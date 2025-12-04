iPhone 13 – $49.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+

The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 could be on its way – and it's gearing up to challenge Apple's Ultra 3

Samsung is reportedly working on the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, a rugged flagship smartwatch that could take on Apple's Ultra 3.

Samsung Galaxy Watch
The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 could be on its way – and it's gearing up to challenge Apple's Ultra 3
In 2024, Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch Ultra, its super-premium flagship answer to the Apple Watch Ultra. This year, the company refreshed the model with 64GB of storage instead of 32, and re-released it under the name Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025). Now, the true successor to the Ultra would be the Ultra 2, and a new report claims to know when it will be coming. 

Samsung reportedly working on the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 


The folks at Galaxy Club now report that Samsung has been spotted working on a smartwatch based on the Galaxy Watch 9. Internally, the South Korean tech giant is reportedly calling the timepiece the Galaxy Watch 9 Ultra. 

The publication claims that this smartwatch may be launched officially under the name "Galaxy Watch Ultra 2" in the summer of 2026. 


The first Galaxy Watch Ultra was based on the Galaxy Watch 7. Allegedly, Samsung had internally referred to it as the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra. Based on that, we now believe that this "Galaxy Watch 9 Ultra" that's reportedly in the works is the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. 

So far, that's the only information we have about the Galaxy Watch Ultra successor. As with any tech from a popular brand, though, it's only a matter of time until leakers manage to sneak some information out of Samsung's secretive labs. 

Are you excited for the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2?

Vote View Result

Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 will have to rival the Apple Watch Ultra 3 


Apple released the Apple Watch Ultra 3 together with the iPhone 17 models back in September this year. The timepiece has a similar design to previous models, but it now has a larger display with improved viewing angles, better battery life of up to 42 hours, and a fresh new interface. 

It's also powered by the faster Apple S10 chip and offers a new AI-powered feature called Workout Buddy. 

The Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) is a well-thought-out, all-around great smartwatch. It's designed based on the success of the regular Galaxy Watch lineup. It also comes with all the health and fitness prowess Samsung has in the smartwatch industry, which includes Samsung's AEG antioxidant metric.

Unfortunately, though, we still don't know what changes the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 may bring to the table. Even right now, the battle between the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) and the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is a fierce one, and both devices have a similar price tag. 

I think big, rugged smartwatches are awesome; however, they are not for me 


Big, super premium, and rugged smartwatches, such as the Galaxy Watch Ultra or the Apple Watch Ultra models, are obviously not for everyone. They are bigger and heavier than your regular smartwatch, and they are intended (preferably) for users who like to do a lot of activities outdoors. That's why these devices come with longer-than-usual battery life. They're also great for people who are into serious fitness-related activities.

I'm neither of the two types. Although I'm a fan of long battery life, as I've said multiple times, the size and weight are too much for a casual person like me who spends a lot of time indoors and likes to go out... to walk my dog in the park. However, I'm excited to see what Samsung will bring to the table this year. 

Maybe, just maybe, someone from Apple or Samsung will decide that a smaller-sized but equally powerful and rugged smartwatch is also something people would buy. I mean, not me, but I'm sure that plenty of outdoorsy people have thin wrists for which a huge 47mm or 49mm smartwatch may be too much. 

Sadly, no rumors claim two sizes are coming this time around, either. But if it's any reassurance, we don't know anything about this smartwatch other than it's in the works right now, so there's that.

