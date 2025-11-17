Samsung's two-month-old Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger is on sale at an epic Black Friday discount





Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite $100 off (29%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 10.9-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2112 x 1320 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Exynos 1380 Processor, Android 15, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery, 25W Charging Support, Circle to Search, AI Tools, Gray Color, S Pen Included Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite $100 off (24%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 10.9-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2112 x 1320 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Exynos 1380 Processor, Android 15, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery, 25W Charging Support, Circle to Search, AI Tools, Three Color Options, S Pen Included Buy at Amazon









But that's precisely what's happening right now, and it's really hard to stress just how compelling the new S Pen-wielding tablet is at its lower-than-ever prices. Yes, that $100 markdown is good for both the entry-level 128GB storage configuration that typically costs $349.99 and a 256 gig variant with a regular price of $419.99.

If you hurry, you can even get a choice between three different colorways as far as the latter model is concerned, while the more affordable variant is already available in a single gray hue (presumably due to your very strong demand).





Keep in mind that the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite pairs an excellent 8GB RAM count with 256GB internal storage space while only settling for 6 gigs of the good stuff in combination with half that local digital hoarding room.









in terms of bang for your buck. That means that you should really go for a costlier option (if you can), which might just be the absolute best budget tablet available right now, narrowly beating the more expensive Galaxy Tab S10 FE in terms of bang for your buck.





With a 90Hz refresh rate-capable TFT LCD screen in tow, an almost surprisingly premium (and good-looking) design, solid battery life, respectable 25W charging technology, and absolutely mind-blowing long-term software support (seven guaranteed OS updates!!!), the Tab S10 Lite simply can't get any cheaper than this by the end of the year. So, yes, you should definitely look to take advantage of Amazon's early Black Friday sale before it's too late.





