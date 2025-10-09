If you skipped Prime Day, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 can still be yours at up to $300 off





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 $250 off (23%) 5G, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Exynos 2500 Processor, Android 16, Galaxy AI, 6.9-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 4.1-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 1048 x 948 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,300mAh Battery, 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IPx8 Water Resistance, Two Color Options, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 $300 off (25%) 5G, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Exynos 2500 Processor, Android 16, Galaxy AI, 6.9-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 4.1-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 1048 x 948 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,300mAh Battery, 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IPx8 Water Resistance, Three Color Options, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Amazon









That's currently true for Blue Shadow and Jet Black colorways, while the top-of-the-line 512 gig variant is marked down by a towering 300 bucks from a regular price of $1,219.99 in the same two hues, as well as a third extra-splashy Coral Red option.















