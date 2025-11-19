Want a holiday bargain? Don't overlook the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ at this early Black Friday discount!
It's still not ultra-affordable, but it's cheaper than ever before, as well as big, bold, and beautiful.
Unless you've been living under a rock and stubbornly refused to admit that the holiday shopping season is for all intents and purposes already underway, you've probably noticed that most major US retailers are selling all the best Samsung tablets at massive discounts.
That's not an exaggeration, mind you, as each and every single member of the Galaxy Tab family appears to be significantly cheaper than usual at the likes of Amazon, including the jumbo-sized S10 FE+ mid-ranger.
This is obviously the big brother of the "regular" Galaxy Tab S10 FE I already told you about earlier this week, and its somewhat extravagant price (for a mid-range device) explains why the 13.1-incher flew under my radar these past couple of days at $150 off.
But that's clearly a large enough discount for the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus to seize the spotlight for at least a few minutes ahead of the official start of Amazon's undoubtedly huge Black Friday Week sale tomorrow. Do I expect the gargantuan slate to go even more than 150 bucks off its $649.99 and $749.99 list prices in 128 and 256GB storage variants respectively? No, I do not.
That's one thin slab of silicon... with a built-in S Pen. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
So, yes, you might as well save some time (in addition to a lot of money) and pull the trigger on your favorite of those two configurations in your preferred color option right now. That is, of course, if you can't afford the higher-end Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, Tab S10 Ultra, Tab S11, or Tab S11 Ultra at their own outstanding (and outstandingly early) Black Friday 2025 discounts.
Naturally, this thing is also considerably humbler than Apple's new M5-powered iPad Pro 11 and iPad Pro 13 in multiple key departments, but that always handy bundled S Pen, reasonably smooth 90Hz refresh rate-capable IPS LCD screen, razor-thin 6mm profile, ultra-premium build quality, and massive 10,090mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 45W charging technology make the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ value proposition pretty much unbeatable today.
