The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is 52% off in an unheard-of early Black Friday deal
Now $170 off, this Samsung tablet with an S Pen in the box is an absolute delight!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Tab S10 Lite has dropped to an irresistible price just in time for Black Friday. What if you’re after a cheaper Samsung tablet with an S Pen in the box? The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is the one for you! Now available for a whopping 52% off in its base storage configuration, the slate is an absolute best-seller you shouldn’t overlook.The
By the way, this is the lowest price we’ve seen this year! And if 64GB of built-in storage won’t cut it for you, grab the 128GB variant instead. This one is now 43% off at the e-commerce giant, bringing it just under $230 from its list price of nearly $400.
Under the hood, this budget tablet packs an Exynos 1280 chipset, delivering more than adequate potential for daily tasks. Of course, it’s nowhere near high-end options, but hey — it punches way above its weight now that it’s $170 off.
Let’s not overlook the Samsung DeX support. This lets you enjoy a desktop-like experience on your Tab S6 Lite, a useful feature that multitaskers will definitely appreciate. Battery life shouldn’t be half bad, either. According to Samsung, you should be able to get up to 14 hours of nonstop video streaming.
Aside from the epic price cut, what’s so good about this device? Quite a bit, actually. To begin with, it features a good-looking 10.4-inch display with a decently crisp resolution, offering a great viewing experience for its current asking price.
Under the hood, this budget tablet packs an Exynos 1280 chipset, delivering more than adequate potential for daily tasks. Of course, it’s nowhere near high-end options, but hey — it punches way above its weight now that it’s $170 off.
Is this the best Samsung tablet? No, but it remains among the most well-liked options in the sub-$400 price range. With an S Pen in the box, decent visuals and performance, and four years of OS updates, it definitely covers all the basics. And now, you can get it for a whopping $170 off at Amazon in both storage configurations!
