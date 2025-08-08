Just-released Galaxy Z Flip 7 512GB is turning heads after a hefty discount on Amazon
The phone is selling for $146 off and is a real treat for foldable fans looking for a compact and powerful smartphone. So, don't miss out!
As we recently reported, a third-party seller on Amazon has slashed $200 off the Galaxy Z Flip 6, turning it into an irresistible foldable bargain. And today, we found an awesome deal on the latest and greatest Galaxy Z Flip 7 that lets you save $146 on this clamshell star as well.
The discount is on the 512GB version and is available on Amazon. While this one is also offered by a third-party seller, you'll still have 30 days to return the phone if there is something wrong with it. Just hurry, as only a few units are left in stock and the deal could expire fast.
Psst: The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is also heavily discounted on Amazon right now!
That said, it’d also be a great idea to hop on Samsung.com. Right now, you can slash up to a whopping $600 off the new Z Flip 7 with eligible trade-ins. So, if you have an old phone lying around somewhere, be sure to check out how much you can save by trading it in with Samsung.
As for the phone itself, well, it simply checks all the right boxes. For instance, it rocks a powerful Exynos 2500 chipset, which allows it to deliver top-tier performance and handle demanding tasks with ease. Sure, the silicon is less powerful than the Snapdragon 8 Elite in the Galaxy Z Fold 7, but Flip phones aren’t designed for heavy multitasking anyway, so the onboard firepower is definitely more than enough.
All in all, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is definitely a great buy, boasting fast performance, incredible displays, and capable cameras. So, if you’re in the market for one, act fast and save today!
You'll also enjoy an edge-to-edge 4.1-inch cover display and a gorgeous 6.9-inch inner AMOLED 2X screen with a 2520 x 1080 resolution and HDR support that delivers stunning visuals on the go. And do you know what else is stunning? The photos taken by the phone's 50MP main camera. So, it's got your back in this department, too.
