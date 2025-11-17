Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!
Samsung's two-month-old Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger is on sale at an epic Black Friday discount

Now this is what I call an irresistible Black Friday 2025 deal!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
I don't know about you, but I'm not exactly surprised by Amazon's early Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 FE Black Friday 2025 deals available today. That's because one of those slates is certainly old enough to score a hefty discount ahead of the holidays, while the other one always felt a little overpriced to me.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, on the other hand, was announced in August, commercially released in September, and marked down by a cool $50 from a reasonable list price of $350 in October, so I'm not sure I would have bet the farm on the 10.9-inch mid-ranger receiving a $100 discount in November.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite

$100 off (29%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 10.9-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2112 x 1320 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Exynos 1380 Processor, Android 15, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery, 25W Charging Support, Circle to Search, AI Tools, Gray Color, S Pen Included
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite

$100 off (24%)
Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 10.9-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2112 x 1320 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Exynos 1380 Processor, Android 15, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery, 25W Charging Support, Circle to Search, AI Tools, Three Color Options, S Pen Included
Buy at Amazon


But that's precisely what's happening right now, and it's really hard to stress just how compelling the new S Pen-wielding tablet is at its lower-than-ever prices. Yes, that $100 markdown is good for both the entry-level 128GB storage configuration that typically costs $349.99 and a 256 gig variant with a regular price of $419.99.

If you hurry, you can even get a choice between three different colorways as far as the latter model is concerned, while the more affordable variant is already available in a single gray hue (presumably due to your very strong demand).

Keep in mind that the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite pairs an excellent 8GB RAM count with 256GB internal storage space while only settling for 6 gigs of the good stuff in combination with half that local digital hoarding room.


That means that you should really go for a costlier option (if you can), which might just be the absolute best budget tablet available right now, narrowly beating the more expensive Galaxy Tab S10 FE in terms of bang for your buck.

With a 90Hz refresh rate-capable TFT LCD screen in tow, an almost surprisingly premium (and good-looking) design, solid battery life, respectable 25W charging technology, and absolutely mind-blowing long-term software support (seven guaranteed OS updates!!!), the Tab S10 Lite simply can't get any cheaper than this by the end of the year. So, yes, you should definitely look to take advantage of Amazon's early Black Friday sale before it's too late.

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15215 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Follow us on Google News
Follow us on Google News
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
