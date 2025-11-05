Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

Last year's Surface Pro (with keyboard) is this year's holiday must-buy at a huge $450 discount

Only $899.99 for a super-productive and versatile 13-inch tablet with a lot of memory, a lot of storage, a very powerful processor, and a keyboard? This deal can't last long!

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Windows Microsoft Tablets Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Microsoft Surface Pro (2024) with keyboard
While newer products are almost always better in the consumer tech industry, Microsoft's Surface Pro family looks like a major exception to that rule, welcoming a 12-inch member to the tablet market around six months ago that's in many ways inferior to its 13-inch predecessor.

If you prefer the older and larger Windows-powered slate, you'll undoubtedly be delighted to hear about Best Buy's early Black Friday 2025 deal on it. Although it's not explicitly labeled as such, this killer new $450 discount is unlikely to be eclipsed anytime soon by any major US retailers, and that obviously includes all actual Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events over the next few weeks.

Microsoft Surface Pro

$899 99
$1349 99
$450 off (33%)
11th Edition, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, 10-Core Snapdragon X Elite Processor, 13-Inch LCD Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Black, Keyboard Included
Buy at BestBuy

Microsoft Surface Pro

$401 off (27%)
11th Edition, Device Only, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, 12-Core Snapdragon X Elite Processor, 13-Inch OLED Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Dune Color
Buy at Amazon

The 11th Gen Surface Pro model currently marked down by a towering 450 bucks from a $1,349.99 list price comes with a hefty 16GB RAM count and a speedy and equally generous 512GB solid state drive, as well as a bundled keyboard.

That means that you can successfully replace your traditional laptop with this 13-inch mobile computing machine by coughing up $899.99, which is clearly a remarkably low price to pay for that level of versatility, productivity, and yes, sheer and raw power.

While the new 12-inch Surface Pro packs an octa-core Snapdragon X Plus processor, the 2024 generation pairs that aforementioned 13-inch PixelSense display with a faster 10-core Snapdragon X Plus chip. The battery life is not bad either (to say the least) for such a large and speedy tablet, at up to 14 hours of video playback between charges, and the two USB-C ports offer a kind of convenience that the best Android tablets and iPads out there can only dream of.


Speaking of, you can currently get something like Samsung's Galaxy Tab S11 and Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro (M5) at around $900 as well, but with no keyboard included and just 256 gigs of internal storage space, I'm not sure you could ever consider the two decent alternatives to Microsoft's 2024-released Surface Pro 11 on sale at Best Buy right now.

Even Amazon is running an interesting (albeit less compelling) Surface Pro (2024) sale, charging $400 under a regular price of $1,499.99 for a Snapdragon X Elite variant with an OLED instead of an LCD panel, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, but no keyboard bundled in.

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US!

Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15
Pre-order now
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Microsoft Surface - Deals History
56 stories
05 Nov, 2025
Last year's Surface Pro (with keyboard) is this year's holiday must-buy at a huge $450 discount
03 Nov, 2025
This Surface Pro (2025) deal is so good and rare that it could go away at any moment
30 Oct, 2025
The maxed-out 32GB/1TB Surface Pro 11 with Snapdragon X Elite power gets a rare $550 off
14 Oct, 2025
One of the greatest Microsoft Surface Pro 12 deals yet is back on for a (super) limited time
10 Oct, 2025
Massive 30% discount goes live on the 16/512GB Surface Pro 11 with Snapdragon X Elite
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 5

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

The first-ever Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold deal is finally here, and it's epic
The first-ever Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold deal is finally here, and it's epic
Leak showcasing finalized Galaxy S26 series indicates base model will steal the show
Leak showcasing finalized Galaxy S26 series indicates base model will steal the show
It's hard to believe, but the Exynos 2600 AP reportedly benchmarks at Apple M5 levels
It's hard to believe, but the Exynos 2600 AP reportedly benchmarks at Apple M5 levels
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Galaxy S26 Ultra's Snapdragon woes could hurt sales as Exynos struggles are real
Galaxy S26 Ultra's Snapdragon woes could hurt sales as Exynos struggles are real
Phone manufacturer slams on the brakes after iPhone Air flop
Phone manufacturer slams on the brakes after iPhone Air flop

Latest News

This Razr+ (2024) deal is insane — grab $800 in total savings
This Razr+ (2024) deal is insane — grab $800 in total savings
The LTE-enabled Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is way too cheap to wait until Black Friday
The LTE-enabled Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is way too cheap to wait until Black Friday
Galaxy S25+ just dropped by $150 on Amazon
Galaxy S25+ just dropped by $150 on Amazon
Another phone brand steps in the US, roll out the red carpet
Another phone brand steps in the US, roll out the red carpet
EcoFlow's Delta 3 Classic plunges to a record-low price ahead of Black Friday
EcoFlow's Delta 3 Classic plunges to a record-low price ahead of Black Friday
Google Maps' new live lane guidance helps users safely exit a highway
Google Maps' new live lane guidance helps users safely exit a highway
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless