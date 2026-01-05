This is how Samsung's first-of-a-kind Galaxy Wide Fold will differ from the Galaxy Z Fold line





The Galaxy Wide Fold (whose name is not yet etched in stone) may come out alongside its aforementioned "cousins" in July, according to The Galaxy Wide Fold (whose name is not yet etched in stone) may come out alongside its aforementioned "cousins" in July, according to a typically very well-informed Samsung insider , and more importantly, its key selling point is depicted today in the best possible way to help us visualize this new breed of Galaxy foldable.

Is Samsung trying to kill two birds with one stone here?





, but also provide some (unorthodox) competition for the industry-leading iPad family. It certainly looks that way to me, as the first-of-a-kind Galaxy Wide Fold could not just go up against Apple's long overdue foldable iPhone in late 2026 , but also provide some (unorthodox) competition for the industry-leading iPad family.



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Ironically, Samsung doesn't currently sell any tablets with a 4:3 (or 3:4) aspect ratio, opting instead for 16:10 on both the high-end Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra . Of course, going that wide for the Galaxy Wide Fold's primary display would have looked a bit jarring, so this slightly more "conservative" approach definitely makes sense.





iPhone Fold is expected to come out... even if the Galaxy Wide Fold manages to beat its number one rival to the market. Still, something tells me many people will find it highly suspicious if Samsung releases an "iPad-style" foldable the same year the first-everis expected to come out... even if the Galaxy Wide Fold manages to beat its number one rival to the market.





Will you get a Galaxy Wide Fold or "normal" Galaxy Z Fold 8? I'm leaning towards the Galaxy Wide Fold 68.17% I'll definitely get the Z Fold 8 12.28% Probably neither one 6.4% It's too soon to tell 13.15% Vote 578 Votes





foldable iPhone And yes, in case you've missed them, several rumors have pointed in the direction of a 7.6 or 7.7-inch main screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio for this year'sover the last few months.

Where does this leave the Galaxy Z Fold 8?





Z Fold 8 While nothing is guaranteed at the moment, there's obviously a good chance the "standard"will retain both the 8-inch size and 6:5 aspect ratio of its predecessor 's primary screen.





That would clearly be the right call, as Samsung probably doesn't want to try to fix what's not broken, merely aiming to diversify its foldable portfolio and make it more attractive for more types of consumers (including Android enthusiasts who may find themselves secretly pining for an iPhone Fold ).





Unfortunately, it looks less and less likely that we'll get a budget-friendly Galaxy Z Fold Fan Edition as well this year, as Samsung seems to think it's more important for its fans to be able to choose between a wider and a squarer book-type foldable than save money when buying a new foldable device.

How big of a hit could the Galaxy Wide Fold become?





Naturally, it's way too soon to answer that question with anything other than hunches and wild guesses, especially in the absence of any other specs, details, or numbers besides 7.6 and 4:3 (or 3:4).





We don't even know how the cover screen will look, as well as what size and aspect ratio it might rock, although it's fairly safe to assume that Samsung will need to make that "short and fat" (as one X user hilariously points out ).









That could prove a serious hurdle in the Galaxy Wide Fold's road to mainstream popularity, and if you ask me, the name (if it pans out) won't make it easy for the device to win a lot of hearts either.



