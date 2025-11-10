Samsung is already selling the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at a Black Friday-grade discount

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

Probably the best Android tablet around is more affordable than ever before with absolutely no strings attached.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra with S Pen
Never one to be outdone by third-party retailers like Best Buy and Amazon, Samsung appears to have kicked off a number of early Black Friday 2025 deals on its official US website as well. These may not be advertised as such, but I highly doubt that the Galaxy Z Fold 7, for instance, will receive a heftier discount than $600 anytime soon, and the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is also unlikely to get much cheaper than today this holiday season.

Normally priced at $1,199.99 and up, the two-month-old 14.6-inch giant is obviously not affordable by any standards after a $200 markdown. But it's more affordable than it's ever been (without an obligatory device trade-in), and if you feel like you absolutely have to own the best Android tablet with the most gigantic screen this Christmas, you should probably pull the trigger without hesitation right now.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra

$999 99
$1199 99
$200 off (17%)
Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Cameras, 11,600mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Gray and Silver Color Options, No Device Trade-In Required
Buy at Samsung


That $200 discount with no strings attached applies across the board, mind you, so an entry-level variant with 256 gigs of internal storage space can be yours for $999.99 instead of the aforementioned regular starting price of the Tab S11 Ultra, while 512GB and 1TB configurations will set you back $1,119.99 and $1,419.99 respectively.

Furthermore, you can choose between (fairly unexciting) gray and silver colorways for all three variants, and of course, you'll get a handy S Pen included at no extra cost. Granted, as our comprehensive Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra review highlights, said stylus is not as convenient and as versatile as it used to be, and the gargantuan slate actually comes with a few more disadvantages compared to last year's Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, which is obviously (a little) cheaper at the time of this writing.


But it also goes without saying that the Tab S11 Ultra packs a newer and faster processor than its predecessor, not to mention that it's guaranteed to receive one more major software update thanks to its younger age.

Perhaps more importantly, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra can largely hold its own against Apple's 13-inch iPad Pro (M5) and Microsoft's Surface Pro (2024), at least in terms of bang for your buck... at these newly reduced prices. Yes, the iPad Pro is more powerful, and the Surface Pro more productive, but somehow, Samsung's ultra-high-end colossus feels like the more well-balanced mobile computing machine.

Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Samsung Galaxy Tab - Deals History
202 stories
10 Nov, 2025
Samsung is already selling the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at a Black Friday-grade discount
07 Nov, 2025
Best Buy is slashing an astounding $375 off Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra for a limited time
06 Nov, 2025
The Galaxy Tab S9+ is making a comeback at an epic 40% off at Walmart
30 Oct, 2025
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
28 Oct, 2025
Amazon is selling the gargantuan Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ mid-ranger at a rare $100 discount
