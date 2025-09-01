Samsung's brilliant Galaxy Z Flip 7 scores a first-of-a-kind $150 discount with 256GB storage
The cheapest Galaxy Z Flip 7 model is massively discounted for the first time with no strings attached and no special requirements.
Overshadowed for the most part by the undeniably gorgeous and incredibly successful Galaxy Z Fold 7 since their joint announcement nearly two months ago, the similarly well-reviewed Galaxy Z Flip 7 is jumping in the spotlight today with an unprecedented deal.
For the first time ever, Samsung's latest ultra-high-end flip phone can be had at a killer $150 discount in an entry-level 256GB storage variant without an obligatory trade-in or any other special requirements. As you may have already guessed, the phenomenal new deal comes from Amazon rather than the Z Flip 7's manufacturer itself, and at least if you hurry, you can pick your favorite colorway at a lower-than-ever price.
This bad boy normally starts at $1,099.99, mind you, so while it's still clearly not what I would call a conventionally affordable handset, its design is obviously not very conventional either. We're talking about a clamshell-type device here with a large and beautiful 6.9-inch primary display on the inside and a 4.1-inch secondary screen on the outside that's also pretty impressive in its own right.
The two panels were unsurprisingly highlighted as a key strength in our in-depth Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 review a little while ago, closely followed by some excellent battery life numbers improved from the Z Flip 6 by, well, a larger cell and subtler upgrades like added DeX support.
If you hurry, your Galaxy Z Flip 7 model of choice could be yours at an unbeatable price. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
Clearly, you're looking at an overall better product here than what was already one of the best foldable phones money could buy last year... despite a disappointing switch from a Snapdragon to an unquestionably powerful Exynos processor.
Of course, an equally important comparison you might need to make before deciding to pull the trigger is between the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the likes of the Motorola Razr+ (2025) and Razr Ultra (2025).
The hot new Razr Ultra is technically costlier (although with discounts, it delivers amazing value too), sporting an even bigger main display than the Z Flip 7, as well as a bigger battery, faster charging, faster chipset, and better cameras. Then again, the software support could prove to be a bit of a problem in the long run, so if you care about that sort of thing, your decision is a no-brainer right now.
