iPad Pro M5 (2025) release date expectations, price estimates and upgrades

Apple is likely gearing up to debut the next-gen M5 chipset in the upcoming iPad Pro. The M5 should deliver a boost in both speed and efficiency. Every chip jump so far has made a difference and the M5 is expected to keep that momentum going, pushing performance and battery life to the next level.



Design-wise, don’t expect anything major this time. Apple already gave the iPad Pro a serious redesign with its 2024 model, so it is unlikely we will see another major shakeup just a year later. This means the new iPad Pro will probably stick with that super slim form factor, OLED displays in two sizes, a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1000 nits of brightness.



Reportedly,



That would line up nicely with the launch timeline of previous models like the 2018 and 2022 versions. However, the most recent iPad Pro models dropped in May 2024, so you never know with Apple and what the company could decide.



* - probable dates





iPad Pro M5 price









The current model already saw a slight price bump, so another hike this year didn’t seem likely – at least not at first. But with



* - anticipated prices

If you are going for the Wi-Fi + Cellular version, expect to tack on around $200 more to the prices mentioned above.





iPad Pro M5 camera









For now, there aren’t any signs of changes to the camera setup, so the iPad Pro M5 is expected to keep the same cameras as the current model. Apple moved the selfie camera to the center with the iPad Pro M4 (2024) and that position will likely stick around.



The ultra-wide lens was dropped with the 2024 model and chances are it won’t be making a return this time either. So, the upcoming model will probably have only one 12 MP main camera and the same front facing one.



That said, the chip inside should still let you shoot 4K video at 24, 25, 30, or 60 FPS, plus ProRes video at 4K 30 FPS – if you are into doing all that with a 12 MP tablet camera, of course.



iPad Pro M5 expected camera setup:

12 MP main camera

12 MP selfie camera



iPad Pro M5 storage





With the last model, Apple dropped the entry-level 128GB option and don’t count on it coming back. In 2025, for a device that starts around $1,000, that kind of base storage just doesn’t cut it anymore.



That said, we are not expecting any changes in storage tiers either, so you will likely be choosing from the same four configurations again.





11-inch iPad Pro M5 expected storage capacity:





256 GB

512 GB

1 TB

2 TB





13-inch iPad Pro M5 expected storage capacity:





256 GB

512 GB

1 TB

2 TB

iPad Pro M5 design





So, we will likely see the same ultra-thin build, with the 11-inch model staying at just 5.1mm thin, and the larger 13-inch model around 5.3mm thin. That makes it the thinnest Apple device to date. While the upcoming



The new Pro model will likely come in two sizes – 11-inch and 13-inch – available in Silver and Space Gray, at the very least. Last year was a huge one for the iPad Pro, with its first-ever OLED display, a thinner and lighter design, the M4 chip, support for the new Apple Pencil Pro and more. This year, however, it is expected to be a more modest update, with the M5 chip likely being the only major change.So, we will likely see the same ultra-thin build, with the 11-inch model staying at just 5.1mm thin, and the larger 13-inch model around 5.3mm thin. That makes it the thinnest Apple device to date. While the upcoming iPhone 17 Air might try to take that title later this year, for now, the iPad Pro holds it and the next model should be just as slim.The new Pro model will likely come in two sizes – 11-inch and 13-inch – available in Silver and Space Gray, at the very least.

iPad Pro M5 display



Just like the current iPad Pro, the upcoming M5 model is expected to pack the Ultra Retina XDR display, pushing the boundaries of what is possible on a tablet screen.



Thanks to Tandem OLED tech, the display packs two OLED layers stacked together, delivering 1,600 nits of brightness for HDR content. This makes the colors more accurate and the image quality sharp, giving you a totally immersive viewing experience.



Apple also added a nano-textured glass option last year for those who need to work in bright environments. It is only available on the 1TB and 2TB models for an extra $100, but it seriously reduces glare, making it a game-changer for anyone needing clear visuals in any lighting.



Pair all of this with the ProMotion technology that offers a fluid 120Hz refresh rate, and you’ve got a tablet that is not just easy on the eyes but also impressively smooth in performance.





iPad Pro M5 battery









Still, looking at past models and their power specs, we can make some educated guesses about what is in store for the upcoming Pro models. For example, the 11-inch iPad Pro is likely to feature an 8,300mAh battery, while the 13-inch version might come with a larger 10,340mAh battery.



iPad Pro M5 features and software





AI-assisted writing and drawing with the Apple Pencil

Image Playground to generate images directly in apps

Generative photo editing (like Magic Eraser)

Image and emoji creation (Genmoji)

Audio recording transcription

A revamped iPad Calculator that integrates with Notes, turning numbers and formulas into dynamic, editable graphics in real-time

The ability to compose and modify the tone of emails or messages

Auto-generated replies to messages

AI-powered summarized notifications

Smarter Siri, capable of grasping deeper context and providing more complex answers and solutions (if Apple even rolls out Siri before the new models' debut)

ChatGPT integration, in case Siri falls short of answering your questions

iPad Pro M5 hardware and specs









While the M5 will offer some improvements over the M4, don’t expect it to be a game-changing leap. The M4 is already a powerhouse, so the M5 will refine things further rather than overhaul the performance. Like its predecessors,



To put it simply, the "nm" (nanometer) size of a chip indicates how small the parts inside are. A lower number generally means better performance and power efficiency. But even though the M5 won’t be using the latest 2nm tech, Apple is still stacking more circuit layers to boost efficiency. This means the M5 should still offer better performance while consuming less power, even if the nanometer size doesn’t change dramatically.



Should I wait for the iPad Pro M5?







You should wait for the iPad Pro M5 if you want the latest and greatest by Apple. If you are rocking an older iPad Pro or iPad Air and you are thinking about upgrading, but you are not in a rush, this might be the perfect choice for you. The iPad Pro is an awesome digital companion for a variety of tasks – whether you are into drawing, writing, video calls, binge-watching YouTube and Netflix, or even tackling light audio/video projects. Plus, iPads are known for their durability, so even though they come with a hefty price tag, it is more of a one-time investment that can last you at least five years, and maybe even longer.





You should not wait for the iPad Pro M5 if you are rocking last year’s M4-powered iPad Pro. Or even the M1 version if you are a light user and just need it for basic stuff and no heavy tasks. While the new model will bring even better performance, those older versions are still more than capable. Also, if you are thinking about using it for a digital nomad lifestyle, just remember that iPadOS still leans toward a "one app at a time" setup. So, in terms of functionality, iPads still aren’t quite ready to replace laptops just yet.