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This is how Samsung's first-of-a-kind Galaxy Wide Fold will differ from the Galaxy Z Fold line

A new type of Galaxy foldable is reportedly coming in July with a radically different aspect ratio.

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Samsung Android Galaxy Z Series
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
In addition to a predictable "mainstream" foldable duo composed of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8, it seems increasingly likely that Samsung will release at least one more (pre-emptive) iPhone Fold rival at some point this year.

The Galaxy Wide Fold (whose name is not yet etched in stone) may come out alongside its aforementioned "cousins" in July, according to a typically very well-informed Samsung insider, and more importantly, its key selling point is depicted today in the best possible way to help us visualize this new breed of Galaxy foldable.

Is Samsung trying to kill two birds with one stone here?


It certainly looks that way to me, as the first-of-a-kind Galaxy Wide Fold could not just go up against Apple's long overdue foldable iPhone in late 2026, but also provide some (unorthodox) competition for the industry-leading iPad family.

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At 7.6 inches, the Galaxy Wide Fold's inner screen will naturally fall short of the 8.3-inch size of the iPad mini (A17 Pro), but that 4:3 (or 3:4) aspect ratio tipped by Ice Universe should make the overall user experience (especially when watching videos) extremely similar to what the newest iPad Air and iPad Pro editions offer.


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Ironically, Samsung doesn't currently sell any tablets with a 4:3 (or 3:4) aspect ratio, opting instead for 16:10 on both the high-end Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra. Of course, going that wide for the Galaxy Wide Fold's primary display would have looked a bit jarring, so this slightly more "conservative" approach definitely makes sense.

Still, something tells me many people will find it highly suspicious if Samsung releases an "iPad-style" foldable the same year the first-ever iPhone Fold is expected to come out... even if the Galaxy Wide Fold manages to beat its number one rival to the market.

Will you get a Galaxy Wide Fold or "normal" Galaxy Z Fold 8?
I'm leaning towards the Galaxy Wide Fold
68.17%
I'll definitely get the Z Fold 8
12.28%
Probably neither one
6.4%
It's too soon to tell
13.15%
578 Votes

And yes, in case you've missed them, several rumors have pointed in the direction of a 7.6 or 7.7-inch main screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio for this year's foldable iPhone over the last few months.

Where does this leave the Galaxy Z Fold 8?


While nothing is guaranteed at the moment, there's obviously a good chance the "standard" Z Fold 8 will retain both the 8-inch size and 6:5 aspect ratio of its predecessor's primary screen.


That would clearly be the right call, as Samsung probably doesn't want to try to fix what's not broken, merely aiming to diversify its foldable portfolio and make it more attractive for more types of consumers (including Android enthusiasts who may find themselves secretly pining for an iPhone Fold).

Unfortunately, it looks less and less likely that we'll get a budget-friendly Galaxy Z Fold Fan Edition as well this year, as Samsung seems to think it's more important for its fans to be able to choose between a wider and a squarer book-type foldable than save money when buying a new foldable device.

How big of a hit could the Galaxy Wide Fold become?


Naturally, it's way too soon to answer that question with anything other than hunches and wild guesses, especially in the absence of any other specs, details, or numbers besides 7.6 and 4:3 (or 3:4). 

We don't even know how the cover screen will look, as well as what size and aspect ratio it might rock, although it's fairly safe to assume that Samsung will need to make that "short and fat" (as one X user hilariously points out).


That could prove a serious hurdle in the Galaxy Wide Fold's road to mainstream popularity, and if you ask me, the name (if it pans out) won't make it easy for the device to win a lot of hearts either. 

Perhaps more importantly, the Galaxy S25 Edge has proven that releasing a first-of-a-kind product months before a similar Apple gadget is not a very good idea, so if the Galaxy Wide Fold ends up bearing a close resemblance to the iPhone Fold, its fate could be sealed right off the bat. Sorry, Samsung, I don't make the rules.

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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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