Black Friday Samsung Galaxy Tab deals: save $120 on the Tab S9 and more

The entire Galaxy Tab S9 Series didn't exist last Black Friday. However, judging from what we saw on the S8 Series during the holiday shopping spree of last year, we believe that all models will get their price cut by half at the official retailer. Naturally, Samsung.com's discounts will apply with a trade-in, as customary.





If you don't like the trade-in option or don't really feel like giving up your older but working device for a new one, you can expect markdowns of about $150 on the vanilla model at Amazon. Most likely, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra will get an even bigger discount.





The newest additions to the S9 Family - the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and FE+ - should also get some discounts at Amazon and other retailers. Presently, both devices arrive with a free gift and upwards of $80 in savings at the merchant. We believe the same discount (if not a better one) is due on Black Friday 2023, especially now that early deals have already started, and we can see some sweet deals in a row.

Galaxy Tab S8 Series deals





The Galaxy Tab S8 Series may not be the newest of all Samsung tablets, but it's the Android Series we expect to see with the biggest markdowns. Last Black Friday, when the S8 Series was still hot and new, we saw an epic markdown of 64% at Samsung.com with a trade-in. Shoppers could get the Galaxy Tab S8+ and the vanilla model with exciting discounts at the official store.





If you're not up for a trade-in, then Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart should be among the shops you keep an eye on during the shopping event. Last time, the Galaxy Tab S8+ was over 25% cheaper at Amazon. If you're not up for a trade-in, then Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart should be among the shops you keep an eye on during the shopping event. Last time, the Galaxy Tab S8+ was over 25% cheaper at Amazon.





As for the upcoming event, we believe that the middle child of the Tab S8 family will get over 30% off at Amazon and other online retailers. The vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 is expected to get a price cut of about $150 and up. As the big event approaches, deals have already kicked off, so be sure to check them out below!





Galaxy Tab S7 Series deals









As for Black Friday 2023, we believe that the S7 Series may get even bigger discounts of 40% and up at Amazon. Then again, don't forget that these devices are already several years old and, as such, shouldn't be your primary choice. While we believe our opinion holds weight, it's always a good idea to explore the early deals already in play before Black Friday.





Galaxy Tab A Series deals





Those who are on a tight budget will probably be OK with a Galaxy Tab A7 or a Tab A8. Last Black Friday, we saw the exciting Galaxy Tab A8 with an amazing $80 discount at Best Buy. This time round, we expect price cuts to reach $120-$150 for the 128GB variant.





Another budget-friendly and highly popular option by Samsung is the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022). We believe that this one should be at least $100 off at Samsung.com, with even bigger discounts with a trade-in. And as the early deals are already live, you can get it right away. Another budget-friendly and highly popular option by Samsung is the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022). We believe that this one should be at least $100 off at Samsung.com, with even bigger discounts with a trade-in. And as the early deals are already live, you can get it right away.

Where to find the best Galaxy Tab deals during Black Friday?

To put it concisely, the official Samsung store. The official shop usually offers the best trade-in discounts for shoppers. Of course, you have one of several select devices that meet certain criteria to get the best trade-in credit.



That said, Samsung regularly slashes over $800 on many of its best Galaxy tablets with a trade-in. Let's not forget that the store sometimes offers free storage upgrades, allowing you to get models with more storage space for less money.



Do Samsung tablets go on sale during Black Friday?

In short, yes. Black Friday is the year's biggest shopping event, a time when you can find countless exciting deals on the hottest tech items. Of course, those include the latest and most popular Galaxy tablets.



How long do Galaxy Tab deals last during Black Friday?

Not as long as you may expect. Some deals may last over a week after Black Friday, but those rarely are the best of all deals. That's to say, the better the deal, the less likely it's to be live for long. We've seen many deals expire just a few hours after they've gone live.





That's why we advise you not to ponder too much whether a particular Galaxy Tab deal is good enough for you and go for it if it meets your budget. After all, those who act first tend to get the best discounts on big-time shopping sprees like Black Friday.