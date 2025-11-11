Black Friday has come early for Galaxy Tab S11 shoppers with unprecedented Samsung deal





That's technically not true for Samsung's official US e-store, where no such sales event is advertised just yet. But that's not stopping the world's number one smartphone maker and number two tablet vendor from charging a lot less than usual for popular products like the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Tab S11 Ultra, and yes, the Galaxy Tab S11 right now.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 $649 99 $799 99 $150 off (19%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,400mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Gray and Silver Color Options, No Device Trade-In Required Buy at Samsung









As the name suggests, the "vanilla" Tab S11 is not as obscenely large as its Ultra sibling, which is why its price point is also significantly lower. Normally set at $799.99 and up, that can be knocked down to as little as $649.99 at the time of this writing with no special requirements whatsoever.

That's right, you don't need to trade in an existing device or jump through any other hoops to save an unprecedented 150 bucks on the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S11 with your choice of 128, 256, or 512 gigs of internal storage space. 650 bucks, of course, will only be enough to get you the humblest of those three configurations, while the other two are currently available for $709.99 and $829.99 respectively instead of $859.99 and $979.99.





All three variants come with the same 12GB RAM count, mind you, so if you're primarily focused on multitasking, you'll undoubtedly be satisfied regardless of your storage choice. And no, the likes of Amazon and Best Buy can't match Samsung 's incredible (and incredibly early) holiday generosity on any of those Tab S11 models yet, although they probably will do just that soon enough.





Can you expect any heftier discounts around Thanksgiving or Christmas? I honestly don't think so because this is simply too good of a tablet to drop below $649.99 with no strings attached. Our in-depth Galaxy Tab S11 review will tell you everything you need to know about the relatively compact (at least compared to the Tab S11 Ultra ) Android powerhouse, which shines in almost every department from screen quality to overall performance, battery life, charging speeds, and perhaps above all, long-term software support.





