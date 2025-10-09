If you skipped Prime Day, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 can still be yours at up to $300 off
Who can possibly turn down the opportunity to get one of the best foldable phones out there at such a huge discount... with no special requirements?
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
With roughly the same general appearance as its predecessor, but significantly larger screens in tow, a slightly bigger battery under the hood, and somehow, a thinner overall profile, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is unquestionably one of the best foldable phones you'll be able to buy this holiday season.
Naturally, a lot of Samsung fans instantly noticed those pretty significant upgrades and improvements, rushing to purchase the new ultra-high-end Android clamshell in bigger numbers than last year's Galaxy Z Flip 6, but because patience is often handsomely rewarded around this time of the year, you can now spend up to $300 less than the handset's early adopters without jumping through any hoops.
That's right, Amazon has expanded its top Z Flip 7 offer instead of ending it at the conclusion of the October 7-8 Prime Big Deal Days event, allowing anyone to slash $250 off the $1,099.99 list price of an entry-level 256GB storage configuration.
That's currently true for Blue Shadow and Jet Black colorways, while the top-of-the-line 512 gig variant is marked down by a towering 300 bucks from a regular price of $1,219.99 in the same two hues, as well as a third extra-splashy Coral Red option.
That's one of the biggest cover screens on a flip phone right now. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
You'll obviously have to decide for yourselves which model you like more, but it might be wise to do that quickly. In the past, post-Prime Day promotions for members and non-members have disappeared in a matter of hours, and already, that seems to be happening with some of the killer Amazon deals I've been telling you about today.
The 6.9-inch primary display, 4.1-inch cover screen, 4,300mAh battery, dual 50 + 12MP rear-facing camera system, and yes, even the Exynos 2500 processor are all enhanced by these huge new discounts, making the Galaxy Z Flip 7's overall value proposition arguably superior to that of the Motorola Razr+ (2025) and Razr Ultra (2025), at least for the time being.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: