Last year's Surface Pro (with keyboard) is this year's holiday must-buy at a huge $450 discount





If you prefer the older and larger Windows-powered slate, you'll undoubtedly be delighted to hear about Best Buy's early Black Friday 2025 deal on it. Although it's not explicitly labeled as such, this killer new $450 discount is unlikely to be eclipsed anytime soon by any major US retailers, and that obviously includes all actual Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events over the next few weeks.

Microsoft Surface Pro $899 99 $1349 99 $450 off (33%) 11th Edition, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, 10-Core Snapdragon X Elite Processor, 13-Inch LCD Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Black, Keyboard Included Buy at BestBuy Microsoft Surface Pro $401 off (27%) 11th Edition, Device Only, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, 12-Core Snapdragon X Elite Processor, 13-Inch OLED Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Dune Color Buy at Amazon





The 11th Gen Surface Pro model currently marked down by a towering 450 bucks from a $1,349.99 list price comes with a hefty 16GB RAM count and a speedy and equally generous 512GB solid state drive, as well as a bundled keyboard.





That means that you can successfully replace your traditional laptop with this 13-inch mobile computing machine by coughing up $899.99, which is clearly a remarkably low price to pay for that level of versatility, productivity, and yes, sheer and raw power.

While the new 12-inch Surface Pro packs an octa-core Snapdragon X Plus processor, the 2024 generation pairs that aforementioned 13-inch PixelSense display with a faster 10-core Snapdragon X Plus chip. The battery life is not bad either (to say the least) for such a large and speedy tablet, at up to 14 hours of video playback between charges, and the two USB-C ports offer a kind of convenience that the best Android tablets and iPads out there can only dream of.









Speaking of, you can currently get something like Samsung's Galaxy Tab S11 and Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro (M5) at around $900 as well, but with no keyboard included and just 256 gigs of internal storage space, I'm not sure you could ever consider the two decent alternatives to Microsoft's 2024-released Surface Pro 11 on sale at Best Buy right now.





Even Amazon is running an interesting (albeit less compelling) Surface Pro (2024) sale, charging $400 under a regular price of $1,499.99 for a Snapdragon X Elite variant with an OLED instead of an LCD panel, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, but no keyboard bundled in.

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US! Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15 Pre-order now