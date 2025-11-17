At $140 off, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE is an early Black Friday must-buy for a lot of Samsung fans





If you can't afford last year's high-end Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, this year's mid-range Galaxy Tab S10 FE might be the best choice for you ahead of the holidays at a killer $140 discount. This is currently good for both the 128 and 256GB storage configurations of the Exynos 1580-powered 10.9-incher in three color options (each), thus eclipsing Amazon's Prime Day 2025 promotions from a couple of months ago while obviously not requiring a Prime membership this time around.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE $140 off (28%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 1580 Processor, Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 8,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Dual Speakers with AKG Technology, Three Color Options, US Version, S Pen Included Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE $140 off (25%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 1580 Processor, Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 8,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Dual Speakers with AKG Technology, Three Color Options, US Version, S Pen Included Buy at Amazon









The Tab S10 Fan Edition normally costs $499.99 and $569.99 with 128 and 256 gigs of internal storage space respectively, so this early Black Friday 2025 deal clearly makes it one of the best budget tablets you can get this Christmas for yourself or a special someone.

variant. Now, I'm not going to tell you that the aforementioned Exynos 1580 processor is a screamer (even by sub-$400 standards), but it's definitely not bad either, especially when paired with the 12GB RAM count of the more expensive Galaxy Tab S10 FE variant.









The cheaper model only packs 8 gigs of the good stuff, so if you can afford it and if you care about your tablet's multitasking capabilities, you should absolutely opt for the 256GB storage variant.





In both cases, of course, you'll get a reasonably smooth and sharp 10.9-inch IPS LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate support and a resolution of 2304 x 1440 pixels, excellent battery life, blazing fast 45W charging, a super-slim 6mm profile, ultra-premium build quality, and perhaps most importantly, stellar long-term software support. Oh, and let's not forget about the built-in stylus you don't have to pay extra for (cough, Apple, cough).





