A tempting Galaxy Tab S10 Lite deal just went live at Walmart
Make everyday entertainment much more enjoyable with this Galaxy Tab.
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best budget tablets. But now, Walmart is selling the Tab S10 Lite with a very tempting $51 discount. And while it was available at an even lower price during Black Friday, we still think this promo is more than worth checking out.It’s not every day you can save big on one of Samsung's
For one thing, Amazon and Best Buy now give you a slightly lower discount. What about the official store? Right now, Samsung.com only gives you a $150 maximum price cut, provided you trade in an eligible device in good condition.
While this Samsung tablet is much more modest, spec-wise, than Galaxy flagship devices, it actually holds its own quite well against other budget options. It features a pretty good-looking 10.9-inch display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, making visuals pop. And with the S Pen, you can doodle, take notes, and more without paying extra.
Battery life is another standout here, by the way. This compact slate can last as much as 16 hours on a single charge, which is undeniably impressive.
All of that arrives in an Armor Aluminum design that should stay scratch-free for quite some time. And with the lightweight build, this tablet fits effortlessly into your backpack.
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For one thing, Amazon and Best Buy now give you a slightly lower discount. What about the official store? Right now, Samsung.com only gives you a $150 maximum price cut, provided you trade in an eligible device in good condition.
While this Samsung tablet is much more modest, spec-wise, than Galaxy flagship devices, it actually holds its own quite well against other budget options. It features a pretty good-looking 10.9-inch display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, making visuals pop. And with the S Pen, you can doodle, take notes, and more without paying extra.
For a sub-$350 device, the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite delivers pretty solid performance. You can expect its Exynos 1380 chip to handle everyday tasks like a breeze. On top of that, you get some AI extras like Circle to Search that make content discovery much more intuitive.
Battery life is another standout here, by the way. This compact slate can last as much as 16 hours on a single charge, which is undeniably impressive.
All of that arrives in an Armor Aluminum design that should stay scratch-free for quite some time. And with the lightweight build, this tablet fits effortlessly into your backpack.
So, what do you think? If the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite sounds like the right fit for you, now’s a great time to save on it. Grab the 128GB Silver variant for $51 off and save big while this Walmart offer lasts.
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