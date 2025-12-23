Samsung's high-end Galaxy Tab S11 is a much smarter buy at $150 off
Grab this premium Samsung tablet experience at a much lower price before it's too late.
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Tab S11 with 512GB of storage is down to $829.99, $150 off its original price.Why not make the holiday season more fun for the whole family with a new high-quality tablet? Samsung now gives you the ideal opportunity to do it without paying a premium price. The
In case you’re wondering, you don’t need any trade-in to take advantage of this bargain. But if you do have an older device in good condition that you no longer need, Samsung offers up to $650 off with eligible trade-ins.
Featuring a brilliant 11-inch OLED display and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, this Samsung tablet delivers absolutely stunning visuals. Although the previous Tab S9 has the same 11-inch screen, the newer option boasts much higher brightness levels, ensuring top-tier visibility in all conditions.
The software is another standout here. With Android 16 right out of the box, this Android tablet packs all the latest and most exciting features. What’s more, it comes with seven years of software support, just like Samsung’s high-end phones.
So, what do you think? If the Galaxy Tab S11 fits the bill, now’s definitely the time to save. Grab it for $150 off with Samsung Instant Savings or trade in an eligible device for up to $650 off at the Samsung Store.
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In case you’re wondering, you don’t need any trade-in to take advantage of this bargain. But if you do have an older device in good condition that you no longer need, Samsung offers up to $650 off with eligible trade-ins.
Featuring a brilliant 11-inch OLED display and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, this Samsung tablet delivers absolutely stunning visuals. Although the previous Tab S9 has the same 11-inch screen, the newer option boasts much higher brightness levels, ensuring top-tier visibility in all conditions.
When it comes to performance, this slate doesn’t disappoint one bit. Equipped with a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor, it delivers solid power for all of your needs. As we’ve mentioned in our Galaxy Tab S11 review, it has enough potential for gaming sessions, not just everyday entertainment.
The software is another standout here. With Android 16 right out of the box, this Android tablet packs all the latest and most exciting features. What’s more, it comes with seven years of software support, just like Samsung’s high-end phones.
As for battery life, this bad boy doesn’t quite rival its Ultra relative. That’s expected, of course, since it has an 8,400mAh battery. The 14.6-inch Tab S11 Ultra, meanwhile, comes with an 11,600mAh battery under the hood. And yet, you’re looking at nearly 10 hours of nonstop browsing and almost 11.5 hours of gaming, which isn’t half bad.
So, what do you think? If the Galaxy Tab S11 fits the bill, now’s definitely the time to save. Grab it for $150 off with Samsung Instant Savings or trade in an eligible device for up to $650 off at the Samsung Store.
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