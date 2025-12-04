The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 could be on its way – and it's gearing up to challenge Apple's Ultra 3

Samsung reportedly working on the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2

The folks at Galaxy Club now report that Samsung has been spotted working on a smartwatch based on the Galaxy Watch 9. Internally, the South Korean tech giant is reportedly calling the timepiece the Galaxy Watch 9 Ultra.

The publication claims that this smartwatch may be launched officially under the name "Galaxy Watch Ultra 2" in the summer of 2026.





Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 will have to rival the Apple Watch Ultra 3

I think big, rugged smartwatches are awesome; however, they are not for me

Big, super premium, and rugged smartwatches, such as the Galaxy Watch Ultra or the Apple Watch Ultra models, are obviously not for everyone. They are bigger and heavier than your regular smartwatch, and they are intended (preferably) for users who like to do a lot of activities outdoors. That's why these devices come with longer-than-usual battery life. They're also great for people who are into serious fitness-related activities.





I'm neither of the two types. Although I'm a fan of long battery life, as I've said multiple times, the size and weight are too much for a casual person like me who spends a lot of time indoors and likes to go out... to walk my dog in the park. However, I'm excited to see what Samsung will bring to the table this year.

