At $140 off, Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9+ mid-ranger defies its age to top your holiday shopping list

Yes, a 2023-released tablet can be a (late) 2025 must-buy... at the right price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus
Just in case you haven't noticed, basically every Samsung tablet on the market right now is deeply discounted ahead of Black Friday. That includes new and old flagships like the Galaxy Tab S11, Tab S11 Ultra, Tab S10 Plus, and Tab S10 Ultra, as well as new and old mid-rangers like the Galaxy Tab S10 FE, Tab S10 Lite, Tab S6 Lite (2024), and perhaps last (but certainly not least) on the list, the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus.

This is a budget-friendly 11-inch giant released a little over two years ago at a list price of $219.99, but at the time of this writing, you can get it for just $179.99 with 256GB internal storage space. That may not sound like a huge discount... until you realize this is not the slate's entry-level configuration... or the second-cheapest variant.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+

$179 99
$319 99
$140 off (44%)
Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System, Graphite Color
Instead, what you're looking at here is a top-of-the-line model that normally costs $319.99, and at least to my knowledge, this has never been marked down by a hefty 140 bucks before. Of course, a top-of-the-line mid-ranger is still not on par with an entry-level Galaxy Tab S11, Tab S10 Plus, or even Tab S10 FE in many key ways, although the Tab A9+ does pair the aforementioned 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room with a remarkable 8GB RAM count.

That might make this a better value proposition than something like the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite right now, as well as quite a few of those affordable Lenovo Tabs that frequently seem so hard to beat at such impressive discounts.

No, I'm afraid that this particular mid-end member of the Galaxy Tab family doesn't come with a bundled S Pen, but the 90Hz refresh rate-capable TFT LCD screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels, the 6.9mm waist, and even the Snapdragon 695 processor are virtually impossible to eclipse in the sub-$200 segment today.

As far as long-term software support is concerned, you can probably do better than a 2023-released tablet (if you opt for this year's Tab S10 Lite, for instance), but the Tab A9 Plus is guaranteed to receive an Android 16 update (very) soon in the US, which is not what I can say about many other devices in its price bracket. So, yes, you should totally take advantage of this early Black Friday 2025 deal at either Best Buy or Samsung's official regional e-store instead of waiting for an even deeper holiday discount to arrive by the end of the year, which is clearly unlikely to happen.

