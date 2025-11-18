At $140 off, Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9+ mid-ranger defies its age to top your holiday shopping list





This is a budget-friendly 11-inch giant released a little over two years ago at a list price of $219.99, but at the time of this writing, you can get it for just $179.99 with 256GB internal storage space. That may not sound like a huge discount... until you realize this is not the slate's entry-level configuration... or the second-cheapest variant. This is a budget-friendly 11-inch giant released a little over two years ago at a list price of $219.99, but at the time of this writing, you can get it for just $179.99 with 256GB internal storage space. That may not sound like a huge discount... until you realize this is not the slate's entry-level configuration... or the second-cheapest variant.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ $179 99 $319 99 $140 off (44%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System, Graphite Color Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ $179 99 $319 99 $140 off (44%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System, Graphite Color Buy at BestBuy













No, I'm afraid that this particular mid-end member of the Galaxy Tab family doesn't come with a bundled S Pen, but the 90Hz refresh rate-capable TFT LCD screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels, the 6.9mm waist, and even the Snapdragon 695 processor are virtually impossible to eclipse in the sub-$200 segment today.





As far as long-term software support is concerned, you can probably do better than a 2023-released tablet (if you opt for this year's Tab S10 Lite, for instance), but the Tab A9 Plus is guaranteed to receive an Android 16 update (very) soon in the US, which is not what I can say about many other devices in its price bracket. So, yes, you should totally take advantage of this early Black Friday 2025 deal at either Best Buy or Samsung 's official regional e-store instead of waiting for an even deeper holiday discount to arrive by the end of the year, which is clearly unlikely to happen.



