cell and subtler upgrades like added DeX support.









Clearly, you're looking at an overall better product here than what was already one of the best foldable phones money could buy last year... despite a disappointing switch from a Snapdragon to an unquestionably powerful Exynos processor.





Of course, an equally important comparison you might need to make before deciding to pull the trigger is between the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the likes of the Motorola Razr+ (2025) and Razr Ultra (2025)





The hot new Razr Ultra is technically costlier (although with discounts, it delivers amazing value too), sporting an even bigger main display than the Z Flip 7, as well as a bigger battery, faster charging, faster chipset, and better cameras. Then again, the software support could prove to be a bit of a problem in the long run, so if you care about that sort of thing, your decision is a no-brainer right now.









