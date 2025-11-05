Last year's Surface Pro (with keyboard) is this year's holiday must-buy at a huge $450 discount
Only $899.99 for a super-productive and versatile 13-inch tablet with a lot of memory, a lot of storage, a very powerful processor, and a keyboard? This deal can't last long!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
While newer products are almost always better in the consumer tech industry, Microsoft's Surface Pro family looks like a major exception to that rule, welcoming a 12-inch member to the tablet market around six months ago that's in many ways inferior to its 13-inch predecessor.
If you prefer the older and larger Windows-powered slate, you'll undoubtedly be delighted to hear about Best Buy's early Black Friday 2025 deal on it. Although it's not explicitly labeled as such, this killer new $450 discount is unlikely to be eclipsed anytime soon by any major US retailers, and that obviously includes all actual Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events over the next few weeks.
The 11th Gen Surface Pro model currently marked down by a towering 450 bucks from a $1,349.99 list price comes with a hefty 16GB RAM count and a speedy and equally generous 512GB solid state drive, as well as a bundled keyboard.
That means that you can successfully replace your traditional laptop with this 13-inch mobile computing machine by coughing up $899.99, which is clearly a remarkably low price to pay for that level of versatility, productivity, and yes, sheer and raw power.
While the new 12-inch Surface Pro packs an octa-core Snapdragon X Plus processor, the 2024 generation pairs that aforementioned 13-inch PixelSense display with a faster 10-core Snapdragon X Plus chip. The battery life is not bad either (to say the least) for such a large and speedy tablet, at up to 14 hours of video playback between charges, and the two USB-C ports offer a kind of convenience that the best Android tablets and iPads out there can only dream of.
Who needs a laptop anymore when this tablet and keyboard bundled can be had this cheap? | Image Credit -- Microsoft
Speaking of, you can currently get something like Samsung's Galaxy Tab S11 and Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro (M5) at around $900 as well, but with no keyboard included and just 256 gigs of internal storage space, I'm not sure you could ever consider the two decent alternatives to Microsoft's 2024-released Surface Pro 11 on sale at Best Buy right now.
Even Amazon is running an interesting (albeit less compelling) Surface Pro (2024) sale, charging $400 under a regular price of $1,499.99 for a Snapdragon X Elite variant with an OLED instead of an LCD panel, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, but no keyboard bundled in.
Follow us on Google News
05 Nov, 2025Last year's Surface Pro (with keyboard) is this year's holiday must-buy at a huge $450 discount
03 Nov, 2025This Surface Pro (2025) deal is so good and rare that it could go away at any moment
30 Oct, 2025The maxed-out 32GB/1TB Surface Pro 11 with Snapdragon X Elite power gets a rare $550 off
14 Oct, 2025One of the greatest Microsoft Surface Pro 12 deals yet is back on for a (super) limited time
10 Oct, 2025Massive 30% discount goes live on the 16/512GB Surface Pro 11 with Snapdragon X Elite
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: