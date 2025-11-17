Save over $350 on an exceptional tablet with Amazon's early Galaxy Tab S10+ Black Friday deal!

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus
Released in the fall of 2024, the 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ is on sale at its highest ever discount before Black Friday 2025. That may not sound very surprising if you consider all the amazingly early holiday deals available at both retailers like Amazon and device manufacturers like Samsung, but you have to remember that the Tab S10 Plus didn't get a direct sequel this year.

The Galaxy Tab S11 family is instead composed of "vanilla" and Ultra members only, which makes it pretty impressive to see the Galaxy Tab S10+ marked down by up to $352 at Amazon right now.

That's for a 512GB storage variant normally priced at $1,119.99, mind you, while the entry-level 256 gig configuration is discounted by a comparatively humbler but still fairly substantial $250 from a list price of $999.99.

To maximize your savings ahead of Thanksgiving and Christmas, you'll have to opt for a Platinum Silver colorway instead of its Moonstone Gray alternative (regardless of how much internal storage space you think you need), and you probably have to hurry as well.

Technically, Amazon's Black Friday Week sale is scheduled to start in just a few days (specifically, on November 20), but that $352 price cut seems random enough to go away in a few hours and not actually return by the end of the year.


Of course, that's just an assumption on my part, and it's equally possible that Amazon or Samsung will offer an even heftier discount soon. But with a stunning Dynamic AMOLED 2X display in tow, one of the sleekest tablet designs out there, a reasonably powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor under the hood, and an always handy built-in stylus, this thing looks a little too good to drop further in price in the near future.

I'm not sure if I'd say that it's better than Apple's best iPads today, but it's definitely up there in the same league, and at least for the time being, it's a lot cheaper than the brand-new M5-powered 11 and 13-inchers.


