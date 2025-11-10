Samsung is already selling the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at a Black Friday-grade discount





Normally priced at $1,199.99 and up, the two-month-old 14.6-inch giant is obviously not affordable by any standards after a $200 markdown. But it's more affordable than it's ever been (without an obligatory device trade-in), and if you feel like you absolutely have to own the Normally priced at $1,199.99 and up, the two-month-old 14.6-inch giant is obviously not affordable by any standards after a $200 markdown. But it's more affordable than it's ever been (without an obligatory device trade-in), and if you feel like you absolutelyto own the best Android tablet with the most gigantic screen this Christmas, you should probably pull the trigger without hesitation right now.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra $999 99 $1199 99 $200 off (17%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Cameras, 11,600mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Gray and Silver Color Options, No Device Trade-In Required Buy at Samsung









That $200 discount with no strings attached applies across the board, mind you, so an entry-level variant with 256 gigs of internal storage space can be yours for $999.99 instead of the aforementioned regular starting price of the Tab S11 Ultra , while 512GB and 1TB configurations will set you back $1,119.99 and $1,419.99 respectively.









But it also goes without saying that the Tab S11 Ultra packs a newer and faster processor than its predecessor, not to mention that it's guaranteed to receive one more major software update thanks to its younger age.









Our Black Friday 2025 tablet guide includes many more deals on exciting products just like this one.

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US! Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15 Pre-order now