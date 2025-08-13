Members-only articles read this month:/
Cover screen battery life: how long can you use Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Moto Razr Ultra, external screens only?
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Motorola Razr Ultra now have pretty big external screens. But how much battery do they drain?
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 finally pushed out that external screen and made it edge-to-edge. Furthermore, it's no longer a simple "widget screen" — it allows you to use the entire Android interface and apps, which should — for the most part — scale to fit, since Android has become a lot more adaptive over the past years.
But someone else has been doing this for a couple of years already. Motorola's Razr phones have had a big, fully usable external screen for a while now. And the Razr Ultra (2025) just pushes those borders fully out. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 has a 4.1-inch cover screen, the Razr Ultra gives you a 4-inch one.
So, you can definitely use them for a quick browse, and email check, a text response even. The question is — do you save much battery by sticking to that for casual use, or do they drain just the same? Well, we tested them!
Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs Motorola Razr Ultra screen differences
|Z Flip 7
|Razr Ultra
|Cover Screen:
4.1 inches
1048 x 948 px (roughly 4:3.6 ratio)
Super AMOLED
120Hz refresh rate
|Cover Screen:
4.0 inches
1272 x1080 px (roughly 4:3.4)
P-OLED
165Hz refresh rate
|Main Screen:
6.9-inch
2520x1080px, 21:9 ratio
Super AMOLED
120Hz refresh rate
|Main Screen:
7.0-inch
2640x1080px, 22:9 ratio
P-OLED
165Hz refresh rate
So, the cover screens on both are almost square-ish, the Razr Ultra is a bit narrower. The upside is that the Razr does give you slightly more when you open it up, but in general, these feel quite the same both closed and open. Now, on to the question — how much battery do you save by sticking to the cover screens as much as possible?
YouTube video streaming test
|Phone
|Cover screen
|Main Screen
|Galaxy Z Flip 7
|9 hours 50 minutes
|9 hours 32 minutes
|Motorla Razr Ultra 2025
|10 hours 13 minutes
|6 hours 16 minutes
So, we ran our infinite YouTube playlist through both phones, first on the main screens, then with the phone flaps closed. Brightness settings and volume set the same. Interesting results!
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 barely makes any difference. Whether you are watching on the internal or external screen — you get about the same amount of juice. An odd 20 minutes isn't going to make much difference in real life usage scenarios.
The Razr Ultra 2025, on the other hand, came out a lot more efficient, giving us a full 4 hours (roughly a 66% improvement) of extra use!
Web Browsing test
|Phone
|Cover Screen
|Main Screen
|Galaxy Z Flip 7
|19 hours 24 minutes
|18 hours 58 minutes
|Motorla Razr Ultra 2025
|29 hours 2 minutes
|23 hours 51 minutes
Our web browsing test runs a script, which simulates swiping across web pages and loading new ones at equal intervals. Again, brightness and refresh settings are the same. And again, the results are curious.
Recommended Stories
The Samsung, again, seems to offer very little gains if you only use the external screen. At this point, if you are using that cover screen thinking you are saving battery — you might as well stop. It is still more convenient for quick replies, weather checks, and GPS navigation! Just not more energy-efficient.
The Motorola Razr Ultra 2025, again, gave us a boost in endurance. About 5 extra hours of web page viewing, or roughly a 22% improvement.
Conclusions
So, if you are planning to be a bit of a trickster with your phone usage and use the cover screen to save up on battery — the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 seems to be the phone you should go for. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 offers no gains if you choose to live on the crammy 4-inch screen for general purpose use.
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: