Save over $350 on an exceptional tablet with Amazon's early Galaxy Tab S10+ Black Friday deal!





The Galaxy Tab S10 + marked down by up to $352 at Amazon right now. The Galaxy Tab S11 family is instead composed of "vanilla" and Ultra members only, which makes it pretty impressive to see the+ marked down by up to $352 at Amazon right now.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ $352 off (31%) Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 12.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with AKG Sound, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Platinum Silver Color, S Pen Included Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ $250 off (25%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 12.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with AKG Sound, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Platinum Silver Color, S Pen Included Buy at Amazon









That's for a 512GB storage variant normally priced at $1,119.99, mind you, while the entry-level 256 gig configuration is discounted by a comparatively humbler but still fairly substantial $250 from a list price of $999.99.





To maximize your savings ahead of Thanksgiving and Christmas, you'll have to opt for a Platinum Silver colorway instead of its Moonstone Gray alternative (regardless of how much internal storage space you think you need), and you probably have to hurry as well.

Technically, Amazon's Black Friday Week sale is scheduled to start in just a few days (specifically, on November 20), but that $352 price cut seems random enough to go away in a few hours and not actually return by the end of the year.









Of course, that's just an assumption on my part, and it's equally possible that Amazon or Samsung will offer an even heftier discount soon. But with a stunning Dynamic AMOLED 2X display in tow, one of the sleekest tablet designs out there, a reasonably powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor under the hood, and an always handy built-in stylus, this thing looks a little too good to drop further in price in the near future.













