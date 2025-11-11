Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!

Black Friday has come early for Galaxy Tab S11 shoppers with unprecedented Samsung deal

One of the best Android tablets around is on sale at its lowest price yet with no trade-in.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Android Tablets Deals Galaxy Tab
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11
If you consider yourself a professional bargain hunter or you've simply started to take care of your Christmas shopping well ahead of time this year, you've probably noticed that retailers like Best Buy and device manufacturers like Lenovo have already kicked off various Black Friday campaigns filled with excellent deals unlikely to be eclipsed by the end of the holiday season.

That's technically not true for Samsung's official US e-store, where no such sales event is advertised just yet. But that's not stopping the world's number one smartphone maker and number two tablet vendor from charging a lot less than usual for popular products like the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Tab S11 Ultra, and yes, the Galaxy Tab S11 right now.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11

$649 99
$799 99
$150 off (19%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,400mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Gray and Silver Color Options, No Device Trade-In Required
Buy at Samsung


As the name suggests, the "vanilla" Tab S11 is not as obscenely large as its Ultra sibling, which is why its price point is also significantly lower. Normally set at $799.99 and up, that can be knocked down to as little as $649.99 at the time of this writing with no special requirements whatsoever.

That's right, you don't need to trade in an existing device or jump through any other hoops to save an unprecedented 150 bucks on the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S11 with your choice of 128, 256, or 512 gigs of internal storage space. 650 bucks, of course, will only be enough to get you the humblest of those three configurations, while the other two are currently available for $709.99 and $829.99 respectively instead of $859.99 and $979.99.

All three variants come with the same 12GB RAM count, mind you, so if you're primarily focused on multitasking, you'll undoubtedly be satisfied regardless of your storage choice. And no, the likes of Amazon and Best Buy can't match Samsung's incredible (and incredibly early) holiday generosity on any of those Tab S11 models yet, although they probably will do just that soon enough.

Can you expect any heftier discounts around Thanksgiving or Christmas? I honestly don't think so because this is simply too good of a tablet to drop below $649.99 with no strings attached. Our in-depth Galaxy Tab S11 review will tell you everything you need to know about the relatively compact (at least compared to the Tab S11 Ultra) Android powerhouse, which shines in almost every department from screen quality to overall performance, battery life, charging speeds, and perhaps above all, long-term software support.

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US!

Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15
Pre-order now
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15174 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Samsung Galaxy Tab - Deals History
203 stories
11 Nov, 2025
Black Friday has come early for Galaxy Tab S11 shoppers with unprecedented Samsung deal
10 Nov, 2025
Samsung is already selling the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at a Black Friday-grade discount
07 Nov, 2025
Best Buy is slashing an astounding $375 off Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra for a limited time
06 Nov, 2025
The Galaxy Tab S9+ is making a comeback at an epic 40% off at Walmart
30 Oct, 2025
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 8

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Samsung is already selling the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at a Black Friday-grade discount
Samsung is already selling the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at a Black Friday-grade discount
Samsung Galaxy S26 is almost here: 60W fast charging and 5 other upgrades you should be looking forward to
Samsung Galaxy S26 is almost here: 60W fast charging and 5 other upgrades you should be looking forward to
OnePlus is refreshingly on schedule with an enormous update you’ll fall in love with
OnePlus is refreshingly on schedule with an enormous update you’ll fall in love with
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put
Rumored Verizon decision will let down both customers and employees
Rumored Verizon decision will let down both customers and employees
Motorola is releasing yet another low-cost mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery (and Android 16)
Motorola is releasing yet another low-cost mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery (and Android 16)

Latest News

Something big could be happening with T-Mobile this month
Something big could be happening with T-Mobile this month
Apple plans to turn into an AI pioneer by adding a chatbot to one of its apps
Apple plans to turn into an AI pioneer by adding a chatbot to one of its apps
One rumored iPhone model is no longer coming out later next year
One rumored iPhone model is no longer coming out later next year
Galaxy S26 Ultra may have a display downgrade in the name of a camera upgrade
Galaxy S26 Ultra may have a display downgrade in the name of a camera upgrade
T-Mobile teams up with 24-hour cable channel to bring you closer to important breaking news
T-Mobile teams up with 24-hour cable channel to bring you closer to important breaking news
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless