Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Samsung's high-end Galaxy Tab S11 is a much smarter buy at $150 off

Grab this premium Samsung tablet experience at a much lower price before it's too late.

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Galaxy Tab S11 tablet on a wooden table.
View now at Samsung
Why not make the holiday season more fun for the whole family with a new high-quality tablet? Samsung now gives you the ideal opportunity to do it without paying a premium price. The Tab S11 with 512GB of storage is down to $829.99, $150 off its original price.

Save $150 on the Galaxy Tab S11

$829 99
$979 99
$150 off (15%)
Samsung is now offering a generous $150 discount on the Galaxy Tab S11. That brings the 512GB model down to a much more affordable price. The best part is that you don't need an eligible trade-in to grab the promo.
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Tab S11: up to $650 off

$329 99
$979 99
$650 off (66%)
If you don't mind trading in an eligible device in good condition, you're in luck. Right now, Samsung offers up to $650 off the Tab S11 with 512GB of storage with device trade-ins. Don't miss out.
Buy at Samsung

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In case you’re wondering, you don’t need any trade-in to take advantage of this bargain. But if you do have an older device in good condition that you no longer need, Samsung offers up to $650 off with eligible trade-ins.

Featuring a brilliant 11-inch OLED display and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, this Samsung tablet delivers absolutely stunning visuals. Although the previous Tab S9 has the same 11-inch screen, the newer option boasts much higher brightness levels, ensuring top-tier visibility in all conditions.

When it comes to performance, this slate doesn’t disappoint one bit. Equipped with a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor, it delivers solid power for all of your needs. As we’ve mentioned in our Galaxy Tab S11 review, it has enough potential for gaming sessions, not just everyday entertainment.

The software is another standout here. With Android 16 right out of the box, this Android tablet packs all the latest and most exciting features. What’s more, it comes with seven years of software support, just like Samsung’s high-end phones.

As for battery life, this bad boy doesn’t quite rival its Ultra relative. That’s expected, of course, since it has an 8,400mAh battery. The 14.6-inch Tab S11 Ultra, meanwhile, comes with an 11,600mAh battery under the hood. And yet, you’re looking at nearly 10 hours of nonstop browsing and almost 11.5 hours of gaming, which isn’t half bad.

So, what do you think? If the Galaxy Tab S11 fits the bill, now’s definitely the time to save. Grab it for $150 off with Samsung Instant Savings or trade in an eligible device for up to $650 off at the Samsung Store.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

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