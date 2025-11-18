Refurb iPhone 15 (256 GB) – $479 at Back Market
Amazon extraordinarily improves its early Galaxy Tab S10+ Black Friday deal

If you didn't like yesterday's $352 discount, you'll love today's $452 price cut!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus
Even though Amazon technically plans to kick off an undoubtedly epic sitewide Black Friday Week sale this Thursday, November 20, a bunch of very hard-to-beat holiday deals on a bunch of super-popular mobile tech products have surprisingly gone live yesterday.

Even more surprisingly, a couple of these have been improved today, making it even harder to wait until Thursday for a lot of bargain hunters this holiday season. The Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, for instance, looked pretty much irresistible yesterday at an unprecedented $352 discount, somehow going another full Benjamin below its list price in a 512GB storage variant today.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+

$452 off (40%)
Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 12.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with AKG Sound, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Platinum Silver Color, S Pen Included
Buy at Amazon


As insane as it may sound, you can really save a whopping 452 bucks if you hurry... and don't have a problem opting for a Platinum Silver colorway. The Moonstone Gray flavor is significantly costlier after a much humbler markdown, and incredibly enough, the Tab S10+ is more expensive right now with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room.

Of course, even after that $452 discount from a typically extravagant $1,119.99 list price, the 512GB Galaxy Tab S10 Plus can't exactly be considered a conventional bargain, naturally still costing a lot more than mid-rangers like the Galaxy Tab S10 FE or Tab S10 Lite.

But that's clearly not a fair comparison, and Samsung's 12.4-inch powerhouse from last year should instead be pitted against the likes of Apple's M4 and M5-powered iPad Pros, as well as Microsoft's 2024-released Surface Pro 11.


That's a battle that the Galaxy Tab S10+ can currently win with ease in terms of value for money, especially with no Galaxy Tab S11+ model released this year and the Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra naturally available at considerably smaller discounts this Black Friday... season.

Now, should you expect the Tab S10 Plus to receive an even deeper price cut when Amazon's (or Samsung's) "true" Black Friday sales events are actually underway? These last 24 hours have certainly reminded me that anything is possible in war, love, and holiday savings, but I'd still be shocked to see such an undeniably great (and not-that-old) tablet go more than $452 under its regular price before Christmas. Truly and utterly shocked.

