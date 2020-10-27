Best tablet deals to expect on Black Friday
This article will be updated regularly as new iPad Black Friday 2020 deals become available.Shopping season is almost here and Amazon Prime Day offered some very good deals on our favorite tech gadgets. Now, Black Friday seems to promise an even bigger shopping event, with some early deals starting way before the official date of Black Friday 2020: November 27, and even more deals are expected to come in the next weeks.
Also read:
If you want to get yourself a new tablet or iPad with a good discount and save some more money for Christmas presents, Black Friday will give you that opportunity with its discounts on tablets. Here, we have a list of some early Black Friday tablet deals, along with our expectations on what other discounts to look forward to in the coming weeks. Check it out!
Black Friday deals on tablets:
Should we expect iPad discounts on Black Friday?Currently, there are not a lot of early Black Friday deals on iPads, but we can expect some good opportunities for an upgrade this year. Usually, Apple devices sell like hotcakes on Black Friday, more than any other non-Apple event, so we don’t expect anything different this year.
The iPad Pro, no matter the 11-inch or 12.9-inch size, will most likely also be discounted soon on the big retailers. Currently, we have Amazon with a cool early offer on the iPad Pro:
The iPad Air and the iPad mini would definitely also see some discount love for Black Friday. We expect Best Buy and Amazon to offer good deals on those devices. Additionally, renewed units from previous years will most likely also be a very good bargain on Black Friday, and may save you even more money. Renewed iPads from Amazon work and look just like a new iPad.
Deals on Samsung Galaxy tablets for Black FridayIf you’re not into Apple iPad, worry not, as Black Friday will have something stored for you as well. Samsung’s tablets are a great option for school and work, and discounts on them have already started, although not for the newest models as of yet.
Best Buy has some sweet offers for us on Samsung Galaxy tablets at the moment. First off, the powerful flagship Galaxy Tab S6 128GB from last year is now discounted on Best Buy, helping you save $150. If you want a bigger storage option for the Galaxy Tab S6, Best Buy has you covered by a $180 discount for the 256GB variant. On the budget-friendly scene, last year’s affordable Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch is discounted as well, helping you save $80, while the Galaxy Tab E is discounted by $70.
Additionally, the slightly bigger Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4-inch is discounted by a gorgeous 20% on Amazon:
Black Friday sales on Amazon Fire tablets
Amazon's own Fire tablets are great affordable option for you or for your kids. We saw some great discounts on Amazon Fire tablets for Prime Day, and we might as well expect them to get some great Black Friday discounts as well, on Amazon, and even on some other retailers, such as Target or Best Buy. We can expect discounts on their original prices to be between 30-40% off, but we have to wait and see.
Keep in mind that more early Black Friday deals are going to show up in the following weeks, so make sure to check this article regularly as it is going to be updated when new deals and discounts for Black Friday 2020 appear.
Also read: