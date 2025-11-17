Samsung and Best Buy join forces to make the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra cheaper than ever for Black Friday
One of the best Android tablets around is already massively discounted before Christmas.
I don't know what's in the air today, but pretty much every single decent Samsung tablet is massively discounted all of a sudden ahead of the holidays. No one's complaining, of course, especially when something like the super-premium Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra can be had at a whopping $400 off its list price with no strings attached.
This early (and ultra-enticing) Black Friday 2025 deal is available at both Best Buy and Samsung's official US e-store, but while the former retailer only has an entry-level 256GB storage variant in a Moonstone Gray colorway in stock at a $400 discount, the device manufacturer will let you save just as much on a Platinum Silver flavor and both 512GB and 1TB configurations.
The most affordable Tab S10 Ultra model is thus on sale for $799.99 sans an obligatory trade-in or any other special requirements, while the costlier units will set you back $919.99 and $1,219.99 respectively at Samsung.com/us.
Now, it's important to remember that this is not Samsung's latest Ultra-branded iPad Pro alternative, but it's just as important to note that the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra brought minimal upgrades to the table a couple of months ago at the same $1,199.99 starting price.
From the front or the back, the Tab S10 Ultra is a big but undeniably elegant tablet. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
That was also heavily reduced last week, but I really don't expect the newer 14.6-inch Android-based giant to go a penny below $999.99 anytime soon. So, yes, the Tab S10 Ultra is a significantly better value proposition at $799.99 right now with pretty much the same design as its successor, an identical super-high-quality screen, razor-thin 5.4mm profile, similarly impressive battery life, and phenomenal long-term software support.
Don't forget about the built-in S Pen, which certainly helps Samsung's best tablets to stand apart from Apple's greatest iPads out there, which are however undeniably more powerful.
