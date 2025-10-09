If you skipped Prime Day, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 can still be yours at up to $300 off

iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Who can possibly turn down the opportunity to get one of the best foldable phones out there at such a huge discount... with no special requirements?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7
With roughly the same general appearance as its predecessor, but significantly larger screens in tow, a slightly bigger battery under the hood, and somehow, a thinner overall profile, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is unquestionably one of the best foldable phones you'll be able to buy this holiday season.

Naturally, a lot of Samsung fans instantly noticed those pretty significant upgrades and improvements, rushing to purchase the new ultra-high-end Android clamshell in bigger numbers than last year's Galaxy Z Flip 6, but because patience is often handsomely rewarded around this time of the year, you can now spend up to $300 less than the handset's early adopters without jumping through any hoops.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

$250 off (23%)
5G, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Exynos 2500 Processor, Android 16, Galaxy AI, 6.9-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 4.1-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 1048 x 948 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,300mAh Battery, 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IPx8 Water Resistance, Two Color Options, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

$300 off (25%)
5G, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Exynos 2500 Processor, Android 16, Galaxy AI, 6.9-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 4.1-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 1048 x 948 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,300mAh Battery, 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IPx8 Water Resistance, Three Color Options, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

That's right, Amazon has expanded its top Z Flip 7 offer instead of ending it at the conclusion of the October 7-8 Prime Big Deal Days event, allowing anyone to slash $250 off the $1,099.99 list price of an entry-level 256GB storage configuration.

That's currently true for Blue Shadow and Jet Black colorways, while the top-of-the-line 512 gig variant is marked down by a towering 300 bucks from a regular price of $1,219.99 in the same two hues, as well as a third extra-splashy Coral Red option.


You'll obviously have to decide for yourselves which model you like more, but it might be wise to do that quickly. In the past, post-Prime Day promotions for members and non-members have disappeared in a matter of hours, and already, that seems to be happening with some of the killer Amazon deals I've been telling you about today.

The 6.9-inch primary display, 4.1-inch cover screen, 4,300mAh battery, dual 50 + 12MP rear-facing camera system, and yes, even the Exynos 2500 processor are all enhanced by these huge new discounts, making the Galaxy Z Flip 7's overall value proposition arguably superior to that of the Motorola Razr+ (2025) and Razr Ultra (2025), at least for the time being.

