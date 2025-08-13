Cover screen battery life: how long can you use Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Moto Razr Ultra, external screens only?

If you're looking for a relatively affordable Galaxy flip phone, consider the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. Right now, this device arrives for up to $500 off at the Samsung Store. You can also get a $60 extra discount as a free storage upgrade.

So, the cover screens on both are almost square-ish, the Razr Ultra is a bit narrower. The upside is that the Razr does give you slightly more when you open it up, but in general, these feel quite the same both closed and open. Now, on to the question — how much battery do you save by sticking to the cover screens as much as possible?

YouTube video streaming test









So, we ran our infinite YouTube playlist through both phones, first on the main screens, then with the phone flaps closed. Brightness settings and volume set the same. Interesting results!





The Galaxy Z Flip 7 barely makes any difference. Whether you are watching on the internal or external screen — you get about the same amount of juice. An odd 20 minutes isn't going to make much difference in real life usage scenarios.





The Razr Ultra 2025, on the other hand, came out a lot more efficient, giving us a full 4 hours (roughly a 66% improvement) of extra use!





Web Browsing test









Our web browsing test runs a script, which simulates swiping across web pages and loading new ones at equal intervals. Again, brightness and refresh settings are the same. And again, the results are curious.



The Samsung, again, seems to offer very little gains if you only use the external screen. At this point, if you are using that cover screen thinking you are saving battery — you might as well stop. It is still more convenient for quick replies, weather checks, and GPS navigation! Just not more energy-efficient.





The Motorola Razr Ultra 2025, again, gave us a boost in endurance. About 5 extra hours of web page viewing, or roughly a 22% improvement.





Conclusions





So, if you are planning to be a bit of a trickster with your phone usage and use the cover screen to save up on battery — the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 seems to be the phone you should go for. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 offers no gains if you choose to live on the crammy 4-inch screen for general purpose use.











