Galaxy Z Flip 7 drops to new lowest price for October Prime Day, and I’d snag one without hesitation

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of a person holding a Galaxy Z Flip 7.
Prime Big Deal Days, also known as October Prime Day, may have brought massive discounts on phones like the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the Pixel 9 Pro XL, but if you’re a Galaxy fan in the market for a new clamshell foldable, I’d bet the only deal you’re eyeing right now is the one on the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

As a bargain hunter and foldable fanboy, I just can’t express how excited I was when I saw that Amazon is offering a generous $250 discount on the 256GB version of Samsung’s latest clamshell star. After all, this means savvy shoppers can now treat themselves to one of the best phones on the market for just under $850. And guess what? That’s a new all-time low for this model, making this a deal you definitely don’t want to miss.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 256GB: save $250 on Amazon!

$250 off (23%)
Amazon is offering a massive $250 discount on the 256GB Galaxy Z Flip 7 for October Prime Day, dropping it to a new all-time low price. This means you can snag one of the best foldable phones out there for just under $850—a bargain price for all the value it offers. So, act fast and save with this deal now!
Buy at Amazon


You should act fast, though. During my years as a deal hunter, I’ve noticed that generous promos on top-notch phones expire fast during shopping events like Prime Day. That’s why I would have tapped the offer button and already ordered my new Galaxy Z Flip 7 if I were in the market for this bad boy.

Yeah, I know that the Razr Ultra (2025) is more powerful with its fancy top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. But the Exynos 2500 inside the new Z Flip 7 isn’t bad at all. It delivers speedy performance, and you just can’t tell that you’re not rocking a flagship Snapdragon chipset in day-to-day use.

Another thing I quite like is the new 4.1-inch edge-to-edge cover display, which features AMOLED technology and a high 120Hz refresh rate. Sure, you still need to use Good Lock to run apps on the cover display, since the system doesn’t support that natively, but hey, it isn’t much of an issue once you set it up, right?

Plus, I mainly use the phone unfolded, so for me the most important display is actually the main one, which in this case is a gorgeous 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 2520 x 1080 resolution and HDR support. It’s perfect for winding down with YouTube videos after work.

Honestly, I could go on and on about how awesome the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is, but this article would become a full review—which we already have, and you can check it out here. Also, October Prime Day will last only 48 hours, so the offer could expire if I continue with more highlights. That’s why I’ll end the post with the following sentence: the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is an absolute bargain right now, so act fast and save big with this deal while you still can!

Galaxy Z Flip 7 drops to new lowest price for October Prime Day, and I'd snag one without hesitation

