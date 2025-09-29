Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Premium Galaxy Z Flip 7 is once again a tempting $150 off at Amazon

Amazon brings back its Galaxy Z Flip 7 promo, making the Galaxy AI handset a much more tempting choice.

Samsung Deals Galaxy Z Series
Attention, Galaxy Flip fans — Amazon’s sweet $150 discount on the premium Z Flip 7 is back! That’s right — the promo we initially spotted at the beginning of September is available once again, knocking the $1,100 flagship just under the $950 mark.

Galaxy Z Flip 7: save $150 now

$150 off (14%)
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 brings multiple upgrades over its predecessor, making it one of the best flip options you can get in 2025. Even better, the handset is enjoying a fantastic $150 discount at Amazon, making it way more attractive. This is the 256GB model, but the 512GB version is available with the same price cut. Don't miss out.
Granted, this doesn’t exactly bring it into the budget-friendly segment, but hey — this is only the second time Amazon has launched discounts on this Samsung phone. So, if you missed out on the previous sale (and have no intention of waiting for the upcoming Prime Day), this promo is definitely worth checking out.

Featuring a significantly larger cover display and Android 16 right out of the box, this handset is premium through and through. Mind you, the cover screen hasn’t just grown to 4.1 inches from 3.4 inches on the Z Flip 6 — it also supports a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering much smoother animations. The main display is also larger at 6.9 inches, boasting ultra-crisp resolution, gorgeous colors, and excellent brightness levels.

What about camera capabilities? As we’ve pointed out in our Galaxy Z Flip 7 review, this fella delivers more detailed images in low-light conditions. Zoom photos look significantly better as well — a welcome change for photography enthusiasts. Hardware-wise, you’re getting a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, plus a 10MP selfie lens.

Under the hood, this Android phone packs Samsung’s Exynos 2500 chip. While it delivers a reliable and lag-free experience, this chip doesn’t quite rival the Snapdragon 8 Elite used in Motorola’s Razr Ultra (2025).

On the bright side, this device will remain safe for much longer than Motorola’s flip flagship. Samsung promises seven years of regular OS and security updates, so you won’t have to replace it any time soon (unless you want to, of course).

Bottom line: the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is an incredible flip option. It might be pricey, but given its gorgeous displays, solid camera performance, multiple Galaxy AI features, and long-term support, it’s more than worth it. Grab yours and save $150 ahead of Prime Day.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
