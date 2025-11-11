Black Friday has come early for Galaxy Tab S11 shoppers with unprecedented Samsung deal
One of the best Android tablets around is on sale at its lowest price yet with no trade-in.
If you consider yourself a professional bargain hunter or you've simply started to take care of your Christmas shopping well ahead of time this year, you've probably noticed that retailers like Best Buy and device manufacturers like Lenovo have already kicked off various Black Friday campaigns filled with excellent deals unlikely to be eclipsed by the end of the holiday season.
That's technically not true for Samsung's official US e-store, where no such sales event is advertised just yet. But that's not stopping the world's number one smartphone maker and number two tablet vendor from charging a lot less than usual for popular products like the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Tab S11 Ultra, and yes, the Galaxy Tab S11 right now.
As the name suggests, the "vanilla" Tab S11 is not as obscenely large as its Ultra sibling, which is why its price point is also significantly lower. Normally set at $799.99 and up, that can be knocked down to as little as $649.99 at the time of this writing with no special requirements whatsoever.
That's right, you don't need to trade in an existing device or jump through any other hoops to save an unprecedented 150 bucks on the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S11 with your choice of 128, 256, or 512 gigs of internal storage space. 650 bucks, of course, will only be enough to get you the humblest of those three configurations, while the other two are currently available for $709.99 and $829.99 respectively instead of $859.99 and $979.99.
All three variants come with the same 12GB RAM count, mind you, so if you're primarily focused on multitasking, you'll undoubtedly be satisfied regardless of your storage choice. And no, the likes of Amazon and Best Buy can't match Samsung's incredible (and incredibly early) holiday generosity on any of those Tab S11 models yet, although they probably will do just that soon enough.
Can you expect any heftier discounts around Thanksgiving or Christmas? I honestly don't think so because this is simply too good of a tablet to drop below $649.99 with no strings attached. Our in-depth Galaxy Tab S11 review will tell you everything you need to know about the relatively compact (at least compared to the Tab S11 Ultra) Android powerhouse, which shines in almost every department from screen quality to overall performance, battery life, charging speeds, and perhaps above all, long-term software support.
