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A tempting Galaxy Tab S10 Lite deal just went live at Walmart

Make everyday entertainment much more enjoyable with this Galaxy Tab.

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Galaxy Tab S10 Lite in several color options.
View now at Walmart
It’s not every day you can save big on one of Samsung's best budget tablets. But now, Walmart is selling the Tab S10 Lite with a very tempting $51 discount. And while it was available at an even lower price during Black Friday, we still think this promo is more than worth checking out.

Galaxy Tab S10 Lite: now $51 off

$299
$349 99
$51 off (15%)
Walmart is now giving you a very tempting $51 discount on the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite. This is the only retailer giving you such a price cut right now, which makes the promo even harder to resist.
Buy at Walmart

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For one thing, Amazon and Best Buy now give you a slightly lower discount. What about the official store? Right now, Samsung.com only gives you a $150 maximum price cut, provided you trade in an eligible device in good condition.

While this Samsung tablet is much more modest, spec-wise, than Galaxy flagship devices, it actually holds its own quite well against other budget options. It features a pretty good-looking 10.9-inch display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, making visuals pop. And with the S Pen, you can doodle, take notes, and more without paying extra.

For a sub-$350 device, the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite delivers pretty solid performance. You can expect its Exynos 1380 chip to handle everyday tasks like a breeze. On top of that, you get some AI extras like Circle to Search that make content discovery much more intuitive.

Battery life is another standout here, by the way. This compact slate can last as much as 16 hours on a single charge, which is undeniably impressive.

All of that arrives in an Armor Aluminum design that should stay scratch-free for quite some time. And with the lightweight build, this tablet fits effortlessly into your backpack.

So, what do you think? If the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite sounds like the right fit for you, now’s a great time to save on it. Grab the 128GB Silver variant for $51 off and save big while this Walmart offer lasts.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

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Samsung Galaxy Tab - Deals History
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09 Feb, 2026
Amazon slashes the Galaxy Tab A11+ to a new best price ever
03 Feb, 2026
Amazon launches a surprise Galaxy Tab S10+ sale, saving you a huge 30%
28 Jan, 2026
Walmart's best-selling Galaxy Tab A11+ promo is still up for grabs
24 Jan, 2026
At $200 off, the Galaxy Tab S10+ is way harder to pass up
20 Jan, 2026
Budget Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is now an even easier buy
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