Samsung and Best Buy join forces to make the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra cheaper than ever for Black Friday

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra
I don't know what's in the air today, but pretty much every single decent Samsung tablet is massively discounted all of a sudden ahead of the holidays. No one's complaining, of course, especially when something like the super-premium Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra can be had at a whopping $400 off its list price with no strings attached.

This early (and ultra-enticing) Black Friday 2025 deal is available at both Best Buy and Samsung's official US e-store, but while the former retailer only has an entry-level 256GB storage variant in a Moonstone Gray colorway in stock at a $400 discount, the device manufacturer will let you save just as much on a Platinum Silver flavor and both 512GB and 1TB configurations.

The most affordable Tab S10 Ultra model is thus on sale for $799.99 sans an obligatory trade-in or any other special requirements, while the costlier units will set you back $919.99 and $1,219.99 respectively at Samsung.com/us.

Now, it's important to remember that this is not Samsung's latest Ultra-branded iPad Pro alternative, but it's just as important to note that the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra brought minimal upgrades to the table a couple of months ago at the same $1,199.99 starting price.

 

That was also heavily reduced last week, but I really don't expect the newer 14.6-inch Android-based giant to go a penny below $999.99 anytime soon. So, yes, the Tab S10 Ultra is a significantly better value proposition at $799.99 right now with pretty much the same design as its successor, an identical super-high-quality screen, razor-thin 5.4mm profile, similarly impressive battery life, and phenomenal long-term software support.

Don't forget about the built-in S Pen, which certainly helps Samsung's best tablets to stand apart from Apple's greatest iPads out there, which are however undeniably more powerful.

