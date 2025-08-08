$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Just-released Galaxy Z Flip 7 512GB is turning heads after a hefty discount on Amazon

The phone is selling for $146 off and is a real treat for foldable fans looking for a compact and powerful smartphone. So, don't miss out!

A person holding a Galaxy Z Flip 7.
As we recently reported, a third-party seller on Amazon has slashed $200 off the Galaxy Z Flip 6, turning it into an irresistible foldable bargain. And today, we found an awesome deal on the latest and greatest Galaxy Z Flip 7 that lets you save $146 on this clamshell star as well.

The discount is on the 512GB version and is available on Amazon. While this one is also offered by a third-party seller, you'll still have 30 days to return the phone if there is something wrong with it. Just hurry, as only a few units are left in stock and the deal could expire fast.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 512GB: Save $146 on Amazon!

$146 off (12%)
A third-party seller on Amazon is offering a sweet $146 discount on the Galaxy Z Flip 7, allowing you to score one with 512GB of storage or just under $1.074. The phone is among the best foldables on the market, so it's definitely worth getting. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Z Flip 7: Save up to $600 with a trade-in!

$619 99
$1219 99
$600 off (49%)
In case you have a phone to trade, be sure to check out Samsung's deal on the Galaxy Z Flip 7. Right now, you shave up to a whopping $600 with eligible trade-ins. So, save while you can!
Buy at Samsung

Psst: The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is also heavily discounted on Amazon right now!

That said, it’d also be a great idea to hop on Samsung.com. Right now, you can slash up to a whopping $600 off the new Z Flip 7 with eligible trade-ins. So, if you have an old phone lying around somewhere, be sure to check out how much you can save by trading it in with Samsung.

As for the phone itself, well, it simply checks all the right boxes. For instance, it rocks a powerful Exynos 2500 chipset, which allows it to deliver top-tier performance and handle demanding tasks with ease. Sure, the silicon is less powerful than the Snapdragon 8 Elite in the Galaxy Z Fold 7, but Flip phones aren’t designed for heavy multitasking anyway, so the onboard firepower is definitely more than enough.

You'll also enjoy an edge-to-edge 4.1-inch cover display and a gorgeous 6.9-inch inner AMOLED 2X screen with a 2520 x 1080 resolution and HDR support that delivers stunning visuals on the go. And do you know what else is stunning? The photos taken by the phone's 50MP main camera. So, it's got your back in this department, too.

All in all, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is definitely a great buy, boasting fast performance, incredible displays, and capable cameras. So, if you’re in the market for one, act fast and save today!

50% Off Unlimited

Get 12 months of Mint Mobile for just $15/mo


