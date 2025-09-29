Premium Galaxy Z Flip 7 is once again a tempting $150 off at Amazon
Amazon brings back its Galaxy Z Flip 7 promo, making the Galaxy AI handset a much more tempting choice.
Attention, Galaxy Flip fans — Amazon’s sweet $150 discount on the premium Z Flip 7 is back! That’s right — the promo we initially spotted at the beginning of September is available once again, knocking the $1,100 flagship just under the $950 mark.
Granted, this doesn’t exactly bring it into the budget-friendly segment, but hey — this is only the second time Amazon has launched discounts on this Samsung phone. So, if you missed out on the previous sale (and have no intention of waiting for the upcoming Prime Day), this promo is definitely worth checking out.
Under the hood, this Android phone packs Samsung’s Exynos 2500 chip. While it delivers a reliable and lag-free experience, this chip doesn’t quite rival the Snapdragon 8 Elite used in Motorola’s Razr Ultra (2025).
On the bright side, this device will remain safe for much longer than Motorola’s flip flagship. Samsung promises seven years of regular OS and security updates, so you won’t have to replace it any time soon (unless you want to, of course).
Bottom line: the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is an incredible flip option. It might be pricey, but given its gorgeous displays, solid camera performance, multiple Galaxy AI features, and long-term support, it’s more than worth it. Grab yours and save $150 ahead of Prime Day.
Featuring a significantly larger cover display and Android 16 right out of the box, this handset is premium through and through. Mind you, the cover screen hasn’t just grown to 4.1 inches from 3.4 inches on the Z Flip 6 — it also supports a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering much smoother animations. The main display is also larger at 6.9 inches, boasting ultra-crisp resolution, gorgeous colors, and excellent brightness levels.
What about camera capabilities? As we’ve pointed out in our Galaxy Z Flip 7 review, this fella delivers more detailed images in low-light conditions. Zoom photos look significantly better as well — a welcome change for photography enthusiasts. Hardware-wise, you’re getting a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, plus a 10MP selfie lens.
