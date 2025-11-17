Samsung's two-month-old Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger is on sale at an epic Black Friday discount
Now this is what I call an irresistible Black Friday 2025 deal!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
I don't know about you, but I'm not exactly surprised by Amazon's early Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 FE Black Friday 2025 deals available today. That's because one of those slates is certainly old enough to score a hefty discount ahead of the holidays, while the other one always felt a little overpriced to me.
The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, on the other hand, was announced in August, commercially released in September, and marked down by a cool $50 from a reasonable list price of $350 in October, so I'm not sure I would have bet the farm on the 10.9-inch mid-ranger receiving a $100 discount in November.
But that's precisely what's happening right now, and it's really hard to stress just how compelling the new S Pen-wielding tablet is at its lower-than-ever prices. Yes, that $100 markdown is good for both the entry-level 128GB storage configuration that typically costs $349.99 and a 256 gig variant with a regular price of $419.99.
If you hurry, you can even get a choice between three different colorways as far as the latter model is concerned, while the more affordable variant is already available in a single gray hue (presumably due to your very strong demand).
Keep in mind that the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite pairs an excellent 8GB RAM count with 256GB internal storage space while only settling for 6 gigs of the good stuff in combination with half that local digital hoarding room.
This is almost too handsome for such an ultra-affordable tablet. And it's got an S Pen, too. | Image Credit -- Samsung
That means that you should really go for a costlier option (if you can), which might just be the absolute best budget tablet available right now, narrowly beating the more expensive Galaxy Tab S10 FE in terms of bang for your buck.
With a 90Hz refresh rate-capable TFT LCD screen in tow, an almost surprisingly premium (and good-looking) design, solid battery life, respectable 25W charging technology, and absolutely mind-blowing long-term software support (seven guaranteed OS updates!!!), the Tab S10 Lite simply can't get any cheaper than this by the end of the year. So, yes, you should definitely look to take advantage of Amazon's early Black Friday sale before it's too late.
Follow us on Google News
17 Nov, 2025Samsung and Best Buy join forces to make the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra cheaper than ever for Black Friday Samsung's two-month-old Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger is on sale at an epic Black Friday discount At $140 off, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE is an early Black Friday must-buy for a lot of Samsung fans Save over $350 on an exceptional tablet with Amazon's early Galaxy Tab S10+ Black Friday deal!
12 Nov, 2025This exclusive Galaxy Tab S10 Lite promo is still going strong
Loading ...
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: